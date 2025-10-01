RRB ALP Cut Off 2025 Out: Download CBAT Cut off Marks Zone Wise PDF Here

Candidates who appeared for the RRB ALP exam 2024-25 for CBT 1 can download the RRB ALP cutoff 2025 from here. The RRB ALP 2025 cut off marks has been released along with the result on 1st October 2025 for the CBAT round. Candidates can check the zone wise marks for RRB ALP for Mumbai, Chennai, Guwahati, etc. and other zones from here. In addition to this, the previous year cutoff marks have also been shared here.
RRB ALP Cut Off 2025
The RRB Railway Loco Pilot 2025 cut off marks has been declared by the RRB along with the result on 26th February 2025. The RRB Cut Off marks are released for CBT 1, CBT 2 and CBAT for all categories such as General, OBC, SC, and ST. Candidates who have achieved the CBT 1 cutoff marks are now eligible to appear for the CBT 2 exam which is set to be held on 19th and 20th March 2025.
Through the RRB ALP exam, a total of 5696 vacancies shall be filled up. The Railway Recruitment Board has relased the RRB ALP answer key PDF on its website. The RRB ALP result can be checked online on the region wise RRB website.
RRB ALP CBAT Cut Off 2025 Out
The RRB ALP CBAT cut off 2025 has been released on 1st October 2025 along with the RRB ALP result. Candidates can check out the RRB ALP zone wise cut off marks for CBT here. The candidates whose roll numbers appear in the CBAT result PDF will be eligible to appear for the document verification.
RRB ALP CBAT Bilaspur Cut Off
RRB ALP CBAT Chennai Cut Off
RRB ALP Kolkata Cut Off 2025 for CBAT
RRB ALP CBAT Cut Off for Patna
RRB ALP Ranchi Cut off for CBAT
RRB ALP Siliguri CBAT Cut Off 2025
RRB ALP Thiruvananthapuram Cut Off for CBAT
RRB ALP CBT 1 Cut off 2025 Zone Wise
The zone-wise RRB ALP cut off 2025 for CBT 1 has been shared below here. Here we have shared the RRB ALP cut off Marks for Mumbai, Ranchi , Guwahati and other RRB zones. We are updating the cutoff marks for other RRB zones as well.
Stages of RRB ALP Cut Off Marks
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) declares the RRB ALP cut off marks in the following given stages. Candidates have secure the cut off marks in each stage to appear for the next stage of the examination:
RRB ALP CBT 1 Cut Off: Candidates need to secure the cut off marks in the CBT 1 to appear for CBT 2. The marks secured by the candidates in this stage will not be counted to prepare the final merit list. This is the screening round.
RRB ALP CBT 2 Cut Off: The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the RRB wise and community-wise according to the normalised marks in CBT 1. The number of candidates will be 15 times to the number of vacancies.
RRB CBAT Cut Off: The RRB CBAT is the Computer Based Aptitude Test. This is qualifying in nature. All the candidates irrespective of their category need to secure at least T score of 42 marks in each test battery separately. The merit list will be prepared only only from amongst the candidates qualifying in the CBAT. The merit list will be prepared by giving 70% weightage to Part A of CBT 2 and 30% for marks obtained in CBAT.
Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB ALP 2025 Exam
RRB has set the minimum qualifying marks for the RRB ALP exam 2025. Candidates need to secure the category-wise cut off marks as prescribed by the RRB. Candidates can check the minimum qualifying marks for RRB ALP exam in the table below.
|
Category of the candidate
|
Minimum Qualifying Percentage Marks in RRB ALP
|
General and EWS
|
40%
|
OBC, SC, ST
|
30%
RRB ALP Previous Year Cut Off Marks
We have shared the RRB ALP previous year cut off marks below. The following given table shows the RRB ALP 2018 cut off marks for CBT 1 and CBT 2. The cut off marks for RRB ALP CBT 1 and 2 vary.
RRB ALP 2018 Cutoff for CBT 1
The RRB ALP CBT 1 cut off is determined on the basis of the marks obtained out of 75. Candidates need to secure sectional qualifying cut off besides the overall cut off to qualify for the exam. Check the table below to know the RRB ALP 2018 cut off marks for CBT 1.
|
Category
|
Qualifying Cut Off In Terms of %
|
Qualifying Cut Off In Terms of Score Out of Total Marks 75
|
General
|
40%
|
30
|
OBC
|
30%
|
22.5
|
SC
|
30%
|
22.5
|
ST
|
25%
|
18.75
RRB ALP Cut off for Mechanical Departments – Traction (Sub Department)
Aspirants can check the RRB ALP Cut off for the Mechanical department in the table given below.
|
RRBs
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Ahmedabad
|
43.47
|
35.15
|
32.17
|
28.15
|
Ajmer
|
53.13
|
44.09
|
37.88
|
26.47
|
Ajmer
|
40.93
|
30.01
|
43.07
|
NEC
|
Allahabad
|
42.75
|
34.85
|
30.78
|
25.02
|
Bangalore
|
45.46
|
38.05
|
30.25
|
25.02
|
Bhubaneswar
|
40
|
-
|
30.01
|
25.02
|
Chennai
|
51.65
|
30.36
|
NEC
|
NEC
|
Chennai
|
47.93
|
45.83
|
39.89
|
26.7
|
Guwahati
|
40.92
|
33.16
|
30.05
|
25.39
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
40
|
32.76
|
30.05
|
25.02
|
Kolkata
|
43.85
|
30.01
|
30.02
|
25.02
|
Kolkata
|
41.33
|
34.2
|
47.37
|
NEC
|
Mumbai
|
44.89
|
40.08
|
35.74
|
25.48
|
Muzaffarpur
|
42.13
|
34.14
|
NEC
|
NEC
|
Muzaffarpur
|
40
|
30.02
|
30.01
|
25.03
|
Patna
|
48.6
|
NEC
|
NEC
|
NEC
|
Patna
|
47.41
|
39.88
|
30.27
|
25.75
|
Secunderabad
|
49.56
|
42.49
|
38.09
|
33.71
|
Secunderabad
|
40.01
|
30.02
|
30.29
|
NEC
|
Siliguri
|
40
|
30.01
|
30.05
|
25.06
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
55.24
|
47.48
|
31.33
|
25.02
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
40.97
|
30.58
|
NEC
|
NEC
RRB ALP Cut off for Electrical Departments – Traction (Sub Department)
Applicants can check the RRB RRB ALP Cut off for the Electrical department provided in the table below.
|
RRBs
|
Gen
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
Ajmer
|
NEC
|
NEC
|
NEC
|
30.48
|
Kolkata
|
61.06
|
49.39
|
45.94
|
55.67
|
Muzaffarpur
|
50.55
|
36.99
|
27.03
|
41.61
|
Ajmer
|
48.68
|
36.57
|
33.22
|
44.58
|
Allahabad
|
47.34
|
38.35
|
27.54
|
41.99
|
Secunderabad
|
43.39
|
30.01
|
27.68
|
31.85
|
Mumbai
|
53.13
|
40.31
|
32.29
|
45.62
|
Bhubaneswar
|
50.75
|
40.64
|
29.7
|
45.85
|
Bhopal
|
43.04
|
NEC
|
NEC
|
30.99
|
Chennai
|
41.99
|
30.01
|
25.02
|
30.01
|
Secunderabad
|
41.42
|
44.36
|
NEC
|
52.71
|
Patna
|
41.3
|
36.23
|
NEC
|
32.19
|
Chennai
|
40.24
|
32.98
|
NEC
|
30.32
|
Kolkata
|
40.19
|
30.3
|
NEC
|
32.58
|
Muzaffarpur
|
40
|
30.01
|
25.07
|
30.01
|
Patna
|
40
|
30.02
|
25.03
|
30.01
RRB ALP Cut off 2018 for CBT 2
RRB CBT 2 has two parts, A and B for a total of 175 marks. Part A is for 100 marks while Part B is for 75 marks. Candidates need to qualify both parts, however, marks secured by candidates in Part A will be used for selection of candidates for the next round. Part B is only qualifying in nature. Check the RRB ALP cut off 2018 for CBT 2 below.
RRB ALP Qualifying Cut Off of Second Stage – Part A
|
Category
|
Qualifying Cut Off Percentage
|
Qualifying Cut Off Marks
|
General
|
40%
|
30
|
OBC
|
30%
|
22.5
|
SC
|
30%
|
22.5
|
ST
|
25%
|
18.75
RRB ALP Qualifying Marks for Second Stage – Part B
|
Category
|
Qualifying Cut Off in %
|
Qualifying Cut Off In Terms of Marks
|
All categories
|
35%
|
26.25
RRB ALP Cut Off for CBT 2: Region Wise
The region wise RRB ALP cut off marks is given below for CBT 2.
|
Regions
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Ajmer
|
52.77
|
46.09
|
42.00
|
47.72
|
Bangalore
|
42.07
|
39.07
|
31.13
|
33.05
|
Bilaspur
|
49.27
|
42.63
|
36.31
|
37.42
|
Chennai
|
57.76
|
55.63
|
51.01
|
50.74
|
Secunderabad
|
55.00
|
51.30
|
41.90
|
42.30
RRB ALP Cut Off 2018 for CBAT
Those who pass the RRB ALP CBAT exam with a cutoff score of at least will be chosen to move on to the next stage of selection. The qualifying cutoff for the CBAT is 42 marks for all categories. The final merit list for RRB ALP post will be created with 30% going to the CBAT and 70% going to Part A of the second stage.
Final RRB ALP Cut Off 2018
The RRB ALP final selection is made on the basis of the marks secured in Part A of CBT 2 and CBAT. The final merit list for ALP and Technician posts will be made on the basis of the final cut-off scores.
RRB ALP Cut Off 2014 for Document Verification
The region wise RRB ALP cut off 2014 for document verification is given in the following table for all the category of candidates.
|
Regions
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Ajmer
|
59.68
|
53.48
|
47.72
|
53.10
|
Bangalore
|
63.44
|
62.14
|
54.68
|
53.59
|
Bhopal
|
53.61
|
47.75
|
45.33
|
36.56
|
Bhubaneswar
|
73.43
|
70.05
|
60.89
|
54.87
|
Bilaspur
|
49.27
|
42.63
|
36.31
|
37.42
|
Chennai
|
57.76
|
55.63
|
51.01
|
50.74
|
Mumbai
|
67.48
|
66.43
|
60.30
|
59.30
|
Ranchi
|
71.81
|
69.37
|
65.41
|
62.99
|
Secunderabad
|
55.00
|
51.30
|
41.90
|
42.30
