RPF Constable Cut Off 2025: Check Expected & Previous Year Male, Female Cutoff Marks

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable cut off marks is released along with the declaration of the result. Candidates aiming to crack the RPF Constable exam aspirants can check the category-wise RPF Constable previous year cut off here. The last year cut off marks is given here for male and female candidates with their categories. The cutoff marks enables one to know the least marks needed to qualify the exam.
RPF Constable Cut Off 2025
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has concluded the RRB RPF Constable 2025 exam from 2nd to 18th March 2025. Through this exam, a total of 4208 vacancies will be filled up. Candidates who have appeared for the exam should check out the previous year RPF Constable cut off from here. Alosng with the last year's cutoff marks, we have also shared the RPF Constable expected cut off marks here.
The RPF Constable Cut Off is the minimum score needed to clear the exam. RPF Constable exam 2025 aspirants can check out the RPF Constable previous year cut off marks from here. This will let them know the least marks required to crack the exam.
RPF Constable Previous Year Cut Off Category Wise
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable exam cut-off marks vary each year based on factors such as the number of vacancies, difficulty level of the exam, and the overall performance of candidates. The cut-off marks are released category-wise and group-wise for both male and female candidates.
By analyzing previous years' cut-offs of 2019 and 2018, candidates can get an idea of the expected competition and set their preparation goals accordingly. The cut-off for UR (Unreserved) and OBC candidates tends to be higher compared to SC/ST and Ex-Servicemen categories.
Along with the cut off marks, candidates must also go through the RPF Constable syllabus to be familiar with the important topics and chapters covered in it. We have shared the RRB RPF Constable previous year cutoff marks 2019, 2018 below here on this page.
RPF Constable Cut Off 2019
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) last conducted the Constable exam in 2019. The cut-off marks for different groups and categories are listed below for male and female as per their categories. Understanding the previous year’s cut-off marks can help candidates gauge the expected difficulty level of the upcoming exam.
|
Group
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
UR (Female)
|
OBC (Female)
|
SC (Female)
|
ST (Female)
|
Ex-SM
|
Group A
|
47.69
|
46.67
|
41.24
|
38.49
|
79.75
|
93.55
|
77.29
|
76.71
|
36.22
|
Group B
|
57.51
|
49.81
|
49.58
|
43.27
|
87.15
|
88.35
|
83.73
|
76.69
|
36.23
|
Group F
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
86.89
|
84.19
|
70.51
|
68.22
|
36.1
RPF Constable 2018 Cut Off
The following table has the RPF Constable 2018 cut off marks for each category of candidate. Know the RRB RPF Constable cut off for male and female here below.
|
Group
|
Female
|
Male
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
UR
|
Ex-SM
|
Group A
|
55.66
|
50.76
|
50.76
|
57.21
|
–
|
77.9
|
78.32
|
83.82
|
55.35
|
Group B
|
54.3
|
51.39
|
51.27
|
61.72
|
89.26
|
82.26
|
78.68
|
89.42
|
53.85
|
Group C
|
47.37
|
43.91
|
48.05
|
53.38
|
–
|
78.26
|
77.41
|
87.32
|
52.36
|
Group D
|
71.3
|
58.03
|
64.42
|
74.75
|
120
|
86.15
|
82.53
|
117.83
|
62.41
|
Group E
|
–
|
38.88
|
36.14
|
42.48
|
61.33
|
62.05
|
50.09
|
50.09
|
36.09
|
Group F
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
89.1
|
69.92
|
67.96
|
93.22
|
42.17
