RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links
Collage Name

RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025 Out: Download Zone wise Final Result PDF

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB ALP CBAT result 2025 on 1st October 2025. The zone-wise RRB ALP CBAT result is being released for each region in PDF format. The RRB ALP CBAT result includes the list of roll numbers of those who are shortlisted for the document verification round. Candidates who appeared for the test must download the result PDF to know their qualifying status.

 

rrb alp cbt 1 result 2025 date

RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025 Out

The much-awaited RRB ALP CBAT result 2025 has been released on 1st October 2025. A total of 120211 candidates appeared for the RRB ALP CBAT. Through this recruitment, 18799 vacancies will be filled up. Candidates can check and download the RRB ALP CBAT result for each of the railway zones from here. 

RRB ALP Result 2025 Date 

The RRB ALP final selection is based on three major stages of the recruitment process, i.e. CBT 1, CBT 2, CBAT, Document Verification, and Detailed Medical Examination. The results for the RRB ALP CBT 1, CBT 2 and CBAT have been declared. Candidates can check the table below to know about the RRB ALP exam result dates. 

RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025
Board Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
Posts Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP)
Vacancies 5696
RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam 31st August 2025
RRB ALP CBAT 2 Result 2025 1st October 2025
RRB ALP CBAT Score Card 2025 1st October 2025
Selection Process CBT-1, CBT-2, CBAT, DV, DME
Official website rrbcdg.gov.in/

RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025 PDF Download 

RRB is releasing the zone wise RRB ALP CBAT result 2025 PDF on the region wise website. For the sake of convenience, we have shared the zone wise RRB ALP CBAT result PDF in the table below. The Zone Wise RRB ALP CBAT Result PDF for all regions (Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Prayagraj, Siliguri, Secunderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram) are released at the regional website of RRB.  

Zones Result PDFs Shortlisted Candidates
RRB Mumbai    
RRB Ranchi Download PDF 511
RRB Siliguri Download PDF 87
RRB Malda    
RRB Chennai    
RRB Bilaspur    
RRB Thiruvanthapuram    
RRB Gorakhpur    
RRB Kolkata Download PDF 1123
RRB Ajmer Download PDF 761
RRB Patna    
RRB Ahmedabad    
RRB Bengaluru    
RRB Prayagraj    
RRB Bhubaneswar    
RRB Jammu    
RRB Bhopal    
RRB Chandigarh    
RRB Secunderabad    
RRB Guwahati     
RRB Muzzafapur     
Total Candidates Qualified  

RRB ALP CBAT Scorecard 2025

RRB ALP CBAT 2025 was conducted on 15th July 2025 and 31st August 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their RRB ALP Scorecard online from the RRB region wise website from 30th September 2025, 7 PM to 14th October 2025. 

What's Next After RRB ALP CBAT 2025 Result? 

After the declaration of the RRB ALP CBAT result, the candidates whose names appear in the result PDF will be eligible to take part in the Document Verification round. The RRB ALP document verification date will be intimated sometime later by the RRB. 

RRB ALP Scorecard 2025 for CBT 1

The RRB ALP scorecard can be downloaded by visiting the RRB Digilam website i.e. rrb.digialm.com. Candidates who appeared in the exam are required to provide their registration number and password to download the scorecard from the website of the board. The scorecard includes the marks obtained by candidates in the CBT 1 exam. The scorecard can be checked by the qualified as well as non-qualified candidates of RRB ALP CBT 1 exam. 

RRB ALP Scorecard Link Download Here

What Details are Mentioned on RRB ALP Scorecard 2025?

The following information will be available on the RRB ALP scorecard of the candidates. 

  • Exam Conducting Body
  • Exam Name
  • Post Name
  • Exam Date
  • Candidate’s Name
  • Roll Number/Registration Number
  • Date of Birth
  • Category
  • Section-wise Marks
  • Total Marks

RRB ALP Result 2025

RRB ALP result 2025 can now be checked online on the respective RRB region wise website. Candidates can check CEN 01/2024 RRB ALP CBT 1 result on the official website only. Alternatively, a direct link has also been made available here as well. 

Candidates who have qualified the CBT 1 are now eligible to appear for CBT 2. Along with the result, the RRB has also released the RRB ALP cut off. The cut off has the category wise marks who are qualified to appear for the next stage of the exam. The roll numbers of the qualified candidates will be made available in PDF form along with the result, cut off and scorecard. The marks of the candidates will be normalized as the RRB ALP exam was held on multiple days from 25th to 29th November 2024.  

This recruitment aims to fill up 18799 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies. RRBs first advertised 5696 vacancies but later increased it to 18,799 in view of the “additional demand received from Zonal Railways.”  Catch further updates on RRB ALP result on this page here. 

RRB ALP Result 2025 Download PDF Zone Wise 

The RRB ALP Chennai, Mumbai, Ranchi, Siliguri, Bilaspur, etc result PDF can be downloaded by clicking on the link given below. The result for other RRBs shall be updated here. 

Zones Result PDF Candidates Qualified
RRB Mumbai ALP Result Download PDF 25271
RRB Ranchi ALP Result Download PDF  7140
RRB Chennai ALP Result Download PDF  25005
RRB Siliguri ALP Result Download PDF 1251
RRB Thiruvananthapuram ALP Result Download PDF 2941
RRB Malda ALP Result Download PDF 11244
RRB Bilaspur ALP Result Download PDF 63803
RRB Secunderabad ALP Result  To be updated To be updated
RRB Bangalore ALP Result To be updated To be updated

RRB ALP Result 2025 Highlights 

No announcement has been made with regard to the declaration of the RRB ALP result 2025. The candidates will be able to download the result PDF from the RRB website. Check the major highlights of the result from the table below. 

RRB ALP Result 2025 Particulars

Board

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Posts

Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP)

Vacancies

18799

Category

Result

RRB ALP Exam Date

25th to 29th November 2024

RRB ALP Answer Key

5th December 2024

RRB ALP Result 2025

26th February 2025

Selection Process

CBT-1, CBT-2, CBAT

Official website

rrbcdg.gov.in/

Q. When will the RRB ALP result 2025 for CBT 1 be declared?

A. The RRB ALP result has been announced by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on its official website on 26th February 2025.

Q. What should I do after qualifying for RRB ALP CBT 1?

A. If you qualify, you will be eligible to appear for RRB ALP CBT 2, which is the next stage in the selection process. The exam date for RRB ALP CBT 2 is scheduled on 19th and 20th March 2025.

RRB ALP Result 2025 Date and Time 

The RRB ALP CBT 1 result date is 26th February 2025. The result was declared around 4 PM in the evening. 

RRB ALP CBT 1 Result Date  26th February 2025
Result Time Around 4 PM

Q. Will the RRB ALP CBT 1 result be released region-wise?

A. Yes, the RRB ALP result for CBT 1 has been released region-wise on the respective RRB regional websites.

Q.  Will the RRB ALP CBT 1 result include a scorecard?

Yes, along with the result, RRB will release individual scorecards that can be downloaded from the official website.

RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2025 Download Link

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the RRB ALP result 2025 CBT 1 on its website for each zone on the respective zonal website of RRB. 

RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2025 Click Here

RRB ALP Result 2025 Important Dates 

The RRB ALP result 2025 can be declared anytime soon. It is anticipated that the result will be released in January 2025. Check the following table to know the important dates associated with the RRB ALP CBT 1 result. 

RRB ALP CBT 1 Result  Date

RRB ALP 2025 Events

Important Dates

RRB ALP 2025 Notification

18th January 2024

Starting Date of Online Application 

20th January 2024

RRB ALP Exam Date for CBT 1

25th November to 29th November

Answer Key Release Date 

5th December 2024

RRB ALP Result Release Date

26th February 2025

RRB ALP Result 2025: Check RRB ALP CBT 1 2018 cut off for Electrical

RRB ALP CBT 1 cut off 2018 for Electrical is given below.

RRB ALP Cut Off 2018 [Electrical]
RRBs General SC ST OBC
Ajmer NEC NEC NEC 30.48
Kolkata 61/06 49.39 45.94 55.67
Muzaffarpur 50.55 36.99 27.03 41.61
Ajmer 48.68 36.57 27.54 44.58
Allahabad 47.34 3835 27.54 41.99
Secunderabad 43.39 30.01 27.68 31.85
Mumbai 53.13 40.31 32.29 45.62
Bhubaneswar 50.75 40.64 29.7 45.85

How to Download RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2025?

The RRB ALP CBT 1 result 2025 can be downloaded from the steps that are given below here: 

Step 1: Visit the official Website of the Railway Recruitment Board at rrbcdg.gov.in/.

Step 2: Now Click on the Results link.

Step 3: Click on CEN -01/2025 Result of 1st Stage CBT FOR Assistant Loco Pilots.

Step 4: Download the result PDF and save the PDF

Step 5: Open it and look for your name by pressing “Ctrl+F” and enter your Name/ Roll No.

Step 6: If you have qualified for RRB ALP Stage II, your Name and Roll No. will be highlighted.

RRB ALP Marking Scheme

The RRB ALP CBT 1 exam carries a total of 75 questions for 75 marks. All the questions are objective in nature. For each incorrect answer marked by the candidates, 1/3rd marks will be deducted while 1 mark will be awarded for each correct answer. 

Criteria Details
Total Questions 75
Total Marks 75
Question Type Objective (Multiple Choice)
Marks for Correct Answer +1 mark
Marks for Incorrect Answer -1/3 mark (negative marking)
Marks for Unanswered Questions No marks deducted or awarded

RRB ALP Result 2025: Check Zone Wise Vacancies to be Filled 

Through the RRB ALP exam, a total of 18799 vacancies will be filled in all the RRB zones. The following table displays the zone wise vacancies. 

RRB UR SC ST OBC EWS TOTAL EXSM

AHMEDABAD

394

132

67

244

100

937

94

AJMER

314

113

56

204

74

761

77

BANGALORE

640

235

118

426

157

1576

157

BHOPAL

466

87

62

52

62

729

73

42

15

7

27

10

101

10

BHUBANESWAR

412

141

68

254

55

930

93

BILASPUR

251

21

52

96

42

462

46

1610

595

298

1072

398

3973

398

CHANDIGARH

170

22

13

87

32

324

32

CHENNAI

182

105

43

105

58

493

49

GORAKHPUR

58

22

11

39

13

143

15

GUWAHATI

138

52

25

92

34

341

34

JAMMU-SRINAGAR

52

20

10

35

13

130

13

KOLKATA

337

123

62

224

74

820

82

100

35

80

64

24

303

30

MALDA

284

67

71

78

62

562

56

86

28

13

50

10

187

19

MUMBAI

35

13

6

23

9

86

9

137

51

25

91

34

338

34

570

199

99

357

96

1321

132

MUZAFFARPUR

15

5

3

11

4

38

4

PATNA

15

6

3

10

4

38

4

PRAYAGRAJ

493

58

60

90

101

802

80

21

7

3

12

2

45

5

RANCHI

189

110

34

127

51

511

51

SECUNDERABAD

248

125

74

152

66

665

67

756

273

149

491

194

1863

187

SILIGURI

35

13

7

23

9

87

9

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

99

62

60

2

10

233

23

GRAND TOTAL

8149

2735

1579

4538

1798

18799

1883

What are the Stages of RRB ALP 2025 Selection Process? 

The RRB ALP recruitment consists of the following five stages. Candidates who qualify for each stage will be allowed to appear for the next one. 

  1. CBT 1
  2. CBT 2
  3. Computer-based Aptitude Test (CBAT)
  4. Document Verification (DV)
  5. Medical Examination (ME)

RRB ALP Result 2025: Check CBT 2 syllabus for Part B?

Only those candidates will move to the next stage of the recruitment process who will secure the official cut off marks. The RRB ALP syllabus for Part 2 is has been given below.

Engineering Discipline(Diploma/Degree) Relevant trade for Part B Qualifying Test to be selected from
Electrical Engineering and combination of various streams of Electrical Engineering Electrician / Instrument Mechanic / Wiremen/Winder(Armature) / Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic
Electronics Engineering and combination of various streams of Electronics Engineering Electronics Mechanic / Mechanic Radio & TV
Mechanical Engineering and combination of various streams of Mechanical Engineering  Fitter / Mechanic Motor Vehicle / Tractor Mechanic / Mechanic Diesel / Turner / Machinist / Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic/ Heat Engine /Millwright Maintenance Mechanic
Automobile Engineering and combination of various streams of Automobile Engineering Mechanic Motor Vehicle / Tractor Mechanic / Mechanic Diesel / Heat Engine / Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic
HSC(10+2) with Physics and Maths Electrician / Electronics Mechanic / Wireman

You may also apply for other Government Jobs

SSC Exams Banking Exams
Teaching Exams Defence Exams Law Exams

Trending Exams: SSC MTS | SSC CHSL | SSC Stenographer | NDA

Trending

Other Exams

RRB Group D

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories

RRB Technician

RPF Constable

RRB JE

RRB NTPC

Quick Links

Popular Searches

Latest Education News