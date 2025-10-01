RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025 Out: Download Zone wise Final Result PDF

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB ALP CBAT result 2025 on 1st October 2025. The zone-wise RRB ALP CBAT result is being released for each region in PDF format. The RRB ALP CBAT result includes the list of roll numbers of those who are shortlisted for the document verification round. Candidates who appeared for the test must download the result PDF to know their qualifying status.
RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025 Out
The much-awaited RRB ALP CBAT result 2025 has been released on 1st October 2025. A total of 120211 candidates appeared for the RRB ALP CBAT. Through this recruitment, 18799 vacancies will be filled up. Candidates can check and download the RRB ALP CBAT result for each of the railway zones from here.
RRB ALP Result 2025 Date
The RRB ALP final selection is based on three major stages of the recruitment process, i.e. CBT 1, CBT 2, CBAT, Document Verification, and Detailed Medical Examination. The results for the RRB ALP CBT 1, CBT 2 and CBAT have been declared. Candidates can check the table below to know about the RRB ALP exam result dates.
|RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025
|Board
|Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|Posts
|Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP)
|Vacancies
|5696
|RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam
|31st August 2025
|RRB ALP CBAT 2 Result 2025
|1st October 2025
|RRB ALP CBAT Score Card 2025
|1st October 2025
|Selection Process
|CBT-1, CBT-2, CBAT, DV, DME
|Official website
|rrbcdg.gov.in/
RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025 PDF Download
RRB is releasing the zone wise RRB ALP CBAT result 2025 PDF on the region wise website. For the sake of convenience, we have shared the zone wise RRB ALP CBAT result PDF in the table below. The Zone Wise RRB ALP CBAT Result PDF for all regions (Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Prayagraj, Siliguri, Secunderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram) are released at the regional website of RRB.
|Zones
|Result PDFs
|Shortlisted Candidates
|RRB Mumbai
|
|
|RRB Ranchi
|Download PDF
|511
|RRB Siliguri
|Download PDF
|87
|RRB Malda
|
|
|RRB Chennai
|
|
|RRB Bilaspur
|
|
|RRB Thiruvanthapuram
|
|
|RRB Gorakhpur
|
|
|RRB Kolkata
|Download PDF
|1123
|RRB Ajmer
|Download PDF
|761
|RRB Patna
|
|
|RRB Ahmedabad
|
|
|RRB Bengaluru
|
|
|RRB Prayagraj
|
|
|RRB Bhubaneswar
|
|
|RRB Jammu
|
|
|RRB Bhopal
|
|
|RRB Chandigarh
|
|
|RRB Secunderabad
|
|
|RRB Guwahati
|
|
|RRB Muzzafapur
|
|
|Total Candidates Qualified
|
RRB ALP CBAT Scorecard 2025
RRB ALP CBAT 2025 was conducted on 15th July 2025 and 31st August 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their RRB ALP Scorecard online from the RRB region wise website from 30th September 2025, 7 PM to 14th October 2025.
What's Next After RRB ALP CBAT 2025 Result?
After the declaration of the RRB ALP CBAT result, the candidates whose names appear in the result PDF will be eligible to take part in the Document Verification round. The RRB ALP document verification date will be intimated sometime later by the RRB.
RRB ALP Scorecard 2025 for CBT 1
The RRB ALP scorecard can be downloaded by visiting the RRB Digilam website i.e. rrb.digialm.com. Candidates who appeared in the exam are required to provide their registration number and password to download the scorecard from the website of the board. The scorecard includes the marks obtained by candidates in the CBT 1 exam. The scorecard can be checked by the qualified as well as non-qualified candidates of RRB ALP CBT 1 exam.
What Details are Mentioned on RRB ALP Scorecard 2025?
The following information will be available on the RRB ALP scorecard of the candidates.
- Exam Conducting Body
- Exam Name
- Post Name
- Exam Date
- Candidate’s Name
- Roll Number/Registration Number
- Date of Birth
- Category
- Section-wise Marks
- Total Marks
RRB ALP Result 2025
RRB ALP result 2025 can now be checked online on the respective RRB region wise website. Candidates can check CEN 01/2024 RRB ALP CBT 1 result on the official website only. Alternatively, a direct link has also been made available here as well.
Candidates who have qualified the CBT 1 are now eligible to appear for CBT 2. Along with the result, the RRB has also released the RRB ALP cut off. The cut off has the category wise marks who are qualified to appear for the next stage of the exam. The roll numbers of the qualified candidates will be made available in PDF form along with the result, cut off and scorecard. The marks of the candidates will be normalized as the RRB ALP exam was held on multiple days from 25th to 29th November 2024.
This recruitment aims to fill up 18799 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies. RRBs first advertised 5696 vacancies but later increased it to 18,799 in view of the “additional demand received from Zonal Railways.” Catch further updates on RRB ALP result on this page here.
RRB ALP Result 2025 Download PDF Zone Wise
The RRB ALP Chennai, Mumbai, Ranchi, Siliguri, Bilaspur, etc result PDF can be downloaded by clicking on the link given below. The result for other RRBs shall be updated here.
|Zones
|Result PDF
|Candidates Qualified
|RRB Mumbai ALP Result
|Download PDF
|25271
|RRB Ranchi ALP Result
|Download PDF
| 7140
|RRB Chennai ALP Result
|Download PDF
| 25005
|RRB Siliguri ALP Result
|Download PDF
|1251
|RRB Thiruvananthapuram ALP Result
|Download PDF
|2941
|RRB Malda ALP Result
|Download PDF
|11244
|RRB Bilaspur ALP Result
|Download PDF
|63803
|RRB Secunderabad ALP Result
|To be updated
|To be updated
|RRB Bangalore ALP Result
|To be updated
|To be updated
RRB ALP Result 2025 Highlights
No announcement has been made with regard to the declaration of the RRB ALP result 2025. The candidates will be able to download the result PDF from the RRB website. Check the major highlights of the result from the table below.
|
RRB ALP Result 2025 Particulars
|
Board
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Posts
|
Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP)
|
Vacancies
|
18799
|
Category
|
Result
|
RRB ALP Exam Date
|
25th to 29th November 2024
|
RRB ALP Answer Key
|
5th December 2024
|
RRB ALP Result 2025
|
26th February 2025
|
Selection Process
|
CBT-1, CBT-2, CBAT
|
Official website
|
rrbcdg.gov.in/
Q. When will the RRB ALP result 2025 for CBT 1 be declared?
A. The RRB ALP result has been announced by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on its official website on 26th February 2025.
Q. What should I do after qualifying for RRB ALP CBT 1?
A. If you qualify, you will be eligible to appear for RRB ALP CBT 2, which is the next stage in the selection process. The exam date for RRB ALP CBT 2 is scheduled on 19th and 20th March 2025.
RRB ALP Result 2025 Date and Time
The RRB ALP CBT 1 result date is 26th February 2025. The result was declared around 4 PM in the evening.
|RRB ALP CBT 1 Result Date
|26th February 2025
|Result Time
|Around 4 PM
Q. Will the RRB ALP CBT 1 result be released region-wise?
A. Yes, the RRB ALP result for CBT 1 has been released region-wise on the respective RRB regional websites.
Q. Will the RRB ALP CBT 1 result include a scorecard?
Yes, along with the result, RRB will release individual scorecards that can be downloaded from the official website.
RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2025 Download Link
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the RRB ALP result 2025 CBT 1 on its website for each zone on the respective zonal website of RRB.
|RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2025
|Click Here
RRB ALP Result 2025 Important Dates
The RRB ALP result 2025 can be declared anytime soon. It is anticipated that the result will be released in January 2025. Check the following table to know the important dates associated with the RRB ALP CBT 1 result.
|
RRB ALP CBT 1 Result Date
|
RRB ALP 2025 Events
|
Important Dates
|
RRB ALP 2025 Notification
|
18th January 2024
|
Starting Date of Online Application
|
20th January 2024
|
RRB ALP Exam Date for CBT 1
|
25th November to 29th November
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
5th December 2024
|
RRB ALP Result Release Date
|
26th February 2025
RRB ALP Result 2025: Check RRB ALP CBT 1 2018 cut off for Electrical
RRB ALP CBT 1 cut off 2018 for Electrical is given below.
|RRB ALP Cut Off 2018 [Electrical]
|RRBs
|General
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|Ajmer
|NEC
|NEC
|NEC
|30.48
|Kolkata
|61/06
|49.39
|45.94
|55.67
|Muzaffarpur
|50.55
|36.99
|27.03
|41.61
|Ajmer
|48.68
|36.57
|27.54
|44.58
|Allahabad
|47.34
|3835
|27.54
|41.99
|Secunderabad
|43.39
|30.01
|27.68
|31.85
|Mumbai
|53.13
|40.31
|32.29
|45.62
|Bhubaneswar
|50.75
|40.64
|29.7
|45.85
How to Download RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2025?
The RRB ALP CBT 1 result 2025 can be downloaded from the steps that are given below here:
Step 1: Visit the official Website of the Railway Recruitment Board at rrbcdg.gov.in/.
Step 2: Now Click on the Results link.
Step 3: Click on CEN -01/2025 Result of 1st Stage CBT FOR Assistant Loco Pilots.
Step 4: Download the result PDF and save the PDF
Step 5: Open it and look for your name by pressing “Ctrl+F” and enter your Name/ Roll No.
Step 6: If you have qualified for RRB ALP Stage II, your Name and Roll No. will be highlighted.
RRB ALP Marking Scheme
The RRB ALP CBT 1 exam carries a total of 75 questions for 75 marks. All the questions are objective in nature. For each incorrect answer marked by the candidates, 1/3rd marks will be deducted while 1 mark will be awarded for each correct answer.
|Criteria
|Details
|Total Questions
|75
|Total Marks
|75
|Question Type
|Objective (Multiple Choice)
|Marks for Correct Answer
|+1 mark
|Marks for Incorrect Answer
|-1/3 mark (negative marking)
|Marks for Unanswered Questions
|No marks deducted or awarded
RRB ALP Result 2025: Check Zone Wise Vacancies to be Filled
Through the RRB ALP exam, a total of 18799 vacancies will be filled in all the RRB zones. The following table displays the zone wise vacancies.
|RRB
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|TOTAL
|EXSM
|
AHMEDABAD
|
394
|
132
|
67
|
244
|
100
|
937
|
94
|
AJMER
|
314
|
113
|
56
|
204
|
74
|
761
|
77
|
BANGALORE
|
640
|
235
|
118
|
426
|
157
|
1576
|
157
|
BHOPAL
|
466
|
87
|
62
|
52
|
62
|
729
|
73
|
42
|
15
|
7
|
27
|
10
|
101
|
10
|
BHUBANESWAR
|
412
|
141
|
68
|
254
|
55
|
930
|
93
|
BILASPUR
|
251
|
21
|
52
|
96
|
42
|
462
|
46
|
1610
|
595
|
298
|
1072
|
398
|
3973
|
398
|
CHANDIGARH
|
170
|
22
|
13
|
87
|
32
|
324
|
32
|
CHENNAI
|
182
|
105
|
43
|
105
|
58
|
493
|
49
|
GORAKHPUR
|
58
|
22
|
11
|
39
|
13
|
143
|
15
|
GUWAHATI
|
138
|
52
|
25
|
92
|
34
|
341
|
34
|
JAMMU-SRINAGAR
|
52
|
20
|
10
|
35
|
13
|
130
|
13
|
KOLKATA
|
337
|
123
|
62
|
224
|
74
|
820
|
82
|
100
|
35
|
80
|
64
|
24
|
303
|
30
|
MALDA
|
284
|
67
|
71
|
78
|
62
|
562
|
56
|
86
|
28
|
13
|
50
|
10
|
187
|
19
|
MUMBAI
|
35
|
13
|
6
|
23
|
9
|
86
|
9
|
137
|
51
|
25
|
91
|
34
|
338
|
34
|
570
|
199
|
99
|
357
|
96
|
1321
|
132
|
MUZAFFARPUR
|
15
|
5
|
3
|
11
|
4
|
38
|
4
|
PATNA
|
15
|
6
|
3
|
10
|
4
|
38
|
4
|
PRAYAGRAJ
|
493
|
58
|
60
|
90
|
101
|
802
|
80
|
21
|
7
|
3
|
12
|
2
|
45
|
5
|
RANCHI
|
189
|
110
|
34
|
127
|
51
|
511
|
51
|
SECUNDERABAD
|
248
|
125
|
74
|
152
|
66
|
665
|
67
|
756
|
273
|
149
|
491
|
194
|
1863
|
187
|
SILIGURI
|
35
|
13
|
7
|
23
|
9
|
87
|
9
|
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
|
99
|
62
|
60
|
2
|
10
|
233
|
23
|
GRAND TOTAL
|
8149
|
2735
|
1579
|
4538
|
1798
|
18799
|
1883
What are the Stages of RRB ALP 2025 Selection Process?
The RRB ALP recruitment consists of the following five stages. Candidates who qualify for each stage will be allowed to appear for the next one.
- CBT 1
- CBT 2
- Computer-based Aptitude Test (CBAT)
- Document Verification (DV)
- Medical Examination (ME)
RRB ALP Result 2025: Check CBT 2 syllabus for Part B?
Only those candidates will move to the next stage of the recruitment process who will secure the official cut off marks. The RRB ALP syllabus for Part 2 is has been given below.
|Engineering Discipline(Diploma/Degree)
|Relevant trade for Part B Qualifying Test to be selected from
|Electrical Engineering and combination of various streams of Electrical Engineering
|Electrician / Instrument Mechanic / Wiremen/Winder(Armature) / Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic
|Electronics Engineering and combination of various streams of Electronics Engineering
|Electronics Mechanic / Mechanic Radio & TV
|Mechanical Engineering and combination of various streams of Mechanical Engineering
|Fitter / Mechanic Motor Vehicle / Tractor Mechanic / Mechanic Diesel / Turner / Machinist / Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic/ Heat Engine /Millwright Maintenance Mechanic
|Automobile Engineering and combination of various streams of Automobile Engineering
|Mechanic Motor Vehicle / Tractor Mechanic / Mechanic Diesel / Heat Engine / Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic
|HSC(10+2) with Physics and Maths
|Electrician / Electronics Mechanic / Wireman
.