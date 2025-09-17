RRB Group D 2025: Exam Date (OUT), Admit Card, Question Paper, 32438 Vacancies, Eligibility and Syllabus

Railway Recruitment Board conducts RRB Group D recruitment. The detailed RRB Group D 2025 recruitment for filling a total of 32,438 vacancies has been released on 21st January 2025 for whcih the last date has been extended to 1st March. Go through this post to get complete information on RRB Group D Recruitment Notification, Application Status, Exam Dates, Selection Process, Fee, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria & Admit Card.
RRB Group D Recruitment 2025
The RRB Group D exam date 2025 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board on its website. The RRB Group D exam shall begin from 17th November and go on until December 2025. Candidates who ar going to take the exam will be able to download the admit card to appear for the exam few days prio to the exam.
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) officially released the RRB Group D 2025 notification to fill up a total of 32,438 vacancies on its website. The candidates could apply online for the RRB Group D exam from 23rd January 2025. The RRB Group D application 2025 last date has been extended. Candidates who are yet to fill out the RRB Group D 2025 application form must apply online at the official website.
RRB Group D age limit has been revised. The age of candidates should be between 18-36 years. Candidates with 10th pass or ITI or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT are eligible to apply for RRB Group D Recruitment exam.
The RRB Group D 2025 exam selection process comprises CBT, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, and Medical Examination. The posts announced under RRB Group D exam are Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Mechanical, and S&T departments), Assistant Pointsman, etc. Read this post for more details on RRB Group D 2024 exam.
RRB Group D 2025 Exam Overview
Before we proceed to the RRB Group D exam details, let us give you a brief overview of the exam.
|RRB Group D 2025: Exam Overview
|Name of the Organisation
|Railway Recruitment Board
|Job Role
|Pointsman, Assistant, Track Maintainer, Assistant Loco Shed, Assistant Operations, Assistant Operations, and Assistant TL & AC
|Advt. No
|CEN 08/2024
|Job Location
|Across India
|RRB Group D Vacancy 2024-25
|32438
|Mode of Application
|Online
|Qualification for RRB Group D
|10th pass
|RRB Group D Age Limit
|18 to 30 Years / 18 to 33 Years
|Selection for RRB Group D
|Computer Based Test (CBT 1)
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Document Verification and Medical Examination
|Official website
|rrbcdg.gov.in/
RRB Group D 2025 Important Dates
RRB has notified the exam schedule for the RRB group D exam 2025 in the notification released. The last date to apply for RRB Group D is up to 1st March while the form can be modified from 4th to 13th March 2025. Check the table below for further details on the RRB Group d important dates.
|RRB Group D 2025- Important Dates
|RRB Group D Events
|Dates
|RRB Group D Notification 2025 [Detailed]
|21st January 2025
|Online Application Starts for RRB Group D
|23rd January 2025
|Last Date to Submit RRB Group D Online Form 2025
|1st March 2025 (Revised)
|Last Date to pay the Application Fee
|3rd March 2025
|Correction & Modification Window
|4th to 13th March 2025
|RRB Group D CBT Exam Date 2025
|--
RRB Group D 2024 Recruitment: What is Group D Exam
RRB Group D is a national-level exam conducted by the RRBs on behalf of the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC). The RRB Group D exam is for those candidates who have qualified for class 10th exam. The candidates are selected in level 1 of the 7th CPC. The posts in Railway Group D are that of Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Mechanical, and S&T departments), Assistant Pointsman, and many more.
RRB Group D Posts: Department Wise
Given below are the posts in RRRB Group D recruitment.
|Post
|Department
|Assistant (Workshop)
|Mechanical
|Assistant Bridge
|Engineering
|Assistant C&W
|Mechanical
|Assistant Depot (Stores)
|Stores
|Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel)
|Mechanical
|Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical)
|Electrical
|Assistant Operations (Electrical)
|Electrical
|Pointsman
|Traffic
|Assistant Signal & Telecom
|S and T
|Assistant Track Machine
|Engineering
|Assistant TL & AC
|Electrical
|Assistant TL & AC (Workshop)
|Electrical
|Assistant TRD
|Electrical
|Assistant Works
|Engineering
|Engineering
|Engineering
|Hospital Assistant
|Medical
|Track Maintainer Grade IV
|Engineering
RRB Group D 2025 Notification
RRB Group D 2025 Notification is expected to be released on 28th December 2024. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) shall release vacancies for the posts of Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, Assistant Pointsman,etc. We shall update the detailed RRB Group D notification PDF once it has been released online.
RRB Group D 2025 Vacancy
The RRB Group D 2025 vacancy has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board in the short notification released. This year, a total of 2438 vacancies are expected for Pointsman, Assistant, Track Maintainer, Assistant Loco Shed, Assistant Operations, Assistant Operations, and Assistant TL & AC posts. The maximum vacancies, 13187 are announced for Track Maintainer Gr. IV posts. The following table displays the post wise vacancy.
|RRB Group D Vacancy 2025 (Post wise distribution)
|Category
|Department
|Vacancies
|Pointsman-B
|Traffic
|5058
|Assistant (Track Machine)
|Engineering
|799
|Assistant (Bridge)
|Engineering
|301
|Track Maintainer Gr. IV
|Engineering
|13187
|Assistant P-Way
|Engineering
|247
|Assistant (C&W)
|Mechanical
|2587
|Assistant TRD
|Electrical
|1381
|Assistant (S&T)
|S&T
|2012
|Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel)
|Mechanical
|420
|Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical)
|Electrical
|950
|Assistant Operations (Electrical)
|Electrical
|744
|Assistant TL & AC
|Electrical
|1041
|Assistant TL & AC (Workshop)
|Electrical
|624
|Assistant (Workshop) (Mech)
|Mechanical
|3077
|Total
|32438
RRB Group D Vacancy 2024-25 Railway/PU Wise Distribution
|RRB Group D Vacancy 2024-25 (Railway/PU wise distribution)
|Railway
|Vacancies
|Central Railway
|3244
|CLW
|42
|PLW
|86
|ECR
|1250
|ECOR
|964
|ER
|1775
|ICF
|445
|MCF
|38
|NAIR
|--
|NCR
|2020
|NER
|1332
|NWR
|1433
|NFR
|2048
|NR
|4586
|RCF
|112
|RWF
|13
|RWP
|01
|SCR
|1642
|SECR
|1337
|SER
|1044
|SWR
|490
|SR
|2249
|WCR
|1614
|WR
|4672
|Total Vacancies
|32438
RRB Group D 2025 Apply Online
The RRB Group D application form has to be filled in online mode only. The steps to apply for RRB Group D 2025 exam are as follows:
- Visit the RRB website which is www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
- Click on the ‘New Registration’ link that appears on the page.
- Register for the exam and submit the required details.
- Upon successful RRB Group D registration, candidates need to verify their email ID and mobile number through OTP
- Login using the registration number and password
- Complete the rest of the RRB Group D examination process.
- Upload the documents and pay the application fee.
- Lastly, make sure that you take a prit out of the filled-in RRB Group D application form.
RRB Group D Level Application Fee
All the candidates must ensure that they have paid the RRB Group D application fee as per their category which is mentioned below. You must note that the application fee will be refunded after you have appeared for the examination.
|
Category
|
Fee
|
For GEN/OBC
|
Rs. 500/-
|
For SC/ST/PWD/Women/Ex-Sm/Transgender/Minorities/Economically Backward
|
Rs. 250/-
RRB Group D 2025 Eligibility Criteria
The RRB Group D eligibility consists of the fulfillment of the age limit, educational qualification and nationality. The RRB Group D eligibility criteria is as follows:
Nationality
A candidate who applies for RRB Group D Exam must be either:
- A citizen of India, or
- A subject of Nepal, or
- A subject of Bhutan, or
- A Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before January 1, 1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or
- A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.
Education Qualification for RRB Group D Exam
Candidates should have passed class 10th or equivalent from a recognized board.
RRB Group D Age Limit
The minimum age limit for RRB Group D exam is 18 years while the maximum age limit is 33 years. Candidates from the reserved category shall be eligible for age relaxation.
RRB Group D Medical Standards
It is mandatory for every candidate who applies for the RRB Group D exam to be medically fit and healthy. Here is the RRB Group D medical standard that must be fulfilled by the candidates.
|
Medical Standard
|
Visual Accuracy
|
A-2
|
Distant vision: 6/9, 6/9 without glasses (No fogging test)
Near vision: Sn. 0.6, 0.6 without glasses and must pass tests for colour vision, binocular vision, night vision, mesopic vision, etc
|
A-3
|
Distant vision: 6/9, 6/9 with or without glasses (power of lenses not to exceed 2D)
Near vision: Sn: 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses and must pass the test for colour vision, binocular vision, night vision, myopic vision, etc.
|
B-1
|
Distant vision: 6/9, 6/12 with or without glasses (power of lenses not to exceed 4D)
Near vision: Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses when reading or close work is required and must pass the test for colour vision, binocular vision, night vision, mesopic vision, etc.
|
B-2
|
Distant vision: 6/9, 6/12 with or without glasses (power of lenses not to exceed 4D)
Near vision: Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses when reading or close work is required and must pass the test for binocular vision, etc
|
C-1
|
Distant vision: 6/12, 6/18 with or without glasses
Near vision: Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses when reading or close work is required
|
C-2
|
Distant vision: 6/12 with or without glasses
Near vision: Sn. 0.6 combined with or without glasses where reading or close work is required
RRB Group D 2025 Selection Process
RRB Group D selection process is a three-stage process that is mentioned below:
Stage 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT-1)
Stage 2: Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Stage 3: Medical/Document Verification
RRB Group D 2025 Exam Pattern
RRB Group D exam pattern consists of objective type of questions. The exam is held in multiple shifts due to a large number of candidates appearing for the exam. The written exam has four sections for a total of 100 marks. Given below is the RRB Group D exam pattern.
|
RRB Group D Exam Pattern
|
Subjects
|
No. Of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Science
|
25
|
25
|
90 Minutes
|
Mathematics
|
25
|
25
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
30
|
30
|
General Awareness and Current Affairs
|
20
|
20
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
RRB Group D related articles:
RRB Group D Previous Year Cutoff
The Cut-Off score for RRB Group D Exam gets released at the time of result declaration at Regional official website of RRB. RRB Group D cut off is the minimum marks that a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process. The arks scored by candidates in the RRB Group D written exam get normalized by RRB as the exam is held in multiple shifts.
You may also apply for other Government Jobs
Trending Exams: SSC MTS | SSC CHSL | SSC Stenographer | NDA