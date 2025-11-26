Bihar DELEd Result 2025 OUT
Aapki Beti Yojana 2025: Check Eligibility, Registration Process and More

By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 26, 2025, 12:44 IST

Aapki Beti Yojana: The School Education Department of Rajasthan Government has launched the Aapki Beti Yojana to support the education of girls enrolled in Class 1st to 12th. The support will be in the form of financial assistance which will be provided on an yearly basis. Check the details of the Aapki Beti Yojana in this article.

Aapki Beti Yojana: Aapki Beti Yojana is a welfare scheme by the Government of Rajasthan to provide economic support to school-going girls who are from economically weaker sections. Under the scheme, eligible girls studying in classes 1 to 12 in government schools receive an annual financial incentive, which will be ₹ 2,100 for Class 1st to 8th and ₹ 2,500 for Class 9th to 12th on an annual basis. This initiative will help reduce the burden of educational expenses and encourage continued attendance and will automatically reduce the girl drop out rates.

Aapki Beti Yojana Key Highlights

The “Aapki Beti Yojana” of the Rajasthan Government is a powerful initiative to increase the literacy rate among girls and reduce their dropout rates in schools. This scheme will help them financially to continue their education. This will also reduce the financial burden of the family. Check the key highlights of the scheme here:

Feature

Details

Scheme Name

Aapki Beti Yojana

Launched By

School  Education Department, Rajasthan Government

Implemented By

Balika Shiksha Foundation

Beneficiaries

Girls studying in government schools, classes 1 to 12, belonging to BPL / economically weaker families / orphan or single-parent families 

Annual Financial Assistance

₹ 2,100 per annum for girls in classes 1-8; ₹ 2,500 per annum for girls in classes 9-12. 

Mode of Payment

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to bank account

Eligibility Criteria for Aapki Beti Yojana

To be eligible to apply for the Aapki Beti Yojana, the applicant must meet the following eligibility criteria:

  • Residency: The student must be a permanent resident of Rajasthan.

  • Gender: The applicant must be a “girl” only.

  • Enrolment: The applicant must be enrolled in a government school of Rajasthan in class 1 to 12.

  • Family: Applicants must belong to a Below Poverty Line (BPL) family

  • The applicant has lost either one of the parents or both parents.

Documents Required to Apply for Aapki Beti Yojana

In order to avail the benefits under the Aapki Beti Yojana, the applicants are required to submit some documents along with their application. These documents are:

Docs for Aapki Beti Yojana

Benefits of Aapki Beti Yojana

The schemes such as “Aapki Beti Yojana” are a great initiative for empowering and educating the girls. These schemes help in the overall development and welfare of the girls which remain behind in the development process due to financial constraints. The Aapki Beti Yojana has some of the benefits which are mentioned below:

  • Financial Support: The scheme provides annual financial assistance (₹ 2,100 or ₹ 2,500) for education which reduces the economic burden on the family.

  • Support to Economically Weaker Families: This scheme provides financial support to the girls from BPL families and to those who are orphans or have single parents so that their education remains continued.

  • Reduces Dropout Rates: Providing financial aid to the families of the girls to support their education will increase their enrollment rate and automatically reduce the dropout rates.

  • Promotes Social Inclusion: Helps marginalized families and contributes to gender equity in education.

  • Transparency through DBT: The amount is directly transferred to the bank account of the beneficiary through DBT. This increases transparency in the process and reduces leakages.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

