Aapki Beti Yojana 2025: Check Eligibility, Registration Process and More

Aapki Beti Yojana: Aapki Beti Yojana is a welfare scheme by the Government of Rajasthan to provide economic support to school-going girls who are from economically weaker sections. Under the scheme, eligible girls studying in classes 1 to 12 in government schools receive an annual financial incentive, which will be ₹ 2,100 for Class 1st to 8th and ₹ 2,500 for Class 9th to 12th on an annual basis. This initiative will help reduce the burden of educational expenses and encourage continued attendance and will automatically reduce the girl drop out rates.

Aapki Beti Yojana Key Highlights

The “Aapki Beti Yojana” of the Rajasthan Government is a powerful initiative to increase the literacy rate among girls and reduce their dropout rates in schools. This scheme will help them financially to continue their education. This will also reduce the financial burden of the family. Check the key highlights of the scheme here: