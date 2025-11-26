50+ Constitution Day 2025 Quiz Questions with Answers for Students and Competition

Every year on 26 November, schools across India celebrate Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, to honour the adoption of the Indian Constitution. Morning assemblies become a central part of this celebration where principals, teachers, and students collectively participate in readings of the Preamble, speeches, and quizzes. Among these activities, Constitution Day quizzes and questions for students and kids for all classes. These questions for students are the most engaging because they encourage them to learn about national values, rights, duties, and the founding vision of India. To help out school students we have created a class-wise quiz bank that aligns with students’ learning levels and works perfectly for assemblies, competitions, and classroom interactions. Below is a complete set of class appropriate Constitution Day quizzes:

Constitution Day Questions for Classes 1 to 5 Kids These simple questions help younger students connect with the Constitution and basic national symbols. When do we celebrate Constitution Day?

A) 26 January B) 26 November C) 2 October

Answer: B Who is known as the Father of the Indian Constitution?

A) Mahatma Gandhi B) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar C) Nehru

Answer: B What is the first line of the Preamble?

A) India is my country B) We the People of India C) Jai Hind

Answer: B Which national symbol appears on the Constitution?

A) Tiger B) Peacock C) National Emblem

Answer: C What is our national flag called?

A) Tiranga B) Rainbow Flag C) Constitution Flag

Answer: A Which colour in the flag stands for peace?

A) Saffron B) White C) Green

Answer: B Who was India’s first Prime Minister?

A) Dr. Rajendra Prasad B) Jawaharlal Nehru C) Lal Bahadur Shastri

Answer: B Which symbol is blue on the Indian flag?

A) Ashoka Chakra B) Lotus C) Peacock

Answer: A The Constitution teaches us to respect our…

A) Teachers

B) Country

C) Both

Answer: C What is another name for Constitution Day?

A) Children’s Day

B) Samvidhan Diwas

C) National Unity Day

Answer: B

Constitution Day Questions for Classes 6 to 8 School Students Ideal for middle school students for assembly quizzes covering constitutional basics and civic awareness. When was the Constitution adopted?

A) 26 November 1949 B) 26 January 1950 C) 15 August 1947

Answer: A The Preamble describes India as a…

A) Federal Kingdom

B) Socialist Secular Democratic Republic

C) Military State

Answer: B Who chaired the Drafting Committee?

A) B.N. Rau B) Dr. Ambedkar C) Nehru

Answer: B Fundamental Rights are in which part of the Constitution?

A) Part II B) Part III C) Part VII

Answer: B How many Fundamental Duties are mentioned?

A) 11 B) 7 C) 5

Answer: A What does ‘Liberty’ in the Preamble refer to?

A) Wealth B) Freedom C) Power

Answer: B Who was the first President of India?

A) Rajendra Prasad B) Radhakrishnan C) V.P. Singh

Answer: A Article 14 is related to:

A) Equality

B) Education

C) Freedom of Religion

Answer: A Total original members of the Constituent Assembly:

A) 389 B) 299 C) 121

Answer: B Which animal appears on the National Emblem?

A) Tiger B) Lion C) Elephant

Answer: B

Constitution Day Questions for Classes 9 to 10 Students These questions help secondary students engage with deeper constitutional concepts. Who introduced the Objectives Resolution?

A) Dr. Ambedkar B) Nehru C) Patel

Answer: B The Eighth Schedule contains how many recognised languages?

A) 14 B) 18 C) 22

Answer: C Which article guarantees the Right to Constitutional Remedies?

A) Article 32 B) Article 14 C) Article 21

Answer: A Fundamental Duties were added by the:

A) 42nd Amendment B) 44th Amendment C) 68th Amendment

Answer: A How long did it take to complete the Constitution?

A) 1 year 10 months B) 2 years 11 months 18 days C) 3 years 5 months

Answer: B Who was the President of the Constituent Assembly?

A) Rajendra Prasad B) H.C. Mookerjee C) K.M. Munshi

Answer: A Which article mentions the Right to Education?

A) Article 19 B) Article 21A C) Article 50

Answer: B The original Constitution contained how many parts?

A) 22 B) 25 C) 30

Answer: A The President is elected by:

A) Parliament only B) Electoral College C) Citizens

Answer: B Which value is NOT in the Preamble?

A) Equality B) Justice C) Prosperity

Answer: C Which Fundamental Right was described by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar as the 'heart and soul' of the Constitution?

A) Right to Equality (Article 14) B) Right to Freedom of Religion (Article 25) C) Right to Constitutional Remedies (Article 32) D) Right to Life and Personal Liberty (Article 21) Answer: C The Indian Constitution establishes a Parliamentary form of government. This system is also known as the: A) Presidential System B) Cabinet System C) Federal System Answer: B The minimum age required for a person to be eligible to be elected as the President of India is: A) 25 years B) 30 years C) 35 years Answer: C Which Schedule of the Constitution deals with the allocation of seats in the Rajya Sabha (Council of States)? A) Second Schedule B) Third Schedule C) Fourth Schedule Answer: C Under the Preamble, what does the term 'Fraternity' primarily assure? A) Economic prosperity and growth for all citizens. B) The unity and integrity of the Nation and the dignity of the individual. C) Freedom of thought, expression, belief, faith, and worship.

Answer: B Constitution Day Questions for Classes 11 to 12 School Children Perfect for senior students participating in inter-house, inter-school, or assembly-level quizzes. Which case established the Basic Structure doctrine?

A) Golaknath B) Kesavananda Bharati C) Minerva Mills

Answer: B Directive Principles belong to which part?

A) Part IV B) Part V C) Part II

Answer: A Who said the Constitution is a “seamless web”?

A) Granville Austin B) Ambedkar C) Nehru

Answer: A Which article deals with impeachment of the President?

A) 61 B) 52 C) 72

Answer: A Minimum age for Lok Sabha membership:

A) 21 B) 25 C) 30

Answer: B The Indian Constitution is…

A) Rigid

B) Flexible

C) Both

Answer: C Which amendment is known as the Mini Constitution?

A) 42nd B) 44th C) 52nd

Answer: A Article 1 defines:

A) India as Bharat

B) Parliament

C) Judiciary

Answer: A Which committee recommended Fundamental Duties?

A) Sarkaria

B) Swaran Singh

C) Malhotra

Answer: B Which article allows suspension of Fundamental Rights during Emergency?

A) 19

B) 21

C) 359

Answer: C The term 'Republic' in the Preamble means that the Head of the State is:

A) Elected by the people for a fixed term. B) A hereditary monarch. C) Appointed by the Supreme Court. Answer: A 12. Which article of the Constitution grants the Supreme Court the power to review its own judgment or order? A) Article 137 B) Article 143 C) Article 132 D) Article 136 Answer: A 13. The 'Concurrent List' of the Seventh Schedule contains subjects on which: A) Only the Parliament can make laws. B) Only the State Legislatures can make laws. C) Both Parliament and State Legislatures can make laws. D) The President has the final authority to make laws. Answer: C 14. Which amendment made the Right to Property (formerly Article 31) a Legal Right instead of a Fundamental Right? A) 42nd Amendment Act B) 44th Amendment Act C) 52nd Amendment Act D) 86th Amendment Act Answer: B