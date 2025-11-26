50+ Constitution Day 2025 Quiz Questions with Answers for Students and Competition

Every year on 26 November, schools across India celebrate Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, to honour the adoption of the Indian Constitution. Morning assemblies become a central part of this celebration where principals, teachers, and students collectively participate in readings of the Preamble, speeches, and quizzes.
Among these activities, Constitution Day quizzes and questions for students and kids for all classes. These questions for students are the most engaging because they encourage them to learn about national values, rights, duties, and the founding vision of India. To help out school students we have created a class-wise quiz bank that aligns with students’ learning levels and works perfectly for assemblies, competitions, and classroom interactions.
Below is a complete set of class appropriate Constitution Day quizzes:
Constitution Day Questions for Classes 1 to 5 Kids
These simple questions help younger students connect with the Constitution and basic national symbols.
-
When do we celebrate Constitution Day?
A) 26 January B) 26 November C) 2 October
Answer: B
-
Who is known as the Father of the Indian Constitution?
A) Mahatma Gandhi B) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar C) Nehru
Answer: B
-
What is the first line of the Preamble?
A) India is my country B) We the People of India C) Jai Hind
Answer: B
-
Which national symbol appears on the Constitution?
A) Tiger B) Peacock C) National Emblem
Answer: C
-
What is our national flag called?
A) Tiranga B) Rainbow Flag C) Constitution Flag
Answer: A
-
Which colour in the flag stands for peace?
A) Saffron B) White C) Green
Answer: B
-
Who was India’s first Prime Minister?
A) Dr. Rajendra Prasad B) Jawaharlal Nehru C) Lal Bahadur Shastri
Answer: B
-
Which symbol is blue on the Indian flag?
A) Ashoka Chakra B) Lotus C) Peacock
Answer: A
-
The Constitution teaches us to respect our…
A) Teachers
B) Country
C) Both
Answer: C
-
What is another name for Constitution Day?
A) Children’s Day
B) Samvidhan Diwas
C) National Unity Day
Answer: B
Constitution Day Questions for Classes 6 to 8 School Students
Ideal for middle school students for assembly quizzes covering constitutional basics and civic awareness.
-
When was the Constitution adopted?
A) 26 November 1949 B) 26 January 1950 C) 15 August 1947
Answer: A
-
The Preamble describes India as a…
A) Federal Kingdom
B) Socialist Secular Democratic Republic
C) Military State
Answer: B
-
Who chaired the Drafting Committee?
A) B.N. Rau B) Dr. Ambedkar C) Nehru
Answer: B
-
Fundamental Rights are in which part of the Constitution?
A) Part II B) Part III C) Part VII
Answer: B
-
How many Fundamental Duties are mentioned?
A) 11 B) 7 C) 5
Answer: A
-
What does ‘Liberty’ in the Preamble refer to?
A) Wealth B) Freedom C) Power
Answer: B
-
Who was the first President of India?
A) Rajendra Prasad B) Radhakrishnan C) V.P. Singh
Answer: A
-
Article 14 is related to:
A) Equality
B) Education
C) Freedom of Religion
Answer: A
-
Total original members of the Constituent Assembly:
A) 389 B) 299 C) 121
Answer: B
-
Which animal appears on the National Emblem?
A) Tiger B) Lion C) Elephant
Answer: B
Constitution Day Questions for Classes 9 to 10 Students
These questions help secondary students engage with deeper constitutional concepts.
-
Who introduced the Objectives Resolution?
A) Dr. Ambedkar B) Nehru C) Patel
Answer: B
-
The Eighth Schedule contains how many recognised languages?
A) 14 B) 18 C) 22
Answer: C
-
Which article guarantees the Right to Constitutional Remedies?
A) Article 32 B) Article 14 C) Article 21
Answer: A
-
Fundamental Duties were added by the:
A) 42nd Amendment B) 44th Amendment C) 68th Amendment
Answer: A
-
How long did it take to complete the Constitution?
A) 1 year 10 months B) 2 years 11 months 18 days C) 3 years 5 months
Answer: B
-
Who was the President of the Constituent Assembly?
A) Rajendra Prasad B) H.C. Mookerjee C) K.M. Munshi
Answer: A
-
Which article mentions the Right to Education?
A) Article 19 B) Article 21A C) Article 50
Answer: B
-
The original Constitution contained how many parts?
A) 22 B) 25 C) 30
Answer: A
-
The President is elected by:
A) Parliament only B) Electoral College C) Citizens
Answer: B
-
Which value is NOT in the Preamble?
A) Equality B) Justice C) Prosperity
Answer: C
-
Which Fundamental Right was described by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar as the 'heart and soul' of the Constitution?
A) Right to Equality (Article 14) B) Right to Freedom of Religion (Article 25) C) Right to Constitutional Remedies (Article 32) D) Right to Life and Personal Liberty (Article 21)
Answer: C
-
The Indian Constitution establishes a Parliamentary form of government. This system is also known as the:
A) Presidential System B) Cabinet System C) Federal System
Answer: B
-
The minimum age required for a person to be eligible to be elected as the President of India is:
A) 25 years B) 30 years C) 35 years
Answer: C
-
Which Schedule of the Constitution deals with the allocation of seats in the Rajya Sabha (Council of States)?
A) Second Schedule B) Third Schedule C) Fourth Schedule
Answer: C
-
Under the Preamble, what does the term 'Fraternity' primarily assure?
A) Economic prosperity and growth for all citizens. B) The unity and integrity of the Nation and the dignity of the individual. C) Freedom of thought, expression, belief, faith, and worship.
Answer: B
Constitution Day Questions for Classes 11 to 12 School Children
Perfect for senior students participating in inter-house, inter-school, or assembly-level quizzes.
-
Which case established the Basic Structure doctrine?
A) Golaknath B) Kesavananda Bharati C) Minerva Mills
Answer: B
-
Directive Principles belong to which part?
A) Part IV B) Part V C) Part II
Answer: A
-
Who said the Constitution is a “seamless web”?
A) Granville Austin B) Ambedkar C) Nehru
Answer: A
-
Which article deals with impeachment of the President?
A) 61 B) 52 C) 72
Answer: A
-
Minimum age for Lok Sabha membership:
A) 21 B) 25 C) 30
Answer: B
-
The Indian Constitution is…
A) Rigid
B) Flexible
C) Both
Answer: C
-
Which amendment is known as the Mini Constitution?
A) 42nd B) 44th C) 52nd
Answer: A
-
Article 1 defines:
A) India as Bharat
B) Parliament
C) Judiciary
Answer: A
-
Which committee recommended Fundamental Duties?
A) Sarkaria
B) Swaran Singh
C) Malhotra
Answer: B
-
Which article allows suspension of Fundamental Rights during Emergency?
A) 19
B) 21
C) 359
Answer: C
-
The term 'Republic' in the Preamble means that the Head of the State is:
A) Elected by the people for a fixed term. B) A hereditary monarch. C) Appointed by the Supreme Court.
Answer: A
12. Which article of the Constitution grants the Supreme Court the power to review its own judgment or order?
A) Article 137 B) Article 143 C) Article 132 D) Article 136
Answer: A
13. The 'Concurrent List' of the Seventh Schedule contains subjects on which:
A) Only the Parliament can make laws. B) Only the State Legislatures can make laws. C) Both Parliament and State Legislatures can make laws. D) The President has the final authority to make laws.
Answer: C
14. Which amendment made the Right to Property (formerly Article 31) a Legal Right instead of a Fundamental Right?
A) 42nd Amendment Act B) 44th Amendment Act C) 52nd Amendment Act D) 86th Amendment Act
Answer: B
15. Under which article does the President seek advice from the Supreme Court on a question of law or fact of public importance?
A) Article 32 B) Article 131 C) Article 143 D) Article 169
Answer: C
Constitution Day quizzes help schools encourage civic learning in a lively and interactive way. These class-wise questions make morning assemblies more meaningful and help students understand the Constitution according to their age and learning level. From basic questions for younger children to analytical questions for seniors, these quizzes bring every student closer to India’s democratic values and constitutional vision.
