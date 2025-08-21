RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories City Intimation Slip 2025: Exam City Date with Details

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories City Intimation Slip 2025 shall be released by the Railway Recruitment Board online 10 days before the exam begins. The exam is scheduled to begin on 10th September and conclude on 12th September 2025. Th RRB MI exam city slip allows the candidates to know in which city the exam will take place.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories City Intimation Slip 2025
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) shall conduct the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2025 exam from 10th to 12th September 2025. The exam shall be held in online mode, i.e. computer based. Through this, a total of 1036 vacancies for Ministerial and Isolated Categories post shall be filled up. For this, the RRB shall release the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories city intimation slip. The city slip will allow the candidates to know the city where their exam will be held.
The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories city slip is going to be released 10 days before the exam date on rrbcdg.gov.in. The candidates who are going to take the exam must download the exam city slip to know their exam cities. Later on, the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories admit card shall be released four days before the exam date. Read on to know more details.
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories City Intimation Slip 2025 Highlights
The RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories post will fill up a total of 1036 vacancies The exam shall be held in online mode only. The following table displays the major highlights of the exam.
|
RRB Ministerial Isolated Categories City Intimation 2025- Summary
|
Organization
|
Railway Recruitment Board
|
Post
|
Various Posts
|
Vacancies
|
1036
|
RRB Ministerial Isolated Categories Application Status 2025
|
12th July 2025
|
City Intimation Slip
|
10 days before the exam date
|
RRB Ministerial Isolated Categories Exam Date 2025
|
10th to 12th September 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), Stenography Skill Test (SST)/ Translation Test (TT)/
Performance Test (PT)/ Teaching Skill Test (TST) (as applicable), Document Verification and
Medical Examination
|
Official website
|
www.rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories City Intimation Slip 2025 Link
The RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories City Intimation Slip 2025 will be activated 10 days before the exam begins by the RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can download their city intimation slip directly through the link that shall be updated here.
Steps to Download Railway Ministerial & Isolated Categories City Intimation Slip 2025
The Railway Ministerial & Isolated Categories City Intimation Slip 2025 can be downloaded online by following the steps mentioned below.
- Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB), i.e., www.rrbcdg.gov.in. .
- On the homepage, click on " Ministerial & Isolated Categories- City Intimation Slip 2025 Download".
- A new login page appears.
- Fill in the details.
- The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories city slip will be displayed on your screen.
- Download the RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories City Intimation Slip 2025 and check your exam date and exam city on it.
