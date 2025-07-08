[LINK ACTIVE] NTPC Answer Key 2025 Out: Download RRB NTPC Answer Key, Response Sheet & Raise Objections

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the RRB NTPC answer key 2025 on its website on 1st July 2025, Tuesday at 6 PM. The answer key is released for the graduate posts. Lakhs of candidates who had been eagerly waiting for the declaration of the answer key can now download CBT 1 answer key. The official answer key allows one to calculate their marks and know the correct answer to a question. Read to catch the latest updates on the official answer key for RRB NTPC.
RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
The RRB NTPC answer key 2025 was declared on 1st July 2025 at 6 PM on the RRB website. The answer key can be viewed for the RRB NTPC Graduate posts for which the exam was held from 5th to 24th June 2025. A total of 5.8 lakh candidates registered for the RRB NTPC exam 2025, however, only 2.60 lakh (44.83%) candidates have appeared in the exam.
Once the candidates visit the RRB NTPC Answer Key login window, they need to enter their login credentials. Once they have logged in, then they can compare their answers that they marked in the exam with the correct ones. In case of any disagreement, they can also file objections up to 6th July 2025.
As the RRB NTPC answer key 2025 link has been activated, the candidates can view the answer key and response sheet online to cross-check their responses with the correct answers. The candidates can also challenge the answer key up to 6th July 2025, 11:55 PM.
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Answer Key 2025 Highlights
|
RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025- Overview
|
Organization
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Posts
|
Graduate Level (CEN 05/2024)
|
Vacancies
|
8113
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
1st July 2025 (6 pm)
|
Raise Objection Dates
|
1st July (6 pm) to 6th July 2025 (11:55 pm)
|
RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025
|
5th to 24th June 2025
|
Total Number of Questions
|
100
|
Negative Marking
|
1/3rd
|
Candidates Appeared
|
2.60 lakh, approx.
|
Official Website
|
https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
Download RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Download Link (Active)
Candidates can now begin to download the RRB NTPC official answer key 2025 from the direct link given below. Candidates need to login using their
Is the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Link Active?
Yes, the RRB NTPC answer key 2025 link is active. Candidates can view their answers until 6th July 2025, up to 11:55 PM. Hence, all the candidates must ensure that they have checked their answer keys and also raised objections, if any. Here is a screenshot of the log in window.
When was NTPC Answer Key 2025 Released?
The RRB NTPC answer key 2025 was released on 1st July 2025 at 6 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the official answer key using their login credentials.
rrb.digialm.com Answer Key: Railway NTPC Answer Key 2025
Candidates can view their RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 online from rrb.digialm.com. The link shall remain active up to 6th July 2025 only. Hence, the candidates can view the RRB NTPC answer key for Graduate posts only up this date and also raise objections until 6th July, 11:55 PM.
What if rrb.digialm.com website not opening: Where to Check NTPC Answer Key From?
If the official website to download RRB NTPC answer key 2025 is not opening, then the candidates must wait for a while to check the answer key. The server at that time might be busy.
What is RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Release Date?
The RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 is going toe be declared on 1st July 2025. To convey information about the answer key release date and time, the officials have shared a notice to inform the candidates. The official answer key is going to be released on 1st July 2025, i.e. today. The following table gives the details regarding the RRB NTPC answer key, response sheet, objection date, etc.
|
RRB NTPC Exam 2025 Events
|
Dates
|
RRB NTPC Answer Key Release Date
|
1st July 2025 (6 pm)
|
Date to Raise Objection
|
1st July (6 pm) to 6th July 2025 (11:55 pm)
|
RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025 for Graduate Posts
|
5th to 24th June 2025
Railway Graduate Answer Key Download 2025: How can I pay the objection fees?
The candidates who will be raising an objection against the RRB NTPC answer key 2025 need to pay a fee of Rs. 50 per question plus applicable bank charges. The fee can be paid online via Rupay Cards/Credit Cards, UPI, Net Banking.
Official Railway NTPC Answer Key 2025 Notice
The RRBs released an official notice regarding the RRB NTPC CBT 1 answer key release date and time. Along with the date and time, they have also notified the fee for raising objections, date and time.
RRB NTPC 2025 Answer Key: What is the hierarchy of post in NTPC exam?
The hierarchy of RRB NTPC post as specified in the official notification is given below.
|Posts
|Promotion
|
Junior Clerk cum Typist
|
Senior Clerk cum Typist
|
Accounts Clerk cum Typist
|
Senior Accounts Clerk cum Typist
|
Junior Time Keeper
|
Senior Time Keeper
|
Senior Time Keeper Grade II
|
Senior Time Keeper Grade I
|
Trains Clerk
|
Senior Trains Clerk
|
Chief Trains Clerk
|
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
|
Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
|
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
|
Deputy Station Master
|
Traffic Assistant
|
Senior Traffic Assistant
|
Goods Guard
|
Passenger Guard
|
Express Guard
|
Section Controller
|
Chief Controller
|
Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
|
Chief Trains Clerk
|
Goods Guard
|
Assistant Station Master
|
Senior Clerk cum Typist
|
Chief Trains Clerk
|
Assistant Station Master
|
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist
|
Accounts Assistant
|
Junior Accounts Officer
|
Senior Accounts Officer
|
Deputy Chief Accounts Officer
|
Additional Finance advisor
|
Chief Accounts Officer
|
Financial Advisor
|
Senior Time Keeper
|
Senior Time Keeper Grade II
|
Senior Time Keeper Grade I
|
Commercial Apprentice
|
Assistant Commercial Manager
|
Divisional Commercial Manager
|
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager
|
Station Master
|
Assistant Operations Manager
|
Divisional Operations Manager
What will be RRB NTPC Graduate Level Cut Off 2025?
The RRB NTPC cut off 2025 shall be released along with the result. The cut off is released based on the difficulty level of the exam, number of vacancies, number of candidates appeared, etc. Check the past year's RRB NTPC cut off
What is the process to Download RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025?
The official RRB NTPC answer key for CBT 1 for the Graduate post can be downloaded online by following the steps below..
- Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board, i.e. https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/.
- Click on “CEN 05/2024 (NTPC-Grad) appearing on the homepage.
- Click on the link which reads “Tentative CBT 1 Answer Key & Response Sheet.”
- Enter your Username/Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth in the login window.
- The official RRB NTPC answer key and response sheet will appear on the screen.
How to Calculate Marks using RRB NTPC Answer Key?
The candidates are given 1 marks for correct answer while 1/3 is deducted for an incorrect answer marked. The following marking scheme pattern is used to calculate the marks.
|
Parameters
|
Details
|
Total Number of Questions
|
100
|
Correct Answer
|
1 mark (addition)
|
Incorrect/Wrong Answer
|
1/3rd mark (deduct)
|
Blank Answer
|
No marking scheme