[Link Active] RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 PDF Released: Download UG CBT 1 Response Sheet at rrb.digialm.com

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link to download the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for the undergraduate level CBT 1 exam, which was conducted between August 7 and September 9, 2025 in multiple shifts. The RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 link was activated at rrb.digialm.com on September 15, 2025.

The RRB NTPC undergraduate answer key helps candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of the result and start preparing for the next phase of examination. Candidates can also raise their objections till September 9, 2025 after checking the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per question. RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: What It Includes & How to Use It? The RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 is an important document released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for candidates who appeared in the NTPC CBT 1 undergraduate exam. It is available at rrb.digialm.com and regional portals like rrb kolkata, rrb chandigarh, and regional websites , the RRB NTPC answer key 2025 undergraduate, it includes:

Question IDs

Candidate responses

Official correct answers To download the RRB NTPC answer key link, candidates must use their RRB NTPC login credentials. The key allows aspirants to cross-check answers, estimate scores using the RRB NTPC score calculator, and identify discrepancies before the release of the RRB NTPC result 2025 undergraduate. RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 OUT The RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 link has been activated at rrb.digialm.com and the official website of regional RRBs, allowing candidates to check their provisional answer key. To access the undergraduate answer key, candidates can login into their account with their registration number and date of birth. The RRB NTPC Answer Key PDF includes question IDs, candidates' responses and the correct answer. The official marking for the RRB NTPC exam is 1 mark and -1/3 for incorrect answers. After reviewing objections, RRB will release the final answer, followed by the CBT 1 result. Click on the direct link below to read the official notice.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Official Notice RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Link Active The RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 link is now officially active on RRB regional websites from September 15, 2025 (4:00 PM). Candidates who appeared for the Undergraduate Level CBT 1 exam conducted between August 7 and September 9, 2025, can now access their response sheets, question papers, and provisional answer keys. The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses, calculate expected scoresraise objections if any discrepancies are found. The objection window will remain active until September 20, 2025 (11:55 PM). Click on the direct link below to check the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 undergraduate. RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Link Active RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Undergraduate: Shift-Wise PDF Download

The RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 undergraduate for the CBT 1 exam is now available shift-wise on the official portal rrb.digialm.com in. Candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC UG exam conducted between August 7 and September 9, 2025 can download the RRB NTPC UG answer key 2025 PDF based on their exam date and shift. The shift-wise PDFs include question IDs, candidate responses, and correct answers. RRB NTPC Answer Key PDF Download in Hindi & English Candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC 2025 Undergraduate Level CBT 1 exam can now download the RRB NTPC Answer Key PDF in both Hindi and English from the official portal rrb.digialm.com. The RRB NTPC answer key 2025 undergraduate is available to download for all shifts and includes question IDs, candidate responses, and correct answers. Regional websites like rrb kolkata, rrb chandigarh, and rrb mumbai, also provide the RRB NTPC answer key link for easy access. To download the RRB NTPC answer key pdf in Hindi, candidates must log in using their RRB NTPC login credentials. The answer key is important for evaluating performance using the RRB NTPC score calculator and estimating the RRB NTPC result 2025 undergraduates. Whether you're checking the RRB NTPC UG answer key 2025 link or the RRB NTPC 12th level answer key, both language formats are available. After checking the answer key RRB NTPC UG, candidates can raise objections before the final RRB NTPC under graduate answer key is released.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Undergraduate: Overview The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam response sheet pdf has been released on the official website of RRB. Candidates are allowed to raise objections after paying the objection fee of Rs 50. Check the table below for the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights. Details Information Exam Name RRB NTPC CBT 1 (Undergraduate Level) Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Dates August 7- September 9, 2026 Answer Key Release Date September 15, 2025 (4:00 PM) Objection Window September 9 - September 15, 2025 (11:55 PM) Official Website rrbcdg.gov.in and RRB website Negative Marking -⅓ for wrong answers Objection Fee ₹50 per question (refundable if valid) How to Access the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Link?

To check the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, candidates must visit the official rrb.digialm.com or their respective regional RRB websites, such as rrb kolkata, rrb chandigarh, and rrb.gov.in. The RRB NTPC answer key link is active for the undergraduate CBT 1 exam, allowing candidates to view their RRB NTPC UG answer key 2025, response sheets, and question papers.

Candidates can use their RRB NTPC login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth, to download the RRB NTPC answer key 2025 undergraduate. This provisional key helps candidates calculate scores using the RRB NTPC score calculator before the release of the RRB NTPC result 2025 undergraduate and RRB NTPC graduate result. Check the steps below to check the RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 from official website Go to your regional RRB portal (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbchennai.gov.in) or the RRB DigiLMS portal

Look for the "CEN-06/2024 (NTPC-UG) – Tentative CBT 1 Answer Key & Response Sheet" link on the homepage.

Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth (as a password) to log in.

The answer key will display Question IDs, your marked responses, and correct answers. Download the PDF for future reference.

To calculate marks, use the 1 mark (correct) and -⅓ (incorrect) marking scheme to estimate your score.

RRB NTPC Score Calculator: Calculate Your Estimated Marks After downloading the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 from rrb.digialm.com or regional portals like rrb kolkata, rrb chandigarh, and rrb.gov.in, candidates must use the RRB NTPC score calculator to estimate their marks. The RRB NTPC UG 2025 answer key link provides access to the response sheet pdf, correct answers, and question IDs. For each correct answer, assign 1 mark and for incorrect responses, deduct ⅓ mark as per the official marking scheme. Candidates should verify their answers using the RRB NTPC undergraduate answer key and raise objections if needed. Check the steps here to calculate their expected marks from the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Download Your Response Sheet from the official website using the steps listed above or clicking on the direct link above

Match your marked responses with the official correct answers in the key.

Apply the Marking Scheme –

+1 mark for each correct answer

-1/3 mark (negative marking) for each wrong answer

0 marks for unanswered questions

Calculate Section-wise Scores – Tally correct and incorrect responses separately for General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence & Reasoning.

Calculate total Marks – Use the formula:

Total Score = (Correct Answers × 1) – (Wrong Answers × 0.33)

Example: If you answered 85 correctly and 15 incorrectly, your score would be:

85 – (15 × 0.33) = 85 – 4.95 = 80.05 marks Raise Objections to RRB NTPC Undergraduate Answer Key Candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC 2025 Undergraduate Level CBT 1 exam can now challenge discrepancies in the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 undergraduate. The provisional RRB NTPC UG answer key 2025 is available at rrb.digialm.com and regional portals like rrb kolkata, rrb chandigarh, rrb mumbai, etc. To raise objections, candidates must log in using their RRB NTPC login credentials, such as registration number and password and download the RRB NTPC UG answer key 2025 link. Each objection requires a fee of Rs 50 per question, which is refundable if the challenge is found valid. Candidates should carefully check w the RRB NTPC answer key, compare it with their responses, and use the RRB NTPC score calculator to estimate their marks.

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Link Activated: Check Here Region - Wise Links The RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 undergraduate for the CBT 1 exam is now live across all regional regions. Candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC UG exam can access the RRB NTPC UG answer key 2025 link by logging in at rrb.digialm.com using their RRB NTPC login credentials, such as registration number and password. The RRB NTPC answer key link is also available on regional websites such as rrb kolkata, rrb chandigarh, and regional websites offering region-wise access to the RRB NTPC undergraduate answer key. Click on the direct below for the regional website. RRB Regional Websites Ahmedabad Ajmer Allahabad Bangalore Bhopal Bhubaneshwar Bilaspur Chandigarh Chennai Gorakhpur Guwahati Jammu Kolkata Malda Mumbai Muzaffarpur Patna Ranchi Secunderabad Siliguri Trivendrum