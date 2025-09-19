RRB NTPC Result 2025 Declared: Download Zone-Wise Result PDF and Scorecard for RRB Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai & More

RRB NTPC Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the RRB NTPC Result 2025 for Graduate Level posts on September 19, 2025 on its official website of each zone such as RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhubaneswar, RRB Mumbai, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Ranchi, RRB Guwahati, RRB Bilaspur, and RRB Ajmer, etc,. Candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam conducted between June 5 and June 24, 2025 can now download the RRB NTPC Result 2025 PDF and also check their qualification status, scorecard, and RRB NTPC cut off 2025 on the RRB official website of their respective zones by logging into their account.

The RRB NTPC Result 2025 Graduate has been released for posts such as Station Master, Goods Guard, Senior Clerk, and Junior Account Assistant for the exam conducted under the RRB NTPC graduate-level recruitment for over 8,113 vacancies. Direct link to download the the RRB NTPC Result 2025 for all zones provided here.

RRB NTPC Result 2025 RRB Chennai Zone How to Check the RRB NTPC Result 2025 Online? Candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam for graduate level posts can now check their RRB NTPC Result 2025 online through the RRB NTPC official website of their respective zones. The result includes selection of eligible candidates for key RRB NTPC graduate-level posts such as Station Master, Goods Guard, and Senior Clerk, and is available in both PDF format. Check the step by step process below to download the RRB NTPC Result 2025 PDF Visit the RRB NTPC official website of your zone (e.g., RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhubaneswar, RRB Mumbai, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Ranchi, RRB Guwahati, RRB Bilaspur, or RRB Ajmer

On the homepage click on the RRB NTPC Result 2025 PDF

Ctrl+F to search your roll number

Downlod the Result PDF for future reference

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Overview The RRB NTPC Result 2025 has been officially declared for graduate-level posts which as conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) between June 5 and June 24, 2025, and includes zone-wise merit lists for over 8,113 vacancies. Candidates can now check their RRB NTPC graduate result and download their RRB NTPC scorecards from the RRB NTPC official website using their RRB login credentials. Check the table below for RRB NTPC Result 2025 Key Highlights. Feature Details Exam Name RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025 Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Total Vacancies 8,113 (Graduate Level) Exam Dates 5 June – 24 June 2025 Result Release Date 19 September 2025 Result Format Zone-wise PDF + Individual Scorecard Cut-Off Release Along with result

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Check Here Region - Wise Links The RRB NTPC Result 2025 graduate for the CBT 1 exam is now live across all regional regions. Candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC exam can download the RRB NTPC PDF 2025 and RRB NTPC Cutoff on regional websites such as rrb kolkata, rrb chandigarh, etc.. Click on the direct below for the regional website. RRB Regional Websites Ahmedabad Ajmer Allahabad Bangalore Bhopal Bhubaneshwar Bilaspur Chandigarh Chennai Gorakhpur Guwahati Jammu Kolkata Malda Mumbai Muzaffarpur Patna Ranchi Secunderabad Siliguri Trivendrum NTPC Result 2025 Declared – Graduate Level CBT 1 Merit List Released Zone-Wise The NTPC Result 2025 for Graduate Level CBT 1 has officially been declared RRB on September 19, 2025, across all regional portals. Candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 can now check their ntpc graduate result 2025 and download the zone-wise merit list PDF from the RRB official website or via rrb.gov.in login. The RRB NTPC Result 2025 can be checked across across zones like RRB Kolkata, RRB Mumbai, RRB Guwahati, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Jammu, RRB Bhopal, RRB Ajmer, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, RRB Allahabad, and RRB Gorakhpur