Word of the Day: Apocryphal

The word of the day is Apocryphal. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Apocryphal

Apocryphal refers to a story, statement, or account that is widely circulated but of doubtful authenticity. It is often used to describe information that is not proven to be true.

Apocryphal - Origin

The word apocryphal comes from the Greek word “apokryphos,” meaning “hidden” or “obscure.” It entered the English language in the late 16th century and was initially used to describe texts of uncertain origin.