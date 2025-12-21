Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Word of the Day: Apocryphal
The word of the day is Apocryphal. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Apocryphal
Apocryphal refers to a story, statement, or account that is widely circulated but of doubtful authenticity. It is often used to describe information that is not proven to be true.
Apocryphal - Origin
The word apocryphal comes from the Greek word “apokryphos,” meaning “hidden” or “obscure.” It entered the English language in the late 16th century and was initially used to describe texts of uncertain origin.
Apocryphal - Usage
The tale about the invention was later revealed to be apocryphal.
Many apocryphal stories surround the life of the famous leader.
Apocryphal - Synonyms
Doubtful, unverified, mythical, questionable, fictitious
Apocryphal - Antonyms
Authentic, genuine, verified, factual, true
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Apocryphal. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.
