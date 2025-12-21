Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Word of the Day: Apocryphal

By Sneha Singh
Dec 21, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is Apocryphal. Enhance your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of apocryphal here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Apocryphal
Apocryphal

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Evanescent

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Apocryphal

The word of the day is Apocryphal. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Apocryphal

Apocryphal refers to a story, statement, or account that is widely circulated but of doubtful authenticity. It is often used to describe information that is not proven to be true.

Apocryphal - Origin

The word apocryphal comes from the Greek word “apokryphos,” meaning “hidden” or “obscure.” It entered the English language in the late 16th century and was initially used to describe texts of uncertain origin.

Apocryphal - Usage

The tale about the invention was later revealed to be apocryphal.

Many apocryphal stories surround the life of the famous leader.


Apocryphal - Synonyms

Doubtful, unverified, mythical, questionable, fictitious

Apocryphal - Antonyms

Authentic, genuine, verified, factual, true

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Apocryphal. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

Recommended Reading:

Word of the Day: Susurrus

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News