Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Jovial

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Evanescent

The word of the day is Evanescent. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Evanescent

Evanescent refers to something that is short-lived and quickly fades away. It is often used to describe moments, feelings, or phenomena that exist briefly before disappearing.

Evanescent - Origin

The word evanescent comes from the Latin term “evanescere,” meaning “to vanish” or “to disappear.” It entered the English language in the early 19th century and is commonly used in literary and descriptive contexts.