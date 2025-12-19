Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?
Let’s get started.
Word of the Day: Evanescent
The word of the day is Evanescent. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Evanescent
Evanescent refers to something that is short-lived and quickly fades away. It is often used to describe moments, feelings, or phenomena that exist briefly before disappearing.
Evanescent - Origin
The word evanescent comes from the Latin term “evanescere,” meaning “to vanish” or “to disappear.” It entered the English language in the early 19th century and is commonly used in literary and descriptive contexts.
Evanescent - Usage
The beauty of the sunset was evanescent, lasting only a few moments.
Fame can be evanescent if not supported by lasting achievement.
Evanescent - Synonyms
Transient, fleeting, momentary, short-lived, ephemeral
Evanescent - Antonyms
Lasting, permanent, enduring, persistent, eternal
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Evanescent. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.
