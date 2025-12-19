SLCM Kerala University Result 2025 OUT; Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Kerala University Result 2025: University of Kerala, formerly University of Travancore, has recently declared the results for various courses like BTech, BA Honours Degree Programme in English Language and Literature, and other exams. University of Kerala Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- keralauniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Kerala University result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number. SLCM Kerala University Result 2025 As per the latest update, Kerala University released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- keralauniversity.ac.in. Kerala University Result 2025 Click here

How to Check Kerala University Results 2025 Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the University of Kerala results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website- slcm.keralauniversity.ac.in. Step 2: Select ‘Students’ segment given in the menu bar and click on ‘Results’ option available there Step 3: Select your course andclick on the download option given there. Step 4: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Direct Links to University of Kerala Results 2025 Check here the direct link for Kerala University Result 2025 for various yearly examinations. Course Result Dates Result Links Eighth Semester BTech Mercy Chance [2008 Scheme (2008 Admission To 2012 Admission ) Including Part Time Candidates And 2003 Scheme Transitory Candidates )] Degree Examination (2008 Scheme) March 2025 December 16, 2025 Click here Fourth Semester BA Honours Degree Programme In English Language And Literature Examinations, July 2025 December 11, 2025 Click here Fourth Semester BA Honours Degree Programme In English Language And Literature Degree Examination, July 2025 December 11, 2025 Click here Eighth Semester BTech (Part -Time Restructured 2008 Scheme) Degree Examination February 2025 Supplementary/Mercy Chance December 08, 2025 Click here