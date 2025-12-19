SLCM Kerala University Result 2025 OUT; Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
By Sunil Sharma
Dec 19, 2025

Kerala University Result 2025 Released: University of Kerala announced semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the SLM Kerala University Result.

Kerala University Result 2025
Kerala University Result 2025

Kerala University Result 2025: University of Kerala, formerly University of Travancore, has recently declared the results for various courses like BTech, BA Honours Degree Programme in English Language and Literature, and other exams. University of Kerala Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- keralauniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Kerala University result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number.

SLCM Kerala University Result 2025

As per the latest update, Kerala University released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- keralauniversity.ac.in.

Kerala University Result 2025

Click here

How to Check Kerala University Results 2025

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the University of Kerala results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website- slcm.keralauniversity.ac.in.

Step 2: Select ‘Students’ segment given in the menu bar and click on ‘Results’ option available there

Step 3: Select your course andclick on the download option given there.

Step 4: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

Direct Links to University of Kerala Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Kerala University Result 2025 for various yearly examinations.

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

Eighth Semester BTech Mercy Chance [2008 Scheme (2008 Admission To 2012 Admission ) Including Part Time Candidates And 2003 Scheme Transitory Candidates )] Degree Examination (2008 Scheme) March 2025

December 16, 2025

Click here

Fourth Semester BA Honours Degree Programme In English Language And Literature Examinations, July 2025

December 11, 2025

Click here

Fourth Semester BA Honours Degree Programme In English Language And Literature Degree Examination, July 2025

December 11, 2025

Click here

Eighth Semester BTech (Part -Time Restructured 2008 Scheme) Degree Examination February 2025 Supplementary/Mercy Chance

December 08, 2025

Click here

University of Kerala: Highlights

University of Kerala, formerly University of Travancore, is located in  Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. It was established in 1937. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The University of Kerala offers various UG and PG courses in faculty of science, faculty of oriental studies, faculty of applied sciences & technology, faculty of social sciences, faculty of arts, faculty of management studies, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of fine arts, faculty of law, faculty of ayurveda & siddha, faculty of dentistry, faculty of engineering & technology, faculty of homoeopathy, faculty of medicine, faculty of physical education. 

University of Kerala: Highlights

University Name

University of Kerala, formerly University of Travancore

Established

1937

Location

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

University of Kerala Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

