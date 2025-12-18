IB SA Result 2025 PDF
The word of the day is jovial. Enhance your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of 'jovial' here.

Word of the Day: Jovial

The word of the day is Jovial. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Jovial

Jovial refers to a cheerful, friendly, and good-humoured nature. It is used to describe someone who spreads positivity, laughter, and warmth in social situations.

Jovial - Origin

The word jovial comes from the Latin word “Jovialis,” meaning “of Jupiter,” the Roman god associated with joy and optimism. It entered English in the 17th century to describe cheerful and pleasant personalities.

Jovial - Usage

His jovial attitude made everyone feel comfortable at the gathering.

The jovial host kept the audience entertained throughout the event.

Jovial - Synonyms

Cheerful, merry, lively, genial, upbeat

Jovial - Antonyms

Gloomy, gloomy, sombre, serious, morose

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Jovial. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

