Word of the Day: Jovial
The word of the day is Jovial. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Jovial
Jovial refers to a cheerful, friendly, and good-humoured nature. It is used to describe someone who spreads positivity, laughter, and warmth in social situations.
Jovial - Origin
The word jovial comes from the Latin word “Jovialis,” meaning “of Jupiter,” the Roman god associated with joy and optimism. It entered English in the 17th century to describe cheerful and pleasant personalities.
Jovial - Usage
His jovial attitude made everyone feel comfortable at the gathering.
The jovial host kept the audience entertained throughout the event.
Jovial - Synonyms
Cheerful, merry, lively, genial, upbeat
Jovial - Antonyms
Gloomy, gloomy, sombre, serious, morose
Conclusion
