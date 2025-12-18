Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Jovial

The word of the day is Jovial. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Jovial

Jovial refers to a cheerful, friendly, and good-humoured nature. It is used to describe someone who spreads positivity, laughter, and warmth in social situations.

Jovial - Origin

The word jovial comes from the Latin word “Jovialis,” meaning “of Jupiter,” the Roman god associated with joy and optimism. It entered English in the 17th century to describe cheerful and pleasant personalities.