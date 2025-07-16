Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) concluded the RRB NTPC exam 2025 for CBT 1 from  5th to 24th June 2025. The candidates who have appeared for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 will be able to download the result online from the respective RRBs. It is expected that the result could be declared in August 2025. Through this recruitment,  8113 vacancies for graduate level posts for Goods Train Manager, Chief Commercial cum, Ticket Supervisor, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and Station Master. Once the result is declared, the candidates will also be able to check the scorecard.

Know the RRB NTPC result 2025 date and time

RRB NTPC Result 2025 

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) completed conducting the RRB NTPC exam 2025 for Graduate posts. The answer key for the same has already been released by RRB on 1st July 2025. The result will have the list of the qualified candidates for CBT 2 exam. 

The candidates who have appeared for the RRB NTPC 2025 exam for Graduate posts are eagerly waiting for the declaration of the result. Along with the RRB NTPC result, the officials will also declare the RRB NTPC Cut off. The result can be checked online on the official website of the respective RRBs for each zone.

RRB NTPC Result 2025 Highlights 

The candidates whose roll numbers will be displayed in the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result PDF will be eligible to appear for the next stage of the exam. The following table gives the major highlights of the RRB NTPC result. 

RRB NTPC Result 2025- Overview 

Organisation

Railway Recruitment Board

Exam Name

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025

Posts Name

Graduate-Level

Vacancies

8113

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam Date 2025

5th to 24th June 2025

Selection Process

CBT-1, CBT-2, Skill Test (CBAT), Document Verification, Medical Test

Official website

http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

RRB NTPC Result 2025 Release Date 

The RRB NTPC result 2025 is expected to be declared in August 2025. The answer key was released in July, hence, it is highly anticipated that the result shall be out in August. 

RRB NTPC 2025: Important Dates

Exam Events

CEN 05/2024 Dates 

RRB NTPC Notification 2025

2nd September 2024

Start Date To RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025

14th September 2024

Last Date To Apply Online

20th October 2024 (11:59 pm, revised)

RRB NTPC Exam Dates

5th June and end on 23rd June 2025

RRB NTPC Result 2025 

August 2025 (Expected) 

How to Check RRB NTPC Result 2025: Steps 

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025 can be checked online by following the steps given below. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RRB region or the direct link shared here on this page. 

Step 2: Click on the link provided for RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025.

Step 3: Select the respective RRB Region from which you have applied. .

Step 4: RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025 PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: The list of qualified candidates will be shown on the screen as per the roll numbers. 

Step 6: If your Roll No. is not on the list, this means that you have qualified for RRB NTPC Exam.

Step 7: Download the result pdf for future reference.

How many Vacancies will be filled up through RRB NTPC 2025 Vacancy? 

The Railway Recruitment Board will fill up a total of 8113 vacancies for the post of RRB NTPC under Graduate posts. These vacancies shall be filled up in various regions of the RRB. Check the table below for post wise vacancy details. 

RRB NTPC 2025 Vacancy for Graduate Posts

Name of the posts

Total Vacancies (All RRBs)

Goods Train Manager

3144

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor

1736

Senior Clerk cum Typist

732

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist

1507

Station Master

994

Grand Total

8113

