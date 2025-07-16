The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) concluded the RRB NTPC exam 2025 for CBT 1 from 5th to 24th June 2025. The candidates who have appeared for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 will be able to download the result online from the respective RRBs. It is expected that the result could be declared in August 2025. Through this recruitment, 8113 vacancies for graduate level posts for Goods Train Manager, Chief Commercial cum, Ticket Supervisor, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and Station Master. Once the result is declared, the candidates will also be able to check the scorecard.
RRB NTPC Result 2025
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) completed conducting the RRB NTPC exam 2025 for Graduate posts. The answer key for the same has already been released by RRB on 1st July 2025. The result will have the list of the qualified candidates for CBT 2 exam.
The candidates who have appeared for the RRB NTPC 2025 exam for Graduate posts are eagerly waiting for the declaration of the result. Along with the RRB NTPC result, the officials will also declare the RRB NTPC Cut off. The result can be checked online on the official website of the respective RRBs for each zone.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Highlights
The candidates whose roll numbers will be displayed in the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result PDF will be eligible to appear for the next stage of the exam. The following table gives the major highlights of the RRB NTPC result.
|
RRB NTPC Result 2025- Overview
|
Organisation
|
Railway Recruitment Board
|
Exam Name
|
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025
|
Posts Name
|
Graduate-Level
|
Vacancies
|
8113
|
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam Date 2025
|
5th to 24th June 2025
|
Selection Process
|
CBT-1, CBT-2, Skill Test (CBAT), Document Verification, Medical Test
|
Official website
|
http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Release Date
The RRB NTPC result 2025 is expected to be declared in August 2025. The answer key was released in July, hence, it is highly anticipated that the result shall be out in August.
|
RRB NTPC 2025: Important Dates
|
Exam Events
|
CEN 05/2024 Dates
|
RRB NTPC Notification 2025
|
2nd September 2024
|
Start Date To RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
|
14th September 2024
|
Last Date To Apply Online
|
20th October 2024 (11:59 pm, revised)
|
RRB NTPC Exam Dates
|
5th June and end on 23rd June 2025
|
RRB NTPC Result 2025
|
August 2025 (Expected)
How to Check RRB NTPC Result 2025: Steps
The RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025 can be checked online by following the steps given below.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the RRB region or the direct link shared here on this page.
Step 2: Click on the link provided for RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025.
Step 3: Select the respective RRB Region from which you have applied. .
Step 4: RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025 PDF will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: The list of qualified candidates will be shown on the screen as per the roll numbers.
Step 6: If your Roll No. is not on the list, this means that you have qualified for RRB NTPC Exam.
Step 7: Download the result pdf for future reference.
How many Vacancies will be filled up through RRB NTPC 2025 Vacancy?
The Railway Recruitment Board will fill up a total of 8113 vacancies for the post of RRB NTPC under Graduate posts. These vacancies shall be filled up in various regions of the RRB. Check the table below for post wise vacancy details.
|
RRB NTPC 2025 Vacancy for Graduate Posts
|
Name of the posts
|
Total Vacancies (All RRBs)
|
Goods Train Manager
|
3144
|
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor
|
1736
|
Senior Clerk cum Typist
|
732
|
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist
|
1507
|
Station Master
|
994
|
Grand Total
|
8113
