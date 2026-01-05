HPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out: Check Application Dates and Download PDF

HPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out: The Haryana Public Service Commission has published the HPSC exam calendar for all the recruitment drives scheduled for January 2026. The official calendar specifies the number of vacancies and application dates for different posts. It includes Manager (Personnel), Sub Divisional Engineer (Electrical), Senior Scientific Officer, and other roles. This calendar features 21 advertisement updates across different departments. Applicants should carefully check the HPSC exam calendar to stay updated on crucial dates and plan their preparation better.
The HPSC Exam Calendar 2026 is available now on the official website. All the eligible and interested applicants should check the recruitment details of numerous Group A, Group B, and other posts. It clearly mentions the opening and closing dates of the application form. Additionally, you will also find the advertisement number, department name, and total number of vacancies for every post. The calendar further clarifies that all the mentioned notifications will be released in January 2026, and the application window will remain open till February 2026.
The HPSC Exam Calendar 2026 can be accessed online in a PDF file at the official website. The commission has announced posts for legal, technical, scientific, finance, estate, teaching, veterinary, and other services in the Haryana department. You should check the official calendar PDF to complete the exam-related activities in a timely and organised manner. It will also help you avoid missing any important deadlines.
HPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Important Dates & Notification Updates
The HPSC exam calendar provides details of all the recruitment notifications scheduled for January 2026. Among all the posts, Veterinary Surgeon holds a higher number of vacancies with 162 in the Animal Husbandry & Dairying Department. It is followed by Assistant Engineer (Civil), which has 50 vacancies in the Public Health Engineering Department, Haryana. The calendar has listed scientific roles like Senior Scientific Officer- DNA (1 vacancy) and Senior Scientific Officer Scene of Crime (17 vacancies). You will also find teaching posts such as Lecturer (Financial Management ) and Lecturer (Information Technology) in the official calendar. Get all the latest updates through the HPSC Exam Calendar tabulated below:
Advt. No.
Post Name/Department
Vacancies
Application Start Date
Application Closing Date
01/2026
Manager (Personnel) (Group A) – Haryana State Warehousing Corporation
1
January 10, 2026
February 9, 2026
02/2026
Sub Divisional Engineer (Electrical), Panchayati Raj Development & Panchayats Dept.
2
January 11, 2026
February 10, 2026
03/2026
Senior Scientific Officer – DNA (Group B), Forensic Science Laboratory
1
January 12, 2026
February 11, 2026
04/2026
Assistant Engineer (Civil) (Group B), Public Health Engg. Dept.
50
January 13, 2026
February 12, 2026
05/2026
Assistant General Manager (Finance), HSIIDC
3
January 15, 2026
February 16, 2026
06/2026
Senior Manager (Finance), HSIIDC
2
January 15, 2026
February 16, 2026
07/2026
Manager (P&A), HSIIDC
4
January 15, 2026
February 16, 2026
08/2026
Senior Manager (IA), HSIIDC
4
January 15, 2026
February 16, 2026
09/2026
Manager (IA), HSIIDC
10
January 15, 2026
February 16, 2026
10/2026
Manager (A/CS), HSIIDC
8
January 15, 2026
February 16, 2026
11/2026
Manager (Legal), HSIIDC
4
January 15, 2026
February 16, 2026
12/2026
Assistant Town Planner (ATP), HSIIDC
3
January 15, 2026
February 16, 2026
13/2026
Senior Manager (Estate), HSIIDC
3
January 15, 2026
February 16, 2026
14/2026
Manager (Estate), HSIIDC
3
January 15, 2026
February 16, 2026
15/2026
Company Secretary, HSIIDC
1
January 15, 2026
February 16, 2026
16/2026
System Analyst / Senior Programmer, HSIIDC
1
January 15, 2026
February 16, 2026
17/2026
Junior System Analyst / Programmer, HSIIDC
4
January 15, 2026
February 16, 2026
18/2026
Lecturer (Financial Management), Development & Panchayats Dept.
1
January 15, 2026
February 16, 2026
19/2026
Lecturer (Information Technology), Development & Panchayats Dept.
1
January 15, 2026
February 16, 2026
20/2026
Senior Scientific Officer – Scene of Crime (Group B), FSL Madhuban, Karnal
17
January 19, 2026
February 18, 2026
21/2026
Veterinary Surgeon, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Department
162
January 20, 2026
February 19, 2026
Where to Check the HPSC Exam Calendar 2026?
Candidates can access the HPSC Exam Calendar in online mode. It provides relevant information like the number of vacancies, opening & closing dates of applications, etc. Use simple instructions to check the official exam calendar without any hassles:
-
Go to the official HPSC website.
-
Click the “Public Notice dated 31.12.2025 regarding upcoming advertisements - 2026” link.
-
The official calendar PDF will appear.
-
Download the calendar for future reference.
