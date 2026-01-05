HPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out: Check Application Dates and Download PDF

HPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out: The Haryana Public Service Commission has published the HPSC exam calendar for all the recruitment drives scheduled for January 2026. The official calendar specifies the number of vacancies and application dates for different posts. It includes Manager (Personnel), Sub Divisional Engineer (Electrical), Senior Scientific Officer, and other roles. This calendar features 21 advertisement updates across different departments. Applicants should carefully check the HPSC exam calendar to stay updated on crucial dates and plan their preparation better.

The HPSC Exam Calendar 2026 is available now on the official website. All the eligible and interested applicants should check the recruitment details of numerous Group A, Group B, and other posts. It clearly mentions the opening and closing dates of the application form. Additionally, you will also find the advertisement number, department name, and total number of vacancies for every post. The calendar further clarifies that all the mentioned notifications will be released in January 2026, and the application window will remain open till February 2026.