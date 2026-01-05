Bihar STET Result 2025
HPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out: Check Application Dates and Download PDF

By Upasna Choudhary
Jan 5, 2026, 10:19 IST

HPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out: HPSC has announced vacancies, application dates, and other key details for 21 recruitment drives. It includes posts like Manager, Sub Divisional Engineer, Lecturer, Veterinary Surgeon, etc. Download the HPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF today and stay updated with all events.

HPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT
HPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT

HPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out: The Haryana Public Service Commission has published the HPSC exam calendar for all the recruitment drives scheduled for January 2026. The official calendar specifies the number of vacancies and application dates for different posts. It includes Manager (Personnel), Sub Divisional Engineer (Electrical), Senior Scientific Officer, and other roles. This calendar features 21 advertisement updates across different departments. Applicants should carefully check the HPSC exam calendar to stay updated on crucial dates and plan their preparation better.

HPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out

The HPSC Exam Calendar 2026 is available now on the official website. All the eligible and interested applicants should check the recruitment details of numerous Group A, Group B, and other posts. It clearly mentions the opening and closing dates of the application form. Additionally, you will also find the advertisement number, department name, and total number of vacancies for every post. The calendar further clarifies that all the mentioned notifications will be released in January 2026, and the application window will remain open till February 2026.

HPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF

The HPSC Exam Calendar 2026 can be accessed online in a PDF file at the official website. The commission has announced posts for legal, technical, scientific, finance, estate, teaching, veterinary, and other services in the Haryana department. You should check the official calendar PDF to complete the exam-related activities in a timely and organised manner. It will also help you avoid missing any important deadlines.

HPSC Exam Calendar 2026

Download PDF

HPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Important Dates & Notification Updates

The HPSC exam calendar provides details of all the recruitment notifications scheduled for January 2026. Among all the posts, Veterinary Surgeon holds a higher number of vacancies with 162 in the Animal Husbandry & Dairying Department. It is followed by Assistant Engineer (Civil), which has 50 vacancies in the Public Health Engineering Department, Haryana. The calendar has listed scientific roles like Senior Scientific Officer- DNA (1 vacancy) and Senior Scientific Officer Scene of Crime (17 vacancies). You will also find teaching posts such as Lecturer (Financial Management ) and Lecturer (Information Technology) in the official calendar. Get all the latest updates through the HPSC Exam Calendar tabulated below:

Advt. No.

Post Name/Department

Vacancies

Application Start Date

Application Closing Date

01/2026

Manager (Personnel) (Group A) – Haryana State Warehousing Corporation

1

January 10, 2026

February 9, 2026

02/2026

Sub Divisional Engineer (Electrical), Panchayati Raj Development & Panchayats Dept.

2

January 11, 2026

February 10, 2026

03/2026

Senior Scientific Officer – DNA (Group B), Forensic Science Laboratory

1

January 12, 2026

February 11, 2026

04/2026

Assistant Engineer (Civil) (Group B), Public Health Engg. Dept.

50

January 13, 2026

February 12, 2026

05/2026

Assistant General Manager (Finance), HSIIDC

3

January 15, 2026

February 16, 2026

06/2026

Senior Manager (Finance), HSIIDC

2

January 15, 2026

February 16, 2026

07/2026

Manager (P&A), HSIIDC

4

January 15, 2026

February 16, 2026

08/2026

Senior Manager (IA), HSIIDC

4

January 15, 2026

February 16, 2026

09/2026

Manager (IA), HSIIDC

10

January 15, 2026

February 16, 2026

10/2026

Manager (A/CS), HSIIDC

8

January 15, 2026

February 16, 2026

11/2026

Manager (Legal), HSIIDC

4

January 15, 2026

February 16, 2026

12/2026

Assistant Town Planner (ATP), HSIIDC

3

January 15, 2026

February 16, 2026

13/2026

Senior Manager (Estate), HSIIDC

3

January 15, 2026

February 16, 2026

14/2026

Manager (Estate), HSIIDC

3

January 15, 2026

February 16, 2026

15/2026

Company Secretary, HSIIDC

1

January 15, 2026

February 16, 2026

16/2026

System Analyst / Senior Programmer, HSIIDC

1

January 15, 2026

February 16, 2026

17/2026

Junior System Analyst / Programmer, HSIIDC

4

January 15, 2026

February 16, 2026

18/2026

Lecturer (Financial Management), Development & Panchayats Dept.

1

January 15, 2026

February 16, 2026

19/2026

Lecturer (Information Technology), Development & Panchayats Dept.

1

January 15, 2026

February 16, 2026

20/2026

Senior Scientific Officer – Scene of Crime (Group B), FSL Madhuban, Karnal

17

January 19, 2026

February 18, 2026

21/2026

Veterinary Surgeon, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Department

162

January 20, 2026

February 19, 2026

Where to Check the HPSC Exam Calendar 2026?

Candidates can access the HPSC Exam Calendar in online mode. It provides relevant information like the number of vacancies, opening & closing dates of applications, etc. Use simple instructions to check the official exam calendar without any hassles:

  • Go to the official HPSC website.

  • Click the “Public Notice dated 31.12.2025 regarding upcoming advertisements - 2026” link.

  • The official calendar PDF will appear.

  • Download the calendar for future reference.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

