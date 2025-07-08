RRB NTPC Application Form 2024 Out: Last Date Extended, Get Direct Link Here

RRB NTPC application form 2024 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on their official website for the graduate posts. The forms will be released for the undergraduate posts on 21st September 2024.The form needs to filled up by the students on the RRB official website. Get complete details on the RRB NTPC application form on this page.
RRB NTPC Application Form 2024
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will release the RRB NTPC application form 2024 for undergraduate and graduate posts in the month of September 2024. The apply online date for the RRB NTPC undergraduate posts is from 21st September 2024, and the deadline for submission is October 20, 2024. On the other hand, for the graduate posts, the apply online shall begin on 14th September and end on 13th October 2024.
The RRB NTPC 2024 notification was released in PDF format, announcing a total of 11,558 vacancies to be filled through this recruitment exam. The application fee can be paid both online and offline. The fee for general candidates is Rs. 500, while it is Rs. 250 for PwBD, Female, Transgender, Ex-Servicemen, SC, ST, Minority Communities, and Economically Backward Class candidates.
Candidates who will also get the fee refunded if they update their bank account details and appear for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam. However, the amount of refund varies as per the category of the candidates.
RRB NTPC Apply Online 2024 Date
Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) has announced the RRB NTPC apply online date 2024 for undergraduate and graduate posts. The application form for undergraduate post starts from 21st October while for graduate posts, it is from 14th September. Candidates can check the following table to know the apply online start date and last date for graduate and undergraduate posts.
|
RRB NTPC Apply Online Dates for Under Graduate Level Posts
|
Events
|
Dates
|
RRB NTPC Notification 2024 Release Date
|
2nd September 2024
|
Start Date To Apply Online for RRB NTPC
|
21st September 2024
|
Last Date To Apply Online
|
20th October 2024 (11:59 pm)
|
Closing Date & Time for Payment of Application Fee
|
20th October 2024
|
Final submission of Applications
|
To be notified
|
RRB NTPC Exam Dates
|
To be notified
How to Fill RRB NTPC Application Form 2024?
The RRB NTPC Application Form 2024 can be filled only through online mode. The steps to fill the form are given below:
RRB NTPC Registration
The first process is the registration for the RRB NTPC exam 2024.
- Visit the official website
- Click on the ‘New Registration’ link
- Select the RRB to which you wish to apply for RRB NTPC recruitment
- The RRB cannot be changed once you have registered for it.
- Confirm that you have read and understood the instructions clearly by clicking the check box
RRB NTPC Application Form Completion
Once the candidates have registered for the exam successfully, the next step is to complete the form by filling in details. The following details are required to be done in the form.
- Fill in your educational, communication, details.
- Upload the required documents in the correct size and format.
- Enter your bank account details.
- Pay the application fee.
RRB NTPC Application Fee 2024
The candidates have to pay the application fee as per their categories. The candidates from PwBD/Female/Transgender/ Ex-Servicemen/SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Classes have to pay Rs. 250 while other candidates have to pay a fee of Rs. 500. Check the following table to know more details.
RRB NTPC Application Fees
|
Categories
|
Application Fees
|
For all candidates except the fee concession categories
|
Rs. 500
|
For PwBD/Female/Transgender/ Ex-Servicemen/SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class.
|
Rs. 250
RRB NTPC Application Status 2024
The RRB NTPC application status is released after the application process is completed. It allows a candidate to check if his/her application form has been approved or not. Additionally, it also allows one to modify changes in it. To check the status of your application, follow the steps outlined below:
- Visit the official website of the respective RRB.
- On the login page, enter your application number and date of birth.
- Your application status will be displayed on the screen.
- Review whether your application has been accepted or rejected.
You may also apply for other Government Jobs
Trending Exams: SSC MTS | SSC CHSL | SSC Stenographer | NDA | RRB ALP