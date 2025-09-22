Odisha Police SI Exam Date 2025 Out for 933 Posts at odishapolice.gov.in: Check Exam Timings, Schedule Details

Odisha Police SI Exam Date 2025: The State Selection Board, Odisha Police, Cuttack has officially announced the Odisha Police SI Exam Date 2025 on its website odishapolice.gov.in. The written exam for CPSE-2024 recruitment with 933 vacancies was scheduled for 4th and 5th October 2025. However, the schedule has been slightly changed due to the Durga Puja Bhasani festival in several cities. Now, Paper-III (Physics & Chemistry) will be held on 6th October 2025 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM instead of the earlier date. Odisha Police SI Exam Date 2025 The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has released the official Odisha Police SI Exam Date 2025 notice along with the admit card details. The Odisha Police SI Admit Card 2025 will be available for download from 20th September 2025 on the official website, odishapolice.gov.in as per the latest update.

Odisha Police SI Exam 2025 Important Dates Candidates can check the important dates related to Odisha Police SI Exam 2025 in the table below: Events Dates Admit Card Release Date 20th September 2025 Exam Date 5th & 6th October 2025 Odisha Police SI Exam Date 2025 Official Notice The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has issued an official update regarding the Odisha Police SI Exam Date 2025. The Durga Puja Bhasani festival will be celebrated on 3rd and 4th October 2025. Many candidates expressed concerns about reaching their exam centres on time for Paper-III (Physics & Chemistry), which was originally scheduled on 4th October 2025 at 1:30 PM. The board has rescheduled Paper-III to 6th October 2025 (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM) to avoid inconvenience. However, the exams for Paper-I and Paper-II will take place as per the original schedule on 5th October 2025, without any changes.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the official notice attached below for the latest update on the exam schedule. Odisha Police SI Exam Date 2025 Official Notice PDF Download PDF Odisha Police SI Exam Schedule 2025 The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) will conduct the Odisha Police SI Exam 2025 in three papers across two days. The schedule has been slightly modified to avoid clashes with the Durga Puja Bhasani festival on 3rd and 4th October 2025. Candidates can check the updated exam timetable in the table below: Date Paper (Subject) Time Duration Session October 5, 2025 Paper I (General English & Odia) 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM 90 minutes 1st Session October 5, 2025 Paper II (General Studies) 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM 180 minutes 2nd Session October 6, 2025 Paper III (Physics & Chemistry) 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 180 minutes 1st Session

Also Check: Odisha Police SI Application Form 2025 Odisha Police SI Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates preparing for the Odisha Police Sub-Inspector Exam 2025 must clearly understand the exam pattern to plan their preparation effectively. The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, and the medium of the examination will be English and Odia. The following are the key highlights of the Odisha Police SI Exam Pattern 2025: The exam consists of two compulsory papers (for all candidates).

Paper I is for Odia and English Language.

Paper II is for General Studies.

Paper III is an additional Technical Paper only for candidates applying for the post of Station Officer (Fire Service).

Each incorrect answer carries a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

Candidates will get 120 minutes for Paper I and 180 minutes for Paper II/III.