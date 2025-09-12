Who is Sushila Karki? Check Education, Career, Books and More About New Nepal PM

Sushila Karki, the Nepali youth's choice to lead the interim administration, is well-known for her strong opposition to corruption. She became the first female judge in Nepal's history while serving as chief justice of the Supreme Court from July 2016 to June 2017. Since she began practicing law in Biratnagar in 1979, Gen Z has praised her decisions, but MPs have also questioned them.
Nepal New Interim-PM Oath Timing
As per the media sources, the oath ceremony for the new Nepal PM will take place today, at 8:30 PM. The Nepalese parliament has also been suspended.
Sushila Karki Education
Born on June 7, 1952, Karki is the oldest of seven siblings. She earned her bachelor's degree in law from Tribhuvan University in 1978, her master's degree in political science from Banaras Hindu University in 1975, and her bachelor's degree in law from Biratnagar's Mahendra Morang Campus in 1972.
Sushila Karki Career
Sushila Karki started her legal career in the year 1979. She was appointed as an ad hoc judge in the Supreme Court in 2009 after rising to the rank of senior lawyer in 2007. In 2010, she was appointed as the institution's permanent judge.
She was temporarily suspended in 2017 after parliamentarians from the Nepali Congress and the CPN (Maoist Center) filed an impeachment notice against her, accusing her of rendering a supposedly biased verdict. Later, it was abandoned as a result of public pressure and a temporary Supreme Court ruling that stopped the Parliamentary proceedings.
Notable Legal Cases Handled by Karki
Her notable cases include Om Bhakta Rana v. CIAA/Government of Nepal, which addressed corruption during Nepal's peacekeeping missions, and Prithivi Bahadur Pandey v. Kathmandu District Court, which dealt with the printing of polymer banknotes in Australia.
Books Written by Karki
Additionally, she is the author of two books:
-
Nyaya: An autobiography, and
-
Kara: A book about the oppression and struggles faced by Nepali women set in the Biratnagar Jail, where she was a prisoner for a while.
Karki gets Support from Nepal’s Gen Z Community
Karki said in a round of virtual dialogue on Wednesday that she has accepted the request to take charge as the interim Prime Minister for Nepal after members of the Gen Z community recommended her for the Prime Minister position following the resignation of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Tuesday. In an interview with CNN-News18, she confirmed that the 'boys and girls,' as she referred to the Gen Z, had voted for her, as she had seen and observed Nepal's government over the years.
