Who is Sushila Karki? Check Education, Career, Books and More About New Nepal PM

Sushila Karki, the Nepali youth's choice to lead the interim administration, is well-known for her strong opposition to corruption. She became the first female judge in Nepal's history while serving as chief justice of the Supreme Court from July 2016 to June 2017. Since she began practicing law in Biratnagar in 1979, Gen Z has praised her decisions, but MPs have also questioned them.

Nepal New Interim-PM Oath Timing

As per the media sources, the oath ceremony for the new Nepal PM will take place today, at 8:30 PM. The Nepalese parliament has also been suspended.

Nepal’s Parliament has been dissolved. Sushila Karki to take oath as interim Prime Minister today https://t.co/dqXdO73Xbw pic.twitter.com/c04QxvdkfL — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2025

Sushila Karki Education

Born on June 7, 1952, Karki is the oldest of seven siblings. She earned her bachelor's degree in law from Tribhuvan University in 1978, her master's degree in political science from Banaras Hindu University in 1975, and her bachelor's degree in law from Biratnagar's Mahendra Morang Campus in 1972.