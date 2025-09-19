AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
[LINK ACTIVE] TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025 Out: Download Prelims Admit Card at tnpsc.gov.in

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
28 Sep 2025
Shiwani Kumari

The TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025 for the TNPSC Combined Civil Services Prelims Examination-II (Group II and Group IIA Services) was released on 18th September 2025. Candidates who have applied successfully for the exam are eligible to download the call letter online by logging with their details such as their application ID and Date of birth (DOB). The exam is scheduled for 28th September 2025. Get all details on the Group 2 hall ticket link, exam centres, steps to download, etc on this page. 

Direct link to download TNPSC Group 2 hall ticket 2025 here

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025 Out

The TNPSC Group 2 Prelims exam has been scheduled for 28th September 2025 (Sunday), for which the Hall Ticket has been released. Candidates appearing for the exam will be able to download the TNPSC Group 2 hall ticket online from the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission official website https://tnpsc.gov.in/. 

Only those candidates can access the hall ticket who have successfully applied for the exam. Through this recruitment drive, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) aims to fill 645 TNPSC Group 2 & 2A posts. The selection shall be done based on Prelims, Mains & Interview rounds. The Group 2 Prelims exam shall be held in bilingual mode, i.e., questions are available in both English and Tamil for a duration of 3 hours. Get the direct link to access TNPSC Group 2 hall ticket with more details here. 

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Hall Ticket 2025 Release Date 

Candidates can check the following table to know the important events associated with the TNPSC Group 2 hall ticket 2025 for Prelims. 

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025

Organisation

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)

Posts

TNPSC Group 2 & 2A Exam

Vacancies

645

Hall Ticket Release Date

18th September 2025

TNPSC Group 2 Exam Date 2025

28th September 2025 (Sunday)

Selection Process

Prelims-Mains-Interview

Salary

Rs. 37200 - 117600

Job Location

Tamil Nadu

Official Website

tnpsc.gov.in/

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket Download Link

The TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket download link has been activated on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in/ on 18th September 2025 in te evening. The ahll ticket can be accessed by visiting the official website or the direct link specified below. Candidates are advised to download their Prelims admit card prior to the exam date to avoid last-minute technical glitch and plan their commute. 

Click to Download TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Hall Ticket 2025

How to Download TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Hall Ticket 2025?

Candidates need to carry only the hard copies of the TNPSC Group 2 admit card 2025 to the exam. Admit cards available in any other format will not be accepted. Here are the steps that allow you to download the Group 2 hall ticket online. 

  1. Visit the official website of TNPSC at https://tnpsc.gov.in. 
  2. Click on the “Hall ticket download” under the Important links section.
  3. A new page will appear on your screen to download the hall ticket. 
  4. Search for the TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025 for the prelims examination
  5. Click on the link and enter your login details, like Application ID and DOB
  6. After clicking on submit, your TNPSC Group 2 hall ticket is available on the screen
  7. Download and make a copy of your hall ticket.

TNPSC Group 2 2025 Exam Pattern

TNPSC Group 2 exam pattern for Prelims consists of three subjects for a total of 300 marks. There shall be 200 questions with all the questions being objective in nature. The following table has the details about the Group2 Prelims exam pattern. Candidates are advised to go through the TNPSC Group 2 syllabus as well to know the important topics covered. 

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Questions

Maximum marks

Duration

General Tamil (S.S.L.C. Standard) or General English (S.S.L.C. Standard)

100

300

3 hours

General Studies (Degree Standard)

75

Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (S.S.L.C. Standard)

25

Total

200

