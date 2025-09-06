NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
UPSSSC PET Exam Anlaysis 2025, September 6: Check Shift 1 and Shif 2 Paper Review with Difficulty Level

Shiwani Kumari

The UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2025 shall be shared here once the UPSSSC PET 2025 exam concludes. The UPSSSC PET exam is being held on two days, i.e. on 6th and 7th September 2025 in two shifts. The first shift of the UPSSSC PET exam concludes at 12 Noon. Candidates can check the detailed UPSSSC PET exam review here for both days. The analysis will let the candidUates know about the exam difficulty level, good attemtps and more. 

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2025 

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is conducting the PET exam on September 6 and 7, 2025, in two shifts each day. Candidates can go through the UPSSSC PET exam analysis to understand both the overall and section-wise difficulty levels of the UP PET 2025 question paper. The analysis for all shifts will highlight whether the exam was easy, moderate, or difficult based on the question paper’s level.

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2025, September 6: Shift 1 and Shift 2

Candidates can check today's UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2025 for 6th September from here. The UPSSSC PET exam for shift 1 concludes at 12 PM. Check the table below to know the complete review for UP PET exam below in English and Hindi. 

Exam Name UP PET exam review Shift 1
UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2025 in English  Check Here
UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2025 in Hindi Check Here 

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2025: Exam Timings

The UPSSSC PET Exam is being held in two shifts on each day. The first shift is from 10 AM to 12 Noon, while the second shift is from 3 PM to 5 PM. 

Exam Shift

Exam Timing

First Shift

10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Second Shift

3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

