UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is conducting the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 on September 6 and 7. The first shift of Day 1 concluded at 12 noon, while the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm. As Shift 1 has ended, candidates are eagerly looking for the UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2025 to understand section-wise good attempts, difficulty level, and the types of questions asked. The overall exam was of easy to moderate difficulty, with History and Hindi sections being easier compared to others. This article provides a detailed review, including the overall UP PET Exam Analysis, difficulty level, question paper PDF download links, and the expected cut-off.

PET Exam Analysis is prepared based on feedback from candidates who appeared for the exam. Going through the shift-wise UPSSSC PET paper review will help you in understanding the expected cut off, overall difficulty level, questions asked from each section and UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2025 PDFs. This knowledge will aid you in assessing their performance and estimating their chances of qualifying. Bookmark this page to get the latest updates on UP PET 2025 Exam.

UP PET Difficulty Level 2025

The overall difficulty level of the UPSSSC PET 2025 exam was rated as easy to moderate. While sections like Indian History and General Hindi were considered easy, areas such as Elementary Arithmetic and General English were slightly more challenging.

Subjects Difficulty Level India History Easy Indian National Movement Easy to Moderate Geography Easy to Moderate Indian Economy Easy to Moderate Indian Constitution & Public Administration Easy to Moderate General Science Easy to Moderate Elementary Arithmetic Moderate General Hindi Easy General English Moderate Logic & Reasoning Easy to Moderate Current Affairs Easy to Moderate General Awareness Easy to Moderate Analysis of Hindi Unread Passage - 2 Passages Easy to Moderate Graph Interpretation - 2 Graphs Easy to Moderate Table Interpretation & Analysis - 2 Tables Easy to Moderate Overall Difficulty Level Easy to Moderate

PET Exam Timings 2025

PET exam is conducted in two shifts: Morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon, and Evening shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.