UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2025 Live Updates: Shift 1 Paper Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Questions Asked Section-wise

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2025 Live: UPSSSC PET 2025 is being conducted on September 6 and 7 in two shifts each day. The Shift 1 analysis of Day 1 is now out, and the overall difficulty level of the exam was reported as easy to moderate. Candidates can check the section-wise difficulty level, good attempts, and types of questions asked here. Stay tuned for the live UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2025 along with memory-based questions, question paper PDF, and the expected cut-off.

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis

HIGHLIGHTS

  • UPSSSC PET 2025 Shift 1 paper was of easy to moderate in difficulty level with tricky Arithmetic and easy Hindi questions.
  • Shift 2 of UPSSSC PET Exam will begin at 3 PM and conclude at 5 PM
  • UP PET 2025 Exam is scheduled for September 6 and 7 in two shifts. Know section-wise UPSSSC PET exam analysis, difficulty level, good attempts and questions asked here.

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is conducting the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 on September 6 and 7. The first shift of Day 1 concluded at 12 noon, while the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm. As Shift 1 has ended, candidates are eagerly looking for the UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2025 to understand section-wise good attempts, difficulty level, and the types of questions asked. The overall exam was of easy to moderate difficulty, with History and Hindi sections being easier compared to others. This article provides a detailed review, including the overall UP PET Exam Analysis, difficulty level, question paper PDF download links, and the expected cut-off.

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2025

PET Exam Analysis is prepared based on feedback from candidates who appeared for the exam. Going through the shift-wise UPSSSC PET paper review will help you in understanding the expected cut off, overall difficulty level, questions asked from each section and UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2025 PDFs. This knowledge will aid you in assessing their performance and estimating their chances of qualifying. Bookmark this page to get the latest updates on UP PET 2025 Exam.

UP PET Difficulty Level 2025

The overall difficulty level of the UPSSSC PET 2025 exam was rated as easy to moderate. While sections like Indian History and General Hindi were considered easy, areas such as Elementary Arithmetic and General English were slightly more challenging.

Subjects Difficulty Level
India History Easy
Indian National Movement Easy to Moderate
Geography

Easy to Moderate
Indian Economy

Easy to Moderate
Indian Constitution & Public Administration

Easy to Moderate
General Science

Easy to Moderate
Elementary Arithmetic Moderate
General Hindi Easy
General English Moderate
Logic & Reasoning

Easy to Moderate
Current Affairs

Easy to Moderate
General Awareness

Easy to Moderate
Analysis of Hindi Unread Passage - 2 Passages

Easy to Moderate
Graph Interpretation - 2 Graphs

Easy to Moderate
Table Interpretation & Analysis - 2 Tables

Easy to Moderate
Overall Difficulty Level

Easy to Moderate

PET Exam Timings 2025

PET exam is conducted in two shifts: Morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon, and Evening shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Exam Shift

Exam Timing

First Shift

10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Second Shift

3:00 PM to 5:00 PM
LIVE UPDATES
  • Sep 6, 2025, 16:45 IST

    UPSSSC PET 2025 : Important Topics

    Listed below are a few important topics that can be asked in the UP PET exam:

    • India’s Neighbours
    • Countries, Capitals & Currencies
    • Indian States & UTs
    • Indian Parliament
    • National & International Days
    • World Organisations & Headquarters
    • Order & Ranking
    • Blood Relations
    • Percentage
    • Simple Arithmetic Equations
    • Salient Features
    • Directive Principles
  • Sep 6, 2025, 16:27 IST

    What is UPSSSC PET Exam Pattern?

    UP PET exam is conducted in offline mode. It comprises 100 objective type questions from 15 sections which are mentioned in the table below:

    Subjects

    Questions

    Marks

    India History

    5

    5

    Indian National Movement

    5

    5

    Geography

    5

    5

    Indian Economy

    5

    5

    Indian Constitution & Public Administration

    5

    5

    General Science

    5

    5

    Elementary Arithmetic

    5

    5

    General Hindi

    5

    5

    General English

    5

    5

    Logic & Reasoning

    5

    5

    Current Affairs

    10

    10

    General Awareness

    10

    10

    Analysis of Hindi Unread Passage - 2 Passages

    10

    10

    Graph Interpretation - 2 Graphs

    10

    10

    Table Interpretation & Analysis - 2 Tables

    10

    10

    Total

    100

    100
  • Sep 6, 2025, 15:00 IST

    UPSSSC PET 2025 Shift 2 Begins

    The shift 2 of the UPSSSC PET Exam started at 3:00 PM. The exam analysis will be provided after the exam is over.

  • Sep 6, 2025, 14:41 IST

    UPSSSC PET 2025 Live: Current Affairs Questions Asked

    Those who are planning to appear for the UPSSSC PET exam in upcoming shifts must check the types of Current Affairs Questions asked in shift 1.

    1. Which country officially became the 10th full member of the BRICS group in January 2025?
    2. The headquarter of Anushilan Samiti is at?
    3. Where was the Future Minerals Forum 2025 held?
    4. Chandrayaan-3 was launched in which year?
    5. The Parliament of Religions held at Chicago in which year?
    6. Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter passed away at the age of 100 on which date?
  • Sep 6, 2025, 14:25 IST

    UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam Live: English Questions Asked

    Question 1: Fill in the blank with the correct option:

    What ___ for breakfast?

    A) do you usually have
    B) do usually you have
    C) are you usually having
    D) have you usually
    E) None of the above

    Question 2: Choose the one-word substitution from the five options given below:

    A group of persons working on a ship or aircraft.

    A) Scar
    B) Staff
    C) Crew
    D) Concert
    E) None of the above

    Question 3: Choose the right answer from the five options given below to frame a meaningful sentence:

    Rama / garden / in / the / be / may

    A) May be Rama in the garden.
    B) Rama may be in the garden.
    C) In the garden may be Rama.
    D) Rama in the garden may be.
    E) None of the above

  • Sep 6, 2025, 14:12 IST

    UPSSSC PET 2025 Live: Questions Asked from Economy, History

    Here are a few questions asked from Economy and History section in UPSSSC PET Exam Shift 1:

    Which Industrial Policy Resolution gave the public sector a strategic role in the Indian economy?

    2. Introducing a man, a woman said "His mother is the only daughter of my father". How is the man related to the woman ?

    3. Mahavira attained moksha (became a Siddha) at which of the following places ?

    4. A social phenomenon in which a section of the society is unable to fulfil even its basic necessities of life is called as

    5. If 1st January, 2001 was Monday, then what day of the week was it on 31st December, 2001?

    6. When did the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Act, 2023 come into force?

  • Sep 6, 2025, 14:07 IST

    UPSSSC PET Good Attempts 2025 Shift 1

    Based on candidates' feedback, the overall good attempts are expected to range between 74 and 87.

    Subjects Good Attempts
    Hindi 12- 13
    English Language 4 – 5
    General Studies (GS) 40 – 45
    Mathematics 15 – 20
    Reasoning Ability 3 – 4
    Overall 74 – 87
  • Sep 6, 2025, 12:58 IST

    UP PET 2025 Question Paper Shift 1: Questions Asked from Graph Interpretation

    In the UP PET Question Paper 2025 PDF of Shift 1, one graph interpretation question was asked as follows:

    1. The selling price of a smartwatch and a book rack is in the ratio of 4:5, and the cost price of the smartwatch is Rs. 4,800. If the shopkeeper earns a profit of 10% on the smartwatch based on its marked price, then find the discount offered by the shopkeeper on the book rack.
    2. Find the average of the marked prices of the dining table and the book rack.
    3. The selling price and marked price of the dining table are in the ratio of 4:5. If the shopkeeper earns a profit of 25%, then find the cost price of the dining table.
    4. If the ratio of the cost price and the marked price of the cell phone is 3:4 and the profit earned by the shopkeeper is Rs. 1,200, then find the discount offered on the cell phone.
    5. If the marked price of the computer is 20% more than its cost price and the shopkeeper offers a discount of 15% on the marked price, then find the profit percentage on the computer.
  • Sep 6, 2025, 12:49 IST

    UPSSSC PET Analysis 2025 Shift 1: Questions Asked from GK Section

    The UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2025 PDF for Shift 1 is out. Listed below are the questions asked from GK section:

    1. Vijay Stambh is situated in
    2. The food for work programme was restructed and renames as _____ from October 1980.
    3. In Decembr 2024, whichg oragnization released the report titled "S.A.F.E"
    4. Dekhni is a traditional dance form of which Indian State?
    5. Where is the headquateres of the International Labour Organization (ILO) located?
    6. Which stage of the DTM sees the fastest population Growth?
  • Sep 6, 2025, 12:38 IST

    UP PET 2025 Good Attempts

    We are reaching out to aspirants to predict the overall good attempts. Good attempts play a major role in estimating the UPSSSC PET cut-off marks—the higher the number of good attempts, the higher the expected cut-off.

  • Sep 6, 2025, 12:35 IST

    UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2025 Live Updates: What is the Marking Scheme?

    As per the exam pattern, the score of the candidates can be calculated in the following way:

    • One mark is awarded for every correct answer
    • 0.25 marks deducted for every incorrect answer
    • No marks are awarded for unattempted questions
  • Sep 6, 2025, 12:24 IST

    UPSSSC PET Difficulty Level 2025 Shift 1

    The overall difficulty level of UPSSSC PET Shift 1 is easy to moderate. Check the section-wise analysis here.

    Subjects Difficulty Level
    India History Easy
    Indian National Movement Easy to Moderate
    Geography

    Easy to Moderate
    Indian Economy

    Easy to Moderate
    Indian Constitution & Public Administration

    Easy to Moderate
    General Science

    Easy to Moderate
    Elementary Arithmetic Moderate
    General Hindi Easy
    General English Moderate
    Logic & Reasoning

    Easy to Moderate
    Current Affairs

    Easy to Moderate
    General Awareness

    Easy to Moderate
    Analysis of Hindi Unread Passage - 2 Passages

    Easy to Moderate
    Graph Interpretation - 2 Graphs

    Easy to Moderate
    Table Interpretation & Analysis - 2 Tables

    Easy to Moderate
    Overall Difficulty Level

    Easy to Moderate
  • Sep 6, 2025, 12:01 IST

    UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2025 Live: Shift 1 Concludes

    The shift 1 of UP PET Exam concluded at 12 noon. The section-wise analysis along with UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2025 PDFs will be proivded here shortly.

  • Sep 6, 2025, 11:58 IST

    UPSSSC PET 2025 Download Link

    The commission has activated the UPSSSC PET admit card download link on its website. Candidates can download their hall ticket using their registration number and date of birth.

    Direct Link to Download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025

  • Sep 6, 2025, 11:45 IST

    PET Exam Analysis 2025 Live: Documents to Carry to Exam Centre

    Along with PET admit card, candidates must carry the following documents to their exam centers:

    • A printed copy of PET admit card
    • Passport size photographs
    • One valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, Driving License, Passport, etc.).
  • Sep 6, 2025, 11:42 IST

    UPSSSC PET 2025 Live: How to Download PET Admit Card?

    Candidates gearing up for the next shift can download their PET admit card by following the steps given below:

    Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “Download UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card.”

    Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, and the captcha code.

    Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.

    Step 5: Your PET admit card will appear on the screen.

    Step 6: Download and take a printout of the admit card.

  • Sep 6, 2025, 11:39 IST

    UPSSSC PET 2025 Shift 1 Ongoing

    UPSSSC has started conducting the PET exam today. The shift 1 of UP PET exam began at 10 am and will conclude at 12 noon. The detailed analysis and section-wise diffcitulty level will be provided here.

