UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025 Out: Check Exam Shift, Timings

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

The UPSSSC PET exam date 2025 has been released. The exam is scheduled for 2 days in the month of September 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam should check the exam schedule, timings etc details from here. 

Check the UPSSSC PET exam date 2025 here

UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025 Out

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released the UPSSSC PET exam date 2025 on upsssc.gov.in . The candidates who have applied for the exam will be eligible to appear for the exam on 6th and 7th September 2025. The exam shall be held in two shifts, morning and evening shift. 

The UPSSSC PET exam admit card is expected to be released in August 2025. Read this post to gain more insights into the PET exam date, schedule, and timing. 

UPSSSC PET Exam 2025 Highlights

The major highlights of UPSSSC PET exam 2025 are given below in the table. 

UPSSSC PET 2025- Important Dates

Events

Dates

Release of Official UPSSSC PET Notification

2nd May 2025

UPSSSC PET Apply Online 2025 Starts

14th May 2025

Last Date for Online Application

17th June 2025

UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam Date

6th and 7th September 2025

What is UPSSSC PET Exam Timing: Shift Wise Timings 

The UPSSSC PET exam shall be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be from 3 to 5 pm. Check the table below. 

Shift 

Exam Timing 

Shift 1

10 AM to 12 Noon 

Shift 2

3 PM to 5 PM 

UPSSSC PET Exam 2025 Official Exam Date Notice 

UPSSSC has released the official notice to intimate regarding PET exam date. Check the official notice below. 

https://img.jagranjosh.com/images/2025/July/1572025/up-pet.webp 

UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam Pattern

The UP PET exam consists of only objective type multiple choice questions. There are a total of 100 questions aksed for 100 marks. The duration of the exam is 2 Hours. There is also a negative marking of 0.25 for each incorrect answer marked by the candidate. The marks distribution from each subject of UPSSSC PET syllabus is given in the table below.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam Pattern

Subject

Marks

India History

5

Indian National Movement

5

Geography

5

Indian Economy

5

Indian Constitution & Public Administration

5

General Science

5

Elementary Arithmetic

5

General Hindi

5

General English

5

Logic & Reasoning

5

Current Affairs

10

General Awareness

10

Analysis of Hindi Unread Passage - 2 Passages

10

Graph Interpretation - 2 Graphs

10

Table Interpretation & Analysis - 2 Tables

10

Total

100

