UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025 Out: Check Exam Shift, Timings

The UPSSSC PET exam date 2025 has been released. The exam is scheduled for 2 days in the month of September 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam should check the exam schedule, timings etc details from here.
UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025 Out
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released the UPSSSC PET exam date 2025 on upsssc.gov.in . The candidates who have applied for the exam will be eligible to appear for the exam on 6th and 7th September 2025. The exam shall be held in two shifts, morning and evening shift.
The UPSSSC PET exam admit card is expected to be released in August 2025. Read this post to gain more insights into the PET exam date, schedule, and timing.
UPSSSC PET Exam 2025 Highlights
The major highlights of UPSSSC PET exam 2025 are given below in the table.
|
UPSSSC PET 2025- Important Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Release of Official UPSSSC PET Notification
|
2nd May 2025
|
UPSSSC PET Apply Online 2025 Starts
|
14th May 2025
|
Last Date for Online Application
|
17th June 2025
|
UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam Date
|
6th and 7th September 2025
What is UPSSSC PET Exam Timing: Shift Wise Timings
The UPSSSC PET exam shall be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be from 3 to 5 pm. Check the table below.
|
Shift
|
Exam Timing
|
Shift 1
|
10 AM to 12 Noon
|
Shift 2
|
3 PM to 5 PM
UPSSSC PET Exam 2025 Official Exam Date Notice
UPSSSC has released the official notice to intimate regarding PET exam date. Check the official notice below.
https://img.jagranjosh.com/images/2025/July/1572025/up-pet.webp
UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam Pattern
The UP PET exam consists of only objective type multiple choice questions. There are a total of 100 questions aksed for 100 marks. The duration of the exam is 2 Hours. There is also a negative marking of 0.25 for each incorrect answer marked by the candidate. The marks distribution from each subject of UPSSSC PET syllabus is given in the table below.
|
UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Marks
|
India History
|
5
|
Indian National Movement
|
5
|
Geography
|
5
|
Indian Economy
|
5
|
Indian Constitution & Public Administration
|
5
|
General Science
|
5
|
Elementary Arithmetic
|
5
|
General Hindi
|
5
|
General English
|
5
|
Logic & Reasoning
|
5
|
Current Affairs
|
10
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
Analysis of Hindi Unread Passage - 2 Passages
|
10
|
Graph Interpretation - 2 Graphs
|
10
|
Table Interpretation & Analysis - 2 Tables
|
10
|
Total
|
100
Check other competitive exams:
Trending Exams:
UPSC IAS | BPSC PCS | MPPSC | APPSC Group 1 | IB ACIO