BPSC Question Paper 2025: Download BPSC Prelims 71st Paper PDF for All Sets

The BPSC previous year question paper plays a crucial role in a candidate's exam preparation. The candidates who are going to apply for the give an idea 71st BPSC exam 2025 should check out the previous year papers to know the type of questions that were asked in the exam. The past papers year papers allow one to overcome their mistakes in the exam and rectify them. Jagran Josh has collated the BPSC previous year question paper PDF here for 69th, 68th and more BPSC exam. Download the papers in Hindi and English here on this page.
71st BPSC Question Paper 2025
The BPSC released the 71st BPSC 2025 notification PDF on its website. The exam shall be held on 13th September 205. Candidates should download the BPSC previous year question paper that have been updated here. The BPSC last 8 years question paper PDF has been shared on this page.
69th BPSC Question Paper 2023
The 69th BPSC Prelims exam is successfully concluded on 30th September. Jagran Josh has provided you with the latest BPSC question paper 2023 here after the exam has been completed on the exam date. Candidates will be able to download 69th BPSC Prelims question paper for General Studies for SET A, B, C, D from here.
In order to qualify the BPSC exam, candidates should go through the BPSC previous year question paper to understand the level of questions that were asked in the exam. You can download BPSC previous year papers 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and more. Download the Prelims and Mains question paper through the direct link that is provided to you here.
The direct link to download the 69th BPSC Prelims question paper is shared below in the table.
68th BPSC Question Paper
The Bihar Public Service Commission completed conducting the 68th BPSC exam 2023 for Prelims on 12th February 2023. The link for the BPSC Question Paper 2023 PDF for sets A, B, C, and D has been updated in this post here. Candidates can also download the previous year's BPSC GS question paper through the link shared here for better preparation for the preliminary exam.
68th BPSC Question Paper 2023 - Set A, B, C D
68th BPSC question paper 2023 for General Studies has been shared below in the table for the Prelims exam. Jagran Josh has updated the BPSC question paper for Set A, B, C, and D. Candidates can download the detailed BPSC question paper in both English and Hindi through the link that has been updated below.
|Set
|BPSC Prelims Question Paper PDF
|BPSC Question Paper Set A English
|Click Here
|BPSC Question Paper Set B English
|Click Here
|BPSC Question Paper Set D English
|Click Here
|BPSC Question Pape Set B Hindi
|Click Here
BPSC Previous Year Question Paper for Prelims
Candidates should download and solve the BPSC previous year question paper pdf for Prelims exam in order to get an idea of the topics from which most of the questions are asked in the exam. Check the BPSC Prelims Previous Year Papers PDF link in English and Hindi versions shared below:
Benefits of BPSC Previous Year Question Papers
All the aspirants are advised to solve previous year BPSC question paper every day to understand the types of questions and weightage of each section in the exam in a detailed manner. Here is a list of a few benefits of attempting the BPSC question paper PDF during the preparation.
- Provide insights into the actual exam pattern and exam trends.
- Helps in identifying the strong and weak areas and the overall preparation level.
- Helps in improving time management skills.
- Provide an idea of the types of questions that can be asked in the exam.
BPSC Question Paper Pattern 2023
BPSC question paper varies for Prelims and Mains exam based o the BPSC syllabus. Candidates can check the BPSC Question Paper Pattern for both Prelims and Mains Exam shared below:
BPSC Prelims Exam Pattern 2023: The BPSC 68th Prelims exam will contain one objective type General Studies paper. The exam will be conducted for a total of 150 marks and the exam duration will be 2 hours. The latest BPSC Exam Pattern for Prelims Exam are as follows:
|
Subject
|
Maximum Question
|
Maximum Mark
|
Duration
|
General Studies
|
150
|
150
|
120 minutes
BPSC Mains Exam Pattern: The 68th BPSC Mains exam comprises a total of four papers i.e. General Hindi, General Studies Paper-1, General Studies Paper-2, and Optional Paper. The BPSC 68th Mains Exam will be conducted for a total of 1000 marks and the exam duration will be 3 hours for each paper.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Hindi (Qualifying)
|
100
|
100
|
3 hours
|
General Studies 1
|
300
|
300
|
3 hours
|
General Studies 2
|
300
|
300
|
3 hours
|
Optional Paper
|
300
|
300
|
3 hours
|
Total
|
1000
|
1000
|
12 hours
FAQs
Q1. Where can I download the 69th BPSC Question Paper 2023 for Prelims?
Ans. You can download the 69th BPSC Question Paper 2023 for Prelims in both English and Hindi versions through the link shared above on this page.
Q2. How many BPSC Previous Year Question Papers should be solved before the exam?
Ans. It is recommended to solve at least the last 10 years BPSC exam papers in order to boost your preparation level and maximize your chances of scoring well in the exam.
Q3. What is the importance of solving the BPSC Previous Year Question Paper?
Ans. Solving BPSC Previous Year Question Paper will help candidates to understand the actual exam pattern and the exam trends and discover the strong and weak areas before the exam.
