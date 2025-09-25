CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
TNPSC Group 2 Cut Off 2025: Previous Year & Expected Cutoff Marks

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
28 Sep 2025
Shiwani Kumari

TNPSC Group 2 Cut Off 2025 is the minimum marks that is needed to be secured by a candidate to qualify the exam. Candidates who secure the cutoff marks are eligible to appear for the mains exam. In this post, aspirants can check out the TNPSC Group 2 previous year cut off marks for each category of candidate. We shall also provide you with the TNPSC Group 2 expected cut off marks as well once the exam is completed on 18th September 2025. Read on to know more details. 

TNPSC Group 2 Cut Off 2025 

The TNPSC Group 2 cut off 2025 will be released along with the Group 2 exam result. The candidates who are going to take the exam on 28th September 2025 will, however, be able to know the expected cut off marks from here after the completion of the exam. The TNPSC Group 2 expected cut off marks is based on the feedback from the students who appeared for the exam. 

In the meantime, candidates can check out the TNPSC Group 2 previous year cut off marks. Know the category wise marks for 2019, 2017 for male and female candidates here. 

TNPSC Group 2 Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates who are going to take the TNPSC Group 2 2025 exam on 28th September 2025 can check the TNPSC Previous Year cut off marks here. This will help one to know the difficulty level of the question paper. Here, aspirants can check the TNPSC Group 2 Previous Year Cut Off for the year 2019 and 2017.

TNPSC Group 2 Cut Off 2019

The category-wise TNPSC Group 2 Cut Off 2019 is provided below. The candidates can refer to this table to get an idea about the competition and ranking. Candidates must also download the TNPSC Group 2 question paper PDF

Category

Male

Female

General

161

158

BC

159

157

MBC

156

154

BC(M)

151

148

SC

153

150

SC(A)

149

142

ST

144

140

TNPSC Group 2 Cut off 2017

Categories

Males

Females

BC

153

151

MBC

151

149

SC

149

147

TNPSC Group 2 Cut Off- Minimum Qualifying Marks 

The minimum qualifying marks are the marks that a candidate must score to be declared eligible for the exam. As TNPSC will be recruiting for both the interview and non-interview posts, the qualifying marks differ according to the posts. Below are the minimum qualifying marks based on each category:

Subject

Minimum Qualifying Marks

Preliminary Exam

90

Mains Exam Paper I

40

Mains Exam Paper 2

90 for non-interview posts

102 for interview posts

