BPSC Answer Key 2025: Download 71st BPSC CCE Prelims Unofficial SET A, B, C, D Answer Key PDF

BPSC answer key 2025 unofficial shall be updated here once the exam is over on 13th September 2025. Candidates who are going to take the exam on the scheduled date will be able to download the 71st BPSC CCE answer key for all sets to know their probable marks.
71st BPSC Answer Key 2025
Candidates can check the unofficial 71st BPSC answer key for General Studies (GS) paper. The BPSC Prelims exam is being held in offline mode in various locations of Bihar on 13th September 2025.
The BPSC exam official answer key will be made available soon on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in after the exam is completed. Knowing the correct BPSC answer key for Set A, B, C and D ensures transparency in the 71st BPSC 2025 exam system and reduces the chances of unwanted penalties.
As per the BPSC exam pattern 2025, one gets 1 mark for every correct answer while a negative marking of 0.25 is there for every incorrect answer marked by the candidate in the 71st BPSC exam. Get more details on BPSC answer key 2025 below.
BPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025 Overview
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
71st BPSC Exam
|
Event
|
BPSC Prelims Answer Key
|
Exam Conducting Authority
|
BPSC
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline
|
Paper in BPSC Prelims
|
General Studies (GS)
|
Total number of questions
|
150
|
Total marks
|
150
|
SET-wise Answer Key
|
Set A, B, C, D
71st BPSC Answer Key 2025 Release Date
BPSC is holding the 71st BPSC Prelims exam on 13th September 2025. Check the following table to know the important dates related to the BPSC exam.
|
71st BPSC Answer Key 2025 Event
|
Date
|
71st BPSC Prelims Exam Date
|
13th September 2025
|
BPSC Answer Key 2025 Date (Official)
|To be updated
|
Last date to raise objection against official BPSC answer key
|To be updated
|
BPSC Final Answer Key Release Date
|
To be updated
How to Download 71st BPSC Answer Key 2025?
Candidates who appear for the 71st BPSC Prelims exam will be able to download the official answer key by visiting the Bihar Public Service Commission website. The answer key will be available in online mode only. Here are the steps to download BPSC answer key 2025.
1. Visit BPSC website which is www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/ or visit the links mentioned here (will be updated soon).
2. A notification displaying “71st BPSC answer key 2025” will be displayed on the computer/mobile phone screen. Click on the link.
3. The BPSC official answer key PDF will be downloaded and saved in your device.
4. Tally the answers from the answer sheet PDF and calculate your marks according to the exam pattern provided.
5. Make sure that you save the BPSC answer key PDF for future reference.
How to Challenge 71st BPSC Answer Key 2025?
BPSC has provided the provision to challenge the 71st BPSC answer key 2025 for the candidates who appear for the exam. You must note that the provision to challenge the official BPSC answer key is available via email till 16 January 2025. Candidates who raise an objection against the official BPSC answer key should have documentation proof of the correct answer key for the questions they want to raise an objection against.
71st BPSC Expected Cut Off
BPSC releases BPSC cut off marks along with the BPSC final result. The cut off is decided on the basis of factors such as the difficulty level of the paper, number of vacancies announced, number of candidates who have appeared for the exam, etc. We shall update you with the BPSC expected cut off here once it is officially announced.
