Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
Collage Name

HSSC CET Question Paper 2025, Download Set Wise Paper PDF

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

HSSC CET question paper 2025 can be downloaded from here. With the HSSC CET exam scheduled for 26th and 27th July, candidates will be able to download the latest question paper for the scheduled dates once the exam has been completed. Other than this, candidates can also download the previous year HSSC CET question paper PDF from here. 

hssc cet question papers

HSSC CET Question Paper 2025 

The HSSC CET 2025 is going to be held on 26th and 27th July 2025. Jagran Josh will be sharing the Haryana CET question paper 2025 once the exam has been completed. The question paper will enable the aspiring candidates to know what questions were asked in the exam and help them to prepare further to crack the exam. 

Download HSSC CET Question Paper 2025, July 26 

The HSSC CET exam is being held in two shifts. The first shift is from 10:00 AM – 11:45 AM and the second shift is from 3:15 PM to 5 PM. Candidates who will be appearing in this exam will be able to download the question paper PDF from here. 

Haryana CET Previous Year Question Paper PDFs with Solutions

In the table below, we have shared the HSSC CET previous year question paper PDF. The last year question paper PDF will enable the candidates to be aware of the questions asked previously. Download PDF by clicking on the link below 

Haryana CET Group C Question Paper

HSSC CET Group C Question Paper 5 November 2022

Download PDF

Haryana CET Group C Question Paper 6 November 2022

Download PDF

HSSC CET Group D Question Paper PDF

HSSC CET 22 OCT Question Paper Shift 1

HSSC Group D Question Paper Shift 1 PDF X3

Download Here

HSSC Group D Question Paper Shift 1 PDF W3

Download Here

HSSC CET 22 OCT Shift 2 Question Paper

HSSC Group D Question Paper PDF E4

Download Here

HSSC CET 21 OCT Question Paper Shift 1

HSSC Group D 21 Oct Question Paper SET E

Download Here

HSSC Group D Question Paper SET F

Download Here

HSSC Group D Question Paper SET G

Download Here

HSSC CET 21 OCT Shift 2 Question Paper

HSSC Group D Question Paper PDF

Download Here

You may also apply for other Government Jobs

SSC Exams Banking Exams
Business and Management Exams Defence Exams Law Exams

Trending

Other Exams

TNPSC Group 2

UPSC IAS

UPPSC RO ARO

TNPSC Group 1

MPPSC

RPSC RAS

BPSC Bihar PCS

EPFO ASSISTANT

Quick Links

Popular Searches

Latest Education News