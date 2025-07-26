HSSC CET Question Paper 2025, Download Set Wise Paper PDF

HSSC CET question paper 2025 can be downloaded from here. With the HSSC CET exam scheduled for 26th and 27th July, candidates will be able to download the latest question paper for the scheduled dates once the exam has been completed. Other than this, candidates can also download the previous year HSSC CET question paper PDF from here.
HSSC CET Question Paper 2025
The HSSC CET 2025 is going to be held on 26th and 27th July 2025. Jagran Josh will be sharing the Haryana CET question paper 2025 once the exam has been completed. The question paper will enable the aspiring candidates to know what questions were asked in the exam and help them to prepare further to crack the exam.
Download HSSC CET Question Paper 2025, July 26
The HSSC CET exam is being held in two shifts. The first shift is from 10:00 AM – 11:45 AM and the second shift is from 3:15 PM to 5 PM. Candidates who will be appearing in this exam will be able to download the question paper PDF from here.
Haryana CET Previous Year Question Paper PDFs with Solutions
In the table below, we have shared the HSSC CET previous year question paper PDF. The last year question paper PDF will enable the candidates to be aware of the questions asked previously. Download PDF by clicking on the link below
|
Haryana CET Group C Question Paper
|
HSSC CET Group C Question Paper 5 November 2022
|
Download PDF
|
Haryana CET Group C Question Paper 6 November 2022
|
Download PDF
HSSC CET Group D Question Paper PDF
|
HSSC CET 22 OCT Question Paper Shift 1
|
HSSC Group D Question Paper Shift 1 PDF X3
|
Download Here
|
HSSC Group D Question Paper Shift 1 PDF W3
|
Download Here
|
HSSC CET 22 OCT Shift 2 Question Paper
|
HSSC Group D Question Paper PDF E4
|
Download Here
|
HSSC CET 21 OCT Question Paper Shift 1
|
HSSC Group D 21 Oct Question Paper SET E
|
Download Here
|
HSSC Group D Question Paper SET F
|
Download Here
|
HSSC Group D Question Paper SET G
|
Download Here
|
HSSC CET 21 OCT Shift 2 Question Paper
|
HSSC Group D Question Paper PDF
|
Download Here
