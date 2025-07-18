UPPSC RO ARO 2025: Admit Card Out, Exam Date (Jul 27), Cut Off, Exam Pattern, Syllabus

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the UPPSC RO ARO notification in 2023-24. The exam for the same is scheduled to be held for Prelims on 27th July 2025. Candidates who have applied for the exam for 411 vacancies will be able to appear for the exam on the scheduled date.The UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card could be released anytime soon in the 2nd week of July 2025. Get the latest updates on UPPSC RO ARO exam on this page. 

null

UPPSC RO ARO 2025 

The UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 has been released on 17th July 2025 for 411 vacancies to be filled in. Candidates who have applied for the exam can begin to download the call letter online from UPPSC website. 

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC RO ARO Exam Date 2025 for the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Preliminary exams. As per the notice released, the UPPSC RO ARO Prelims 2025 exam shall be held on 27th July 2025. The admit card for the same could be released in the 2nd week of July. The selection of candidates for RO ARO post consists of Prelims, Mains, and Typing Test..Get more insights on RO ARO exam on this page. 

UPPSC RO ARO 2025 Highlights 

Particulars

Details

Name of Exam conducting body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Exam Name

UPPSC RO ARO

Post 

Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO)

Advertisement No.

A-7/E-1/2023

Category

Government Exams

UPSSC RO ARO Vacancy 

411

Start Date to Apply

9th October 2023

Last Date to Apply

9th November 2023

24th November 2023 (Extended)

UPPSC RO ARO Exam Date 2025

27th July 2025

UPPSC RO ARO 2025 Exam Date 

The UPPSC RO ARO notification 2023-24 was released on 9th October 2023. The exam for the UPPSC RO ARO Prelims will be held on 27th July 2025. The following table has the important dates and events associated with the exam. 

UPPSC RO ARO Exam 2025 Events

Dates

UPPSC RO ARO Notification Release Date

9th October 2023

UPPSC RO ARO Application Form Release Date

9th October 2023

UPPSC RO ARO Apply Online Last Date

24th November 2023 (Extended)

UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Admit Card

17th July 2025

UPPSC RO ARO Exam Date (Prelims)

27th July 2025

UPPSC RO ARO Vacancy 2025

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a total of 411 UP RO ARO vacancies for the posts across various departments of Uttar Pradesh Govt. Out of the total vacancies released, 334 are for the post of RO or Samiksha Adhikari and 77 are for ARO or Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari. The following table has the post wise and department wise UP RO ARO vacancy details. 

Name of Post

Department 

Vacancies

Review Officer (Samiksha Adhikari)

U.P. Secretariat

322

UP Public Service Commission

9

Board of Revenue, U.P

3

Assistant Review Officer (Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari)

U.P. Secretariat

40

UP Public Service Commission

13

Board of Revenue, U.P

23

Assistant Review Officer - Accounts (Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari)

UP Public Service Commission

1

Total

411

How to Apply Online for UP RO ARO Recruitment 2025: Steps to Fill Application Form 

Candidates had to apply online for UPPSC RO ARO 2025 exam from 9th October 2023 to 24th November, 2023. Here are the steps to fill out the UPPSC RO ARO online form: 

Step 1: Visit the Official Website of UPPSC

Step 2: Click on "All Notification/Advertisement"

Step 3: Read User Instructions and View Advertisement

Step 4: Complete Candidate Registration

Step 5: Print Registration Slip

Step 6: Pay the Application Fee

Step 7: Proceed for Final Submission

Step 8: Upload Photograph and Signature

Step 9: Preview and Submit the Application

UPPSC RO ARO Application Fees 2025 

All the candidates who apply online for UPPSC RO ARO exam must pay an application fee as per their category. The application fee for UPPSC RO ARO 2025 exam is given in the table below. 

Category

UP RO ARO Application fee

Online processing fee

Total Fees Paid

General/OBC/EWS

Rs.100

Rs.25

Rs.125

SC/ST & Ex-Servicemen

Rs.40

Rs.25

Rs.65

PWD

-

Rs.25

Rs.25

Dependents of Freedom Fighters/Skilled Player//Women

According to their original category

What is UPPSC RO ARO 2025 Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit & Qualification 

The UPPSC RO ARO eligibility is defined here. Know what is the age limit and educational qulaification required for UPPSC RO ARO. 

  • The age limit for UPPSC RO ARO is from 21 years to 40 years..

  • The maximum age limit for PH (Physically Handicapped) candidates is 55 years.

UPPSC RO ARO Eligibility Education Qualification

Name of the Post

Name of Department

Educational Qualification

Samiksha Adhikari (Accountant)

UP Secretariat

  • B.com with Accountancy from a university in India or a government-recognized qualification.

  • A computer certificate in O level from a government institute.

  • Knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script.

  • Candidates also fluent in English typewriting are given more preference.

Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari

UP Secretariat/ /Board of Revenue, UP/ Office of Chief Election Officer, UP/ UP Public Service Commission

For U.P. Secretariat/ Board of Revenue, U.P./ Office of Chief Election Officer, U.P./ U.P. Public Service Commission

  • A bachelor’s degree from a recognized University in India or equivalent.

  • A minimum speed of 25 words in Hindi typewriting.

  • Preference is given to candidates who are also fluent in English typewriting.

  • “O” Level certificate awarded by the DOEACC Society or a qualification equivalent thereto.

For U.P. Public Service Commission 

  • A Bachelor’s degree from a University of Law in India or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government of India.

  • Diploma in Computer Science from any Institute/University or “O” Level certificate by the DOEACC Society.

  • A minimum speed of twenty-five words per minute in Hindi typewriting.

  • Preference is given to candidates who are also fluent in English typewriting.

Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari (Account)

UP Secretariat/ UP Public Service Commission

For U.P. Secretariat/ U.P. Public Service Commission

  • B.com with Accountancy from a recognized law university or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government of India.

  • A computer certificate in O level from a government institute.

  • Knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script.

U. P. Public Service Commission Graduate degree in commerce with Accountancy from a recognized law University in India.

Samiksha Adhikari (Urdu)

UP Secretariat

  • A degree in Arabic/Persian/Urdu literature from a recognized university in India or equivalent.

  • The Urdu/Persian/Arabic literature is not mandatory for passed candidates in the Adeeb-e-Kamil Examination of Jamia Urdu-Aligarh.

Samiksha Adhikari (Hindi)

UP Secretariat

  • A bachelor’s degree in Sanskrit/Hindi from a University in India or equivalent.

UPPSC RO ARO 2025 Exam Pattern 

The UPPSC RO ARO 2025 exam pattern consists of prelims and Mains exam. The exam pattern for Prelims and Mains has been shared in the table below

UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Exam Pattern 2025

The UPPSC RO ARO Prelims is the first stage of the recruitment process. The Prelims exam will have two subjects, General Studies and General Hindi. Both tests are objective in nature and shall be held for a duration of 3 Hours. There is a negative marking of 0.33 mark while 1 mark will be awarded for each correct answer. The table below has the details regarding the UPPSC RO ARO exam pattern for Prelims.

Subject

Question Type

No. of Question 

Max. Marks

Duration

General Studies 

Objective Type 

140

140

2 hours

General Hindi

Objective Type 

60

60

1 hour

Total

200

200

3 hours

UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam Pattern 2024-25

Candidates who qualify the UPPSC RO ARO Prelims will be eligible to appear for the UPPSC RO ARO Mains 2025 exam. The Mains paper is both subjective and objective in nature The table below has all the details regarding UPPSC RO ARO exam pattern. 

Paper 

Subject

Question Type

No. of Question 

Max. Marks

Duration

1

General Studies 

Objective Type 

120

120

2 hours

2

General Hindi and Drafting

Part-1 Conventional Type 

05 (with subparts) - total 100

100

2 hours 30 minutes

Part-2 General Vocabulary Objective Type

05 (with subparts) - total 60

60

30 minutes

3

Hindi Essay

Subjective

03

120

3 hours

UPPSC RO ARO Cut Off 2025 

The UPPSC RO ARO cut off 2025 will be released officially along with the result. Once the cut off is released, the candidaets who manage to obtain the given marks will be eligible to appear for the next stage of selection. We have shared the previous year cut off marks for RO ARO below in the table. 

UPPSC RO ARO Cut Off for Prelims 2021

UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Cut-off

Category

Cut-off Score

General

125-135 Marks

Other Backward Classes (NCL)

125-130 Marks

PWD

85-95 Marks

Scheduled Caste

105-112 Marks

Scheduled Tribe

90-110 Marks

Female Candidates

115-125 Marks

UPPSC RO ARO Mains 2021 Cut Off

UPPSC RO ARO Mains Expected Cut off

Category

Cut-off Score

General

265-275 Marks

Other Backward Classes (NCL)

259-270 Marks

PWD

225-235 Marks

Scheduled Caste

230-245 Marks

Scheduled Tribe

225-235 Marks

Female Candidates

249-255 Marks

UPPSC RO ARO Salary 2025

UPPSC RO ARO salary structure shall be in the range of Pay Level 7 to Pay Level 8 for both posts, along with additional allowances and benefits. Check below to know RO ARO salary. 

  • Review Officer (RO) - Rs. 47,600 - Rs.1,51,100 (Pay Level - 8)

  • Assistant Review Officer (ARO) - Rs.44,900 - Rs.1,42,400 at (Pay Level - 7)

