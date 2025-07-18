UPPSC RO ARO 2025: Admit Card Out, Exam Date (Jul 27), Cut Off, Exam Pattern, Syllabus

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the UPPSC RO ARO notification in 2023-24. The exam for the same is scheduled to be held for Prelims on 27th July 2025. Candidates who have applied for the exam for 411 vacancies will be able to appear for the exam on the scheduled date.The UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card could be released anytime soon in the 2nd week of July 2025. Get the latest updates on UPPSC RO ARO exam on this page.
UPPSC RO ARO 2025
The UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 has been released on 17th July 2025 for 411 vacancies to be filled in. Candidates who have applied for the exam can begin to download the call letter online from UPPSC website.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC RO ARO Exam Date 2025 for the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Preliminary exams. As per the notice released, the UPPSC RO ARO Prelims 2025 exam shall be held on 27th July 2025. The admit card for the same could be released in the 2nd week of July. The selection of candidates for RO ARO post consists of Prelims, Mains, and Typing Test..Get more insights on RO ARO exam on this page.
UPPSC RO ARO 2025 Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Name of Exam conducting body
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
UPPSC RO ARO
|
Post
|
Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO)
|
Advertisement No.
|
A-7/E-1/2023
|
Category
|
Government Exams
|
UPSSC RO ARO Vacancy
|
411
|
Start Date to Apply
|
9th October 2023
|
Last Date to Apply
|
9th November 2023
24th November 2023 (Extended)
|
UPPSC RO ARO Exam Date 2025
|
27th July 2025
UPPSC RO ARO 2025 Exam Date
The UPPSC RO ARO notification 2023-24 was released on 9th October 2023. The exam for the UPPSC RO ARO Prelims will be held on 27th July 2025. The following table has the important dates and events associated with the exam.
|
UPPSC RO ARO Exam 2025 Events
|
Dates
|
UPPSC RO ARO Notification Release Date
|
9th October 2023
|
UPPSC RO ARO Application Form Release Date
|
9th October 2023
|
UPPSC RO ARO Apply Online Last Date
|
24th November 2023 (Extended)
|
UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Admit Card
|
17th July 2025
|
UPPSC RO ARO Exam Date (Prelims)
|
27th July 2025
UPPSC RO ARO Vacancy 2025
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a total of 411 UP RO ARO vacancies for the posts across various departments of Uttar Pradesh Govt. Out of the total vacancies released, 334 are for the post of RO or Samiksha Adhikari and 77 are for ARO or Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari. The following table has the post wise and department wise UP RO ARO vacancy details.
|
Name of Post
|
Department
|
Vacancies
|
Review Officer (Samiksha Adhikari)
|
U.P. Secretariat
|
322
|
UP Public Service Commission
|
9
|
Board of Revenue, U.P
|
3
|
Assistant Review Officer (Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari)
|
U.P. Secretariat
|
40
|
UP Public Service Commission
|
13
|
Board of Revenue, U.P
|
23
|
Assistant Review Officer - Accounts (Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari)
|
UP Public Service Commission
|
1
|
Total
|
411
How to Apply Online for UP RO ARO Recruitment 2025: Steps to Fill Application Form
Candidates had to apply online for UPPSC RO ARO 2025 exam from 9th October 2023 to 24th November, 2023. Here are the steps to fill out the UPPSC RO ARO online form:
Step 1: Visit the Official Website of UPPSC
Step 2: Click on "All Notification/Advertisement"
Step 3: Read User Instructions and View Advertisement
Step 4: Complete Candidate Registration
Step 5: Print Registration Slip
Step 6: Pay the Application Fee
Step 7: Proceed for Final Submission
Step 8: Upload Photograph and Signature
Step 9: Preview and Submit the Application
UPPSC RO ARO Application Fees 2025
All the candidates who apply online for UPPSC RO ARO exam must pay an application fee as per their category. The application fee for UPPSC RO ARO 2025 exam is given in the table below.
|
Category
|
UP RO ARO Application fee
|
Online processing fee
|
Total Fees Paid
|
General/OBC/EWS
|
Rs.100
|
Rs.25
|
Rs.125
|
SC/ST & Ex-Servicemen
|
Rs.40
|
Rs.25
|
Rs.65
|
PWD
|
-
|
Rs.25
|
Rs.25
|
Dependents of Freedom Fighters/Skilled Player//Women
|
According to their original category
What is UPPSC RO ARO 2025 Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit & Qualification
The UPPSC RO ARO eligibility is defined here. Know what is the age limit and educational qulaification required for UPPSC RO ARO.
|
UPPSC RO ARO Eligibility Education Qualification
|
Name of the Post
|
Name of Department
|
Educational Qualification
|
Samiksha Adhikari (Accountant)
|
UP Secretariat
|
-
B.com with Accountancy from a university in India or a government-recognized qualification.
-
A computer certificate in O level from a government institute.
-
Knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script.
-
Candidates also fluent in English typewriting are given more preference.
|
Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari
|
UP Secretariat/ /Board of Revenue, UP/ Office of Chief Election Officer, UP/ UP Public Service Commission
|
For U.P. Secretariat/ Board of Revenue, U.P./ Office of Chief Election Officer, U.P./ U.P. Public Service Commission
-
A bachelor’s degree from a recognized University in India or equivalent.
-
A minimum speed of 25 words in Hindi typewriting.
-
Preference is given to candidates who are also fluent in English typewriting.
-
“O” Level certificate awarded by the DOEACC Society or a qualification equivalent thereto.
For U.P. Public Service Commission
-
A Bachelor’s degree from a University of Law in India or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government of India.
-
Diploma in Computer Science from any Institute/University or “O” Level certificate by the DOEACC Society.
-
A minimum speed of twenty-five words per minute in Hindi typewriting.
-
Preference is given to candidates who are also fluent in English typewriting.
|
Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari (Account)
|
UP Secretariat/ UP Public Service Commission
|
For U.P. Secretariat/ U.P. Public Service Commission
-
B.com with Accountancy from a recognized law university or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government of India.
-
A computer certificate in O level from a government institute.
-
Knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script.
U. P. Public Service Commission Graduate degree in commerce with Accountancy from a recognized law University in India.
|
Samiksha Adhikari (Urdu)
|
UP Secretariat
|
-
A degree in Arabic/Persian/Urdu literature from a recognized university in India or equivalent.
-
The Urdu/Persian/Arabic literature is not mandatory for passed candidates in the Adeeb-e-Kamil Examination of Jamia Urdu-Aligarh.
|
Samiksha Adhikari (Hindi)
|
UP Secretariat
|
UPPSC RO ARO 2025 Exam Pattern
The UPPSC RO ARO 2025 exam pattern consists of prelims and Mains exam. The exam pattern for Prelims and Mains has been shared in the table below
UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Exam Pattern 2025
The UPPSC RO ARO Prelims is the first stage of the recruitment process. The Prelims exam will have two subjects, General Studies and General Hindi. Both tests are objective in nature and shall be held for a duration of 3 Hours. There is a negative marking of 0.33 mark while 1 mark will be awarded for each correct answer. The table below has the details regarding the UPPSC RO ARO exam pattern for Prelims.
|
Subject
|
Question Type
|
No. of Question
|
Max. Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies
|
Objective Type
|
140
|
140
|
2 hours
|
General Hindi
|
Objective Type
|
60
|
60
|
1 hour
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
3 hours
UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam Pattern 2024-25
Candidates who qualify the UPPSC RO ARO Prelims will be eligible to appear for the UPPSC RO ARO Mains 2025 exam. The Mains paper is both subjective and objective in nature The table below has all the details regarding UPPSC RO ARO exam pattern.
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Question Type
|
No. of Question
|
Max. Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
General Studies
|
Objective Type
|
120
|
120
|
2 hours
|
2
|
General Hindi and Drafting
|
Part-1 Conventional Type
|
05 (with subparts) - total 100
|
100
|
2 hours 30 minutes
|
Part-2 General Vocabulary Objective Type
|
05 (with subparts) - total 60
|
60
|
30 minutes
|
3
|
Hindi Essay
|
Subjective
|
03
|
120
|
3 hours
UPPSC RO ARO Cut Off 2025
The UPPSC RO ARO cut off 2025 will be released officially along with the result. Once the cut off is released, the candidaets who manage to obtain the given marks will be eligible to appear for the next stage of selection. We have shared the previous year cut off marks for RO ARO below in the table.
UPPSC RO ARO Cut Off for Prelims 2021
|
UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Cut-off
|
Category
|
Cut-off Score
|
General
|
125-135 Marks
|
Other Backward Classes (NCL)
|
125-130 Marks
|
PWD
|
85-95 Marks
|
Scheduled Caste
|
105-112 Marks
|
Scheduled Tribe
|
90-110 Marks
|
Female Candidates
|
115-125 Marks
UPPSC RO ARO Mains 2021 Cut Off
|
UPPSC RO ARO Mains Expected Cut off
|
Category
|
Cut-off Score
|
General
|
265-275 Marks
|
Other Backward Classes (NCL)
|
259-270 Marks
|
PWD
|
225-235 Marks
|
Scheduled Caste
|
230-245 Marks
|
Scheduled Tribe
|
225-235 Marks
|
Female Candidates
|
249-255 Marks
UPPSC RO ARO Salary 2025
UPPSC RO ARO salary structure shall be in the range of Pay Level 7 to Pay Level 8 for both posts, along with additional allowances and benefits. Check below to know RO ARO salary.
-
Review Officer (RO) - Rs. 47,600 - Rs.1,51,100 (Pay Level - 8)
-
Assistant Review Officer (ARO) - Rs.44,900 - Rs.1,42,400 at (Pay Level - 7)