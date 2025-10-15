This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 15 October

Every day carries its own stories. Every day has a history associated with it. What happened on October 15 that made it memorable? On October 15, 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte was exiled to the island of St. Helena. In 1946, Nazi leader Hermann Göring killed himself hours before his execution. In 1951, the TV show I Love Lucy first aired. In 1964, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev was removed from power. In 1989, ice hockey star Wayne Gretzky broke the NHL points record. In 1990, Mikhail Gorbachev won the Nobel Peace Prize. And in 2003, China launched its first human spaceflight, Shenzhou 5. In this article, we'll travel back in time.

What Happened On This Day – October 15?

1796 – Editorial Targets Thomas Jefferson