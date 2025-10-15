This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 15 October

Every day carries its own stories. Every day has a history associated with it. What happened on October 15 that made it memorable? On October 15, 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte was exiled to the island of St. Helena. In 1946, Nazi leader Hermann Göring killed himself hours before his execution. In 1951, the TV show I Love Lucy first aired. In 1964, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev was removed from power. In 1989, ice hockey star Wayne Gretzky broke the NHL points record. In 1990, Mikhail Gorbachev won the Nobel Peace Prize. And in 2003, China launched its first human spaceflight, Shenzhou 5. In this article, we'll travel back in time.
What Happened On This Day – October 15?
Here's what happened in history on October 15:
1796 – Editorial Targets Thomas Jefferson
- An essay signed "Phocion" appears in the Gazette of the United States.
- It attacks presidential candidate Thomas Jefferson, accusing him of an affair with an enslaved woman.
- The author is later revealed to be Alexander Hamilton.
- The piece shows how bitter and personal early American politics could be.
1863 – H.L. Hunley Submarine Sinks
- The H.L. Hunley, the world's first combat submarine, sinks during a demonstration.
- Inventor Horace Lawson Hunley and seven crew members died.
- A hand-cranked propeller powered the 40-foot submarine.
- It would later become the first submarine to sink an enemy warship.
1880 – Apache Leader Victorio Killed
- Apache warrior Victorio is killed south of El Paso, Texas.
- Known as a brilliant military strategist, he fought to protect his people.
- His death ends a significant phase of Apache resistance.
1917 – Mata Hari Executed
- A French firing squad executes Dutch dancer and alleged spy Mata Hari.
- Accused of passing secrets to Germany during World War I.
- Many believe she was made a scapegoat for France's wartime failures.
- She faces death bravely, refusing a blindfold.
1945 – Vichy Leader Pierre Laval Executed
- Pierre Laval, head of Nazi-occupied Vichy France, is executed for treason.
- Once France's prime minister, he collaborated closely with Hitler's regime.
- He faces the firing squad after a brief trial.
1946 – Nazi Leader Hermann Göring Dies
- Hermann Göring, Hitler's second-in-command, commits suicide.
- He takes a cyanide capsule hours before his scheduled execution.
- Göring had been sentenced to death at the Nuremberg Trials.
1948 – Gerald Ford Marries Betty Bloomer
- Future U.S. President Gerald Ford weds Elizabeth "Betty" Bloomer.
- They later became one of America's most admired First Couples.
- Ford was a former football player and rising politician.
1948 – A Murderous Husband Executed
- Arthur Eggers is executed at San Quentin Prison for murdering his wife, Dorothy.
- He tried to hide her body but was caught through a few lucky breaks.
- The case became one of California's most shocking crimes.
1951 – "I Love Lucy" Premieres
- The sitcom I Love Lucy airs its first episode on CBS.
- Starring Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, it became a national sensation.
- It remains one of the most iconic and loved shows in television history.
1964 – Khrushchev Removed from Power
- Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev was removed from office.
- Leonid Brezhnev takes over as head of the Communist Party.
- This marks the end of Khrushchev's reform period in the USSR.
1965 – Antiwar Demonstrations in 40 U.S. Cities
- Over 100,000 Americans protest against the Vietnam War.
- Demonstrations take place in 40 cities across the country.
- It marks one of the first major national protests against the conflict.
1973 – Dolly Parton Releases "Jolene"
- Country star Dolly Parton releases her classic hit "Jolene".
- The song tells of a woman pleading with a beautiful rival not to take her man.
- It becomes one of the most popular country songs of all time.
1989 – Wayne Gretzky Breaks NHL Record
- Wayne Gretzky of the Los Angeles Kings breaks Gordie Howe's career points record.
- He ties the game against his former team, the Edmonton Oilers.
- In overtime, he scores again, leading the Kings to victory.
1990 – Gorbachev Wins Nobel Peace Prize
- Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev wins the Nobel Peace Prize.
- Recognised for reducing Cold War tensions and reforming Soviet policies.
- His efforts led to the end of decades-long hostility with the West.
1991 – Clarence Thomas Confirmed to the Supreme Court
- Clarence Thomas is confirmed by a narrow Senate vote of 52–48.
- Becomes the second African American Supreme Court Justice.
- His confirmation follows heated hearings and national debate.
2003 – China Launches First Human Spaceflight
- China launches Shenzhou 5, sending astronaut Yang Liwei into space.
- It becomes the third country, after the U.S. and Russia, to send humans into orbit.
- The mission lasts 21 hours and completes 14 Earth orbits.
2004 – "Funeral Coaches" Exempted from Car-Seat Law
- The U.S. traffic authority rules that hearses are exempt from child-seat anchor laws.
- The decision responds to objections from hearse manufacturers.
- One of the most unusual transport rulings in U.S. history.
2024 – New Frog Species Found in Madagascar
- Researchers discover seven new species of tree frogs in Madagascar.
- The frogs make strange, high-pitched calls similar to Star Trek sound effects.
- Each species is named after Star Trek captains — Kirk, Picard, Sisko, Janeway, Archer, Burnham, and Pike.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 15?
October 15 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – October 15
1844 – Friedrich Nietzsche
- German philosopher who questioned religion, morality, and human purpose.
- His ideas influenced modern philosophy, literature, and psychology.
- Known for the phrase "God is dead" and the concept of the Übermensch.
1943 – Penny Marshall
- American actress and filmmaker.
- Starred in Laverne & Shirley before directing Big and A League of Their Own.
- First woman to direct a movie that earned over $100 million.
1959 – Emeril Lagasse
- American celebrity chef and TV personality.
- Famous for his bold Cajun and Creole cooking style.
- Known for his catchphrase "Bam!" and for hosting Emeril Live.
Notable Deaths on October 15
1917 – Mata Hari
- Dancer and accused spy, executed by firing squad in France.
- Convicted of espionage during World War I.
- Remembered as a symbol of mystery, glamour, and intrigue.
1945 – Pierre Laval
- Former French Prime Minister under Nazi occupation.
- Executed for treason after World War II.
- His collaboration with Germany remains controversial in French history.
1946 – Hermann Göring
- Nazi leader and close aide to Adolf Hitler.
- Committed suicide hours before his planned hanging at Nuremberg.
- His death marked the final downfall of the Nazi regime.
