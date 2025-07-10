[Latest] UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2025: Download RO ARO Syllabus PDF for Prelims and Mains Exam

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission releases the UPPSC Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer Syllabus along with the notification. The UPPSC RO ARO syllabus 2025 is of prime importance to the candidates who are appearing for the exam that is going to be held on 27th July 2025. The syllabus tests the candidates' knowledge on General Studies, General Hindi, General Vocabulary, General Hindi and Drafting and Hindi Essay. Candidates appearing for the Prelims exam must go through this post to know about the latest UPPSC RO ARO syllabus 2025 and also download the latest syllabus pdf.
UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2025
The UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2025 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on its official website along with the notification PDF in English and Hindi. With the UPPSC RO ARO Prelims exam scheduled for 27th July 2025, candidates must keep up their preparation for the exam in accordance with the latest UPPSC RO ARO syllabus and exam pattern.
The UPPSC RO ARO Prelims syllabus consists of General Studies and General Hindi papers for a total of 200 marks. The Mains exam on the other hand is for a total of 400 marks. The Mains syllabus varies from Prelims as it has both subjective and objective questions. Get to know about the latest UPPSC RO ARO syllabus along with the latest syllabus PDF to download it.
UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2025 for Prelims and Mains: Highlights
|
UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2025- Overview
|
Conducting Authority
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission
|
Exam Name
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer
|
UPPSC RO ARO Exam Date
|
27th July 2025 for Prelims
|
Total Duration for Prelims
|
3 Hours
|
Mode
|
Offline
|
Exam Structure
|
Prelims, Mains, and Interview
|
Official Website
|
https://uppsc.up.nic.in/
UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2025 for Prelims
The UPPSC Prelims syllabus consists of two subjects, General Studies and General Hindi. Both papers are objective in nature and are for a total of 200 marks. The subject wise syllabus with the important topics is given in the table below.
UPPSC RO/ARO General Studies Syllabus 2025
The UPPSC RO/ARO (Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer) General Studies syllabus assesses a candidate’s overall awareness of current events, historical context, governance structures, economic understanding, and the socio-political framework of India, with a special focus on Uttar Pradesh. It covers topics from Indian Polity and Economy to Environmental Issues and World Geography. Below we have listed the important topics that are asked in the UPPSC RO ARO GS syllabus for each subject.
|
Subjects/Topics
|
Details
|
1. General Science
|
Questions will cover basic concepts and applications of science from Physics, Chemistry and Biology in everyday life.
|
2. History of India
|
Focuses on social, economic, and political aspects of Indian history including the freedom movement.
|
3. Indian National Movement
|
Nature and character of the 19th and 20th century resurgence, growth of nationalism, and attainment of independence.
|
4. Indian Polity, Economy and Culture
|
Basic knowledge of Indian constitution, political system, economic issues, Articles of Constitution and cultural heritage.
|
5. Indian Agriculture, Commerce and Trade
|
Questions about the agricultural practices, commercial developments, and trade in India.
|
6. Population, Environment and Urbanization in India
|
Key topics include population growth, environmental concerns, urban development and challenges.
|
7. World Geography and Geography & Natural Resources of India
|
Includes physical geography, climate, soils, rivers, minerals, and more of India and Uttar Pradesh.
|
8. Current Events of National and International Importance
|
Focus on current affairs related to politics, science, tech, sports, economy, environment, etc.
|
9. General Intellect
|
Logical reasoning and analytical ability-based questions.
|
10. Special Knowledge regarding Uttar Pradesh
|
History, culture, geography, economy, and development programs in UP.
UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2025 for General Hindi
The UPPSC RO ARO General Hindi section evaluates the candidate’s proficiency in Hindi grammar, vocabulary, sentence structure, and comprehension. This is highly useful as many RO/ARO duties involve drafting, proofreading, and handling official documents in Hindi. Listed below are the important topics which are covered in General Hindi.
UPPSC RO ARO General Hindi Marks Distribution
The marks distribution for each of the topics that are asked in UPPSC RO ARO exam for General Hindi subject are as follows. This will allow you to prepare in a manner keeping in mind the topics in it.
|
UPPSC RO ARO Prelims: General Hindi Marks Distribution
|
Antonyms
|
10
|
Sentence and Correction in framing
|
10
|
One word substitution
|
10
|
Same usage and same nature words
|
10
|
Synonymous words
|
10
|
Adjectives
|
10
What is UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus for Mains?
The candidates who qualify the UPPSC RO ARO exam for Prelims will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam. The Mains exam has both objective and conventional questions asked. The Mains exam of UPPSC RO ARO consists of three sections, General Studies, General Hindi and Drafting and Hindi Essay. We have explained the UPPSC RO ARO Mains exam syllabus below.
UPPSC RO ARO Mains Syllabus for General Studies
The UPPSC RO ARO Mains exam consists of General Studies as one of the subjects. The syllabus for this is similar to the General Studies paper of Mains exam. However, the difficulty level for this will be greater than that of the Prelims. Listed below are the topics that will be covered in this section.
|
Subjects/Topics
|
Details
|
1. General Science
|
Questions will cover basic concepts and applications of science from Physics, Chemistry and Biology in everyday life.
|
2. History of India
|
Focuses on social, economic, and political aspects of Indian history including the freedom movement.
|
3. Indian National Movement
|
Nature and character of the 19th and 20th century resurgence, growth of nationalism, and attainment of independence.
|
4. Indian Polity, Economy and Culture
|
Basic knowledge of Indian constitution, political system, economic issues, Articles of Constitution and cultural heritage.
|
5. Indian Agriculture, Commerce and Trade
|
Questions about the agricultural practices, commercial developments, and trade in India.
|
6. Population, Environment and Urbanization in India
|
Key topics include population growth, environmental concerns, urban development and challenges.
|
7. World Geography and Geography & Natural Resources of India
|
Includes physical geography, climate, soils, rivers, minerals, and more of India and Uttar Pradesh.
|
8. Current Events of National and International Importance
|
Focus on current affairs related to politics, science, tech, sports, economy, environment, etc.
|
9. General Intellect
|
Logical reasoning and analytical ability-based questions.
UPPSC RO ARO General Hindi and Drafting Syllabus
The UPPSC RO ARO General Hindi and Drafting paper is the 2nd part of the Mains syllabus. This paper is designed to assess the candidate’s command over the Hindi language, official drafting skills, vocabulary, and basic computer knowledge. The paper is divided into two parts: General Hindi and Drafting paper and General Vocabulary. The syllabus for both these papers are shared below.
UPPSC RO ARO General Hindi and Drafting (Conventional Type)
This paper is conventional in nature. It has sections such as passage writing, drafting along with computer knowledge. Listed below are the topics which are covered in this.
|
Section
|
Topics Covered
|
Marks
|
1. Passage Writing
|
- Heading of the given passage
- Precise writing
- Explanation of underlined parts
|
21 Marks (3 + 6 + 12)
|
2. Govt. Letter Precision
|
Tabular précis of any given official/government letter
|
15 Marks
|
3. Official Correspondence
|
Drafting of the following types:
- Official/Demi-official Letters
- Office Memos / Circulars
- Communiqués, Annotations, Reports, Reminders
|
24 Marks
|
4. Administrative & Commercial Vocabulary
|
(i) English to Hindi – 5 words
(ii) Hindi to English – 5 words
(iii) Idioms and Phrases – 5 only
|
30 Marks (10 + 10 + 10)
|
5. Computer Knowledge
|
Basics of computers, terminology, usage in office work
|
10 Marks
UPPSC RO ARO General Vocabulary Syllabus (Objective Type)
The UPPSC RO ARO General Vocabulary is objective in nature. It has topics such as opposites, one word substitution, Noun & Adjective Derivation, etc. Below we have shared the section wise topics covered along with the marks.
|
Section
|
Topics Covered
|
Marks
|
1. Opposites
|
Antonyms of 6 given words
|
12 Marks
|
2. Sentence Formation & Correction
|
Correction of 6 incorrect sentences
|
12 Marks
|
3. One Word Substitution
|
One word for a group of words – 6 questions
|
12 Marks
|
4. Similar Use Words
|
Words with same usage/nature – 6 questions
|
12 Marks
|
5. Noun & Adjective Derivation
|
Deriving words from given nouns/adjectives – 6 questions
|
12 Marks
UPPSC RO ARO General Hindi Syllabus
General Hindi syllabus is the third part of the UPPSC RO ARO Mains syllabus.
Candidates need to select one heading (A/B/C) from each question Essays will have to be written (in given words Limit).
|
Question No.
|
Options (Choose Any One)
|
Word Limit
|
Marks
|
Q1
|
(A) Literature and Cultures
(B) Social Field
(C) Political Field
|
600 words
|
40 Marks
|
Q2
|
(A) Science, Ecology and Technology
(B) Economical Field
(C) Agriculture and Commerce
|
600 words
|
40 Marks
|
Q3
|
(A) National and International Events
(B) Natural Calamities – Earthquake, Cyclone, Flood, Drought, etc.
(C) National Development Plans
|
600 words
|
40 Marks
UPPSC RO/ARO Mains Exam – Time & Marks Distribution
The UPPSC RO ARO Mains exam time and marks distribution for each section is given in the table below.
|
Paper
|
Duration
|
Maximum Marks
|
Essay Writing
|
2 Hours
|
120 Marks
|
General Studies
|
3 Hours
|
120 Marks
|
General Hindi and Drafting
|
2.5 Hours
|
160 Marks
|
Total
|
–
|
400 Marks
UPPSC RO ARO Interview 2025
The candidates who will qualify the Mains exam by securing the cut off marks will be eligible to appear for the Interview. The interview will assess the candidate’s skill and practical knowledge for UPSPC RO ARO.
UPPSC RO ARO Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains
The UPPSC RO ARO exam pattern for Prelims and Mains exam differs from each other. The Prelims is objective in nature while the Mains is both objective and subjective. Check the RO ARO exam pattern below.
UPPSC RO ARO Exam Pattern for Prelims
The RO ARO exam pattern for the Prelims has been given in the table below. Check the marking scheme, type of questions, and other details below.
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Total Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Time Duration
|
Paper - 1
|
General Studies
|
140
|
140
|
120 minutes
|
Paper - 2
|
General Hindi
|
60
|
60
|
60 minutes
|
Total
|
200
|
200
UPPSC RO ARO Exam Pattern 2025 for Mains
Those who would qualify for the UPPSC RO ARO mains examination need to give their best efforts. Here is the exam pattern for Mains exam.
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Total Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Time Duration
|
Paper - 1
|
General Studies
|
120
|
120
|
120 minutes
|
Paper - 2
|
General Hindi and Drafting
|
Part - 1: Conventional
|
100
|
100
|
150 minutes
|
Part - 2: General Vocabulary
|
60
|
60
|
30 minutes
|
Paper - 3
|
Hindi Essay
|
03
|
120
|
180 minutes
