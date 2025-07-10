[Latest] UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2025: Download RO ARO Syllabus PDF for Prelims and Mains Exam

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission releases the UPPSC Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer Syllabus along with the notification. The UPPSC RO ARO syllabus 2025 is of prime importance to the candidates who are appearing for the exam that is going to be held on 27th July 2025. The syllabus tests the candidates' knowledge on General Studies, General Hindi,  General Vocabulary, General Hindi and Drafting and Hindi Essay. Candidates appearing for the Prelims exam must go through this post to know about the latest UPPSC RO ARO syllabus 2025 and also download the latest syllabus pdf.

Know the detailed UPPSC RO ARO syllabus 2025 and also download PDF

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2025 

The UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2025 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on its official website along with the notification PDF in English and Hindi. With the UPPSC RO ARO Prelims exam scheduled for 27th July 2025, candidates must keep up their preparation for the exam in accordance with the latest UPPSC RO ARO syllabus and exam pattern.

The UPPSC RO ARO Prelims syllabus consists of General Studies and General Hindi papers for a total of 200 marks. The Mains exam on the other hand is for a total of 400 marks. The Mains syllabus varies from Prelims as it has both subjective and objective questions. Get to know about the latest UPPSC RO ARO syllabus along with the latest syllabus PDF to download it. 

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2025 for Prelims and Mains: Highlights 

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2025- Overview

Conducting Authority

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission

Exam Name

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer

UPPSC RO ARO Exam Date

27th July 2025 for Prelims 

Total Duration for Prelims

3 Hours

Mode

Offline

Exam Structure

Prelims, Mains, and Interview

Official Website

https://uppsc.up.nic.in/

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2025 for Prelims 

The UPPSC Prelims syllabus consists of two subjects, General Studies and General Hindi. Both papers are objective in nature and are for a total of 200 marks. The subject wise syllabus with the important topics is given in the table below. 

uppsc-ro-aro-syllabus for general studies

uppsc ro aro hindi sylabus

UPPSC RO/ARO General Studies Syllabus 2025

The UPPSC RO/ARO (Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer) General Studies syllabus assesses a candidate’s overall awareness of current events, historical context, governance structures, economic understanding, and the socio-political framework of India, with a special focus on Uttar Pradesh. It covers topics from Indian Polity and Economy to Environmental Issues and World Geography. Below we have listed the important topics that are asked in the UPPSC RO ARO GS syllabus for each subject. 

Subjects/Topics

Details

1. General Science

Questions will cover basic concepts and applications of science from Physics, Chemistry and Biology in everyday life.

2. History of India

Focuses on social, economic, and political aspects of Indian history including the freedom movement.

3. Indian National Movement

Nature and character of the 19th and 20th century resurgence, growth of nationalism, and attainment of independence.

4. Indian Polity, Economy and Culture

Basic knowledge of Indian constitution, political system, economic issues, Articles of Constitution and cultural heritage.

5. Indian Agriculture, Commerce and Trade

Questions about the agricultural practices, commercial developments, and trade in India.

6. Population, Environment and Urbanization in India

Key topics include population growth, environmental concerns, urban development and challenges.

7. World Geography and Geography & Natural Resources of India

Includes physical geography, climate, soils, rivers, minerals, and more of India and Uttar Pradesh. 

8. Current Events of National and International Importance

Focus on current affairs related to politics, science, tech, sports, economy, environment, etc.

9. General Intellect

Logical reasoning and analytical ability-based questions.

10. Special Knowledge regarding Uttar Pradesh

History, culture, geography, economy, and development programs in UP.

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2025 for General Hindi 

The UPPSC RO ARO General Hindi section evaluates the candidate’s proficiency in Hindi grammar, vocabulary, sentence structure, and comprehension. This is highly useful as many RO/ARO duties involve drafting, proofreading, and handling official documents in Hindi. Listed below are the important topics which are covered in General Hindi. 

uppsc-ro-aro-hindi-syllabus-2025

UPPSC RO ARO General Hindi Marks Distribution 

The marks distribution for each of the topics that are asked in UPPSC RO ARO exam for General Hindi subject are as follows. This will allow you to prepare in a manner keeping in mind the topics in it. 

UPPSC RO ARO Prelims: General Hindi Marks Distribution

Antonyms

10

Sentence and Correction in framing

10

One word substitution

10

Same usage and same nature words

10

Synonymous words

10

Adjectives

10

What is UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus for Mains?

The candidates who qualify the UPPSC RO ARO exam for Prelims will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam. The Mains exam has both objective and conventional questions asked. The Mains exam of UPPSC RO ARO consists of three sections, General Studies, General Hindi and Drafting and Hindi Essay. We have explained the UPPSC RO ARO Mains exam syllabus below. 

uppsc-ro-aro-mains-syllabus

UPPSC RO ARO Mains Syllabus for General Studies 

The UPPSC RO ARO Mains exam consists of General Studies as one of the subjects. The syllabus for this is similar to the General Studies paper of Mains exam. However, the difficulty level for this will be greater than that of the Prelims. Listed below are the topics that will be covered in this section. 

UPPSC RO ARO General Hindi and Drafting Syllabus 

The UPPSC RO ARO General Hindi and Drafting paper is the 2nd part of the Mains syllabus. This paper is designed to assess the candidate’s command over the Hindi language, official drafting skills, vocabulary, and basic computer knowledge. The paper is divided into two parts: General Hindi and Drafting paper and General Vocabulary. The syllabus for both these papers are shared below. 

UPPSC RO ARO General Hindi and Drafting (Conventional Type)

This paper is conventional in nature. It has sections such as passage writing, drafting along with computer knowledge. Listed below are the topics which are covered in this. 

Section

Topics Covered

Marks

1. Passage Writing

- Heading of the given passage

- Precise writing

- Explanation of underlined parts

21 Marks (3 + 6 + 12)

2. Govt. Letter Precision

Tabular précis of any given official/government letter

15 Marks

3. Official Correspondence

Drafting of the following types:

- Official/Demi-official Letters

- Office Memos / Circulars

- Communiqués, Annotations, Reports, Reminders

24 Marks

4. Administrative & Commercial Vocabulary

(i) English to Hindi – 5 words

(ii) Hindi to English – 5 words

(iii) Idioms and Phrases – 5 only

30 Marks (10 + 10 + 10)

5. Computer Knowledge

Basics of computers, terminology, usage in office work

10 Marks

UPPSC RO ARO General Vocabulary Syllabus (Objective Type)

The UPPSC RO ARO General Vocabulary is objective in nature. It has topics such as opposites, one word substitution, Noun & Adjective Derivation, etc. Below we have shared the section wise topics covered along with the marks. 

Section

Topics Covered

Marks

1. Opposites

Antonyms of 6 given words

12 Marks

2. Sentence Formation & Correction

Correction of 6 incorrect sentences

12 Marks

3. One Word Substitution

One word for a group of words – 6 questions

12 Marks

4. Similar Use Words

Words with same usage/nature – 6 questions

12 Marks

5. Noun & Adjective Derivation

Deriving words from given nouns/adjectives – 6 questions

12 Marks

UPPSC RO ARO General Hindi Syllabus 

General Hindi syllabus is the third part of the UPPSC RO ARO Mains syllabus. 

Candidates need to select one heading (A/B/C) from each question Essays will have to be written (in given words Limit). 

Question No.

Options (Choose Any One)

Word Limit

Marks

Q1

(A) Literature and Cultures

(B) Social Field

(C) Political Field

600 words

40 Marks

Q2

(A) Science, Ecology and Technology

(B) Economical Field

(C) Agriculture and Commerce

600 words

40 Marks

Q3

(A) National and International Events

(B) Natural Calamities – Earthquake, Cyclone, Flood, Drought, etc.

(C) National Development Plans

600 words

40 Marks

UPPSC RO/ARO Mains Exam – Time & Marks Distribution

The UPPSC RO ARO Mains exam time and marks distribution for each section is given in the table below. 

Paper

Duration

Maximum Marks

Essay Writing

2 Hours

120 Marks

General Studies

3 Hours

120 Marks

General Hindi and Drafting

2.5 Hours

160 Marks

Total

400 Marks

UPPSC RO ARO Interview 2025

The candidates who will qualify the Mains exam by securing the cut off marks will be eligible to appear for the Interview. The interview will assess the candidate’s skill and practical knowledge for UPSPC RO ARO. 

UPPSC RO ARO Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains 

The UPPSC RO ARO exam pattern for Prelims and Mains exam differs from each other. The Prelims is objective in nature while the Mains is both objective and subjective. Check the RO ARO exam pattern below. 

UPPSC RO ARO Exam Pattern for Prelims

The RO ARO exam pattern for the Prelims has been given in the table below. Check the marking scheme, type of questions, and other details below.

Paper

Subject

Total Questions

Total Marks

Time Duration

Paper - 1

General Studies

140

140

120 minutes

Paper - 2

General Hindi

60

60

60 minutes

Total

200

200

UPPSC RO ARO Exam Pattern 2025 for Mains

Those who would qualify for the UPPSC RO ARO mains examination need to give their best efforts. Here is the exam pattern for Mains exam. 

Paper

Subject

Total Questions

Total Marks

Time Duration

Paper - 1

General Studies

120

120

120 minutes

Paper - 2

General Hindi and Drafting

Part - 1: Conventional

100

100

150 minutes

Part - 2: General Vocabulary

60

60

30 minutes

Paper - 3

Hindi Essay

03

120

180 minutes

