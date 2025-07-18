Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
Collage Name

HSSC CET Exam Centre 2025, Check District Wise Test City List for Haryana CET Group C Exam

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

The HSSC CET Exam 2025 is being held in 21 districts across Haryana. The exam will be held in offline mode only. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is conducting the HSSC CET exam on two days, 26th and 27th July 2025 in two shifts. Check the list of updated exam centre districts for HSSC CET exam 2025. 

Here is a list of HSSC CET exam centre 2025

HSSC CET Exam Centre 2025

HSSC CET Exam Centre 2025 has been released for Group C exam that is scheduled for 26th and 27th July 2025. The exam centres have been allotted to the candidates based on their preferences submitted in the application forms.The detailed exam centre address can be found on the candidate’s admit card. Know the district wise HSSC CET exam center list on this page. 

HSSC CET Exam Centre 2025 District Wise List 

The Haryana CET 2025 exam is being held at multiple exam centres across Haryana state. The exam is being held in offline mode in 21 districts of Haryana. The list of exam centres for HSSC CET exam is tabulated below. 

SNo

HSSC CET Exam Districts

Exam Centre Name

1

Chandigarh

Yamunanagar

2

Charkhi Dadri

Mahendragarh

3

Faridabad

Palwal

4

Fatehabad
  • Jind
  • Sirsa

5

Gurugram

Faridabad

6

Hisar
  • Bhiwani
  • Fatehabad
  • Jind

7

Jhajjar
  • Faridabad
  • Rohtak

8

Jind
  • Kaithal
  • Karnal
  • Panipat

9

Kaithal
  • Chandigarh
  • Panchkula

10

Karnal

Panchkula

11

Nuh
  • Gurugram
  • Faridabad
  • Palwal

12

Kurukshetra

Chandigarh

13

Mahendargarh
  • Charkhi Dadri
  • Rewari

14

Palwal
  • Faridabad
  • Nuh

15

Panchkula
  • Chandigarh
  • Yamunanagar

16

Panipat

Sonipat

17

Rewari
  • Gurugram
  • Jhajjar

18

Rohtak
  • Faridabad
  • Gurugram

19

Sirsa

Hisar

20

Sonipat
  • Gurugram
  • Kurukshetra

21

Yamunanagar
  • Ambala
  • Chandigarh

HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 

The HSSC CET admit card 2025 has been released online on 18th July 2025 at hssc.gov.in. Candidates must download the admit card online and report to the exam centre as per the date and time mentioned on it. Check the HSSC CET syllabus here.

You may also apply for other Government Jobs

SSC Exams Banking Exams
Business and Management Exams Defence Exams Law Exams

Trending

Other Exams

TNPSC Group 2

UPSC IAS

UPPSC RO ARO

TNPSC Group 1

MPPSC

RPSC RAS

BPSC Bihar PCS

EPFO ASSISTANT

Quick Links

Popular Searches

Latest Education News