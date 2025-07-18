HSSC CET Exam Centre 2025, Check District Wise Test City List for Haryana CET Group C Exam

The HSSC CET Exam 2025 is being held in 21 districts across Haryana. The exam will be held in offline mode only. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is conducting the HSSC CET exam on two days, 26th and 27th July 2025 in two shifts. Check the list of updated exam centre districts for HSSC CET exam 2025.
HSSC CET Exam Centre 2025
HSSC CET Exam Centre 2025 has been released for Group C exam that is scheduled for 26th and 27th July 2025. The exam centres have been allotted to the candidates based on their preferences submitted in the application forms.The detailed exam centre address can be found on the candidate’s admit card. Know the district wise HSSC CET exam center list on this page.
HSSC CET Exam Centre 2025 District Wise List
The Haryana CET 2025 exam is being held at multiple exam centres across Haryana state. The exam is being held in offline mode in 21 districts of Haryana. The list of exam centres for HSSC CET exam is tabulated below.
|
SNo
|
HSSC CET Exam Districts
|
Exam Centre Name
|
1
|
Chandigarh
|
Yamunanagar
|
2
|
Charkhi Dadri
|
Mahendragarh
|
3
|
Faridabad
|
Palwal
|
4
|
Fatehabad
|
|
5
|
Gurugram
|
Faridabad
|
6
|
Hisar
|
|
7
|
Jhajjar
|
|
8
|
Jind
|
|
9
|
Kaithal
|
|
10
|
Karnal
|
Panchkula
|
11
|
Nuh
|
- Gurugram
- Faridabad
- Palwal
|
12
|
Kurukshetra
|
Chandigarh
|
13
|
Mahendargarh
|
|
14
|
Palwal
|
|
15
|
Panchkula
|
|
16
|
Panipat
|
Sonipat
|
17
|
Rewari
|
|
18
|
Rohtak
|
|
19
|
Sirsa
|
Hisar
|
20
|
Sonipat
|
|
21
|
Yamunanagar
|
HSSC CET Admit Card 2025
The HSSC CET admit card 2025 has been released online on 18th July 2025 at hssc.gov.in. Candidates must download the admit card online and report to the exam centre as per the date and time mentioned on it. Check the HSSC CET syllabus here.
