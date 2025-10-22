School Holiday October 22: Schools Closed in These Districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu Due to Heavy Rainfall

Kerala, Tamil Nadu School Holiday October 22: Schools and colleges in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu will be closed today, October 22, 2025. According to the latest reports, schools will be closed in some of the districts in Kerala and Tamil Nadu due to heavy rainfall experienced in the region.

As per reports, the Idukki District collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, professional colleges, and anganwadi centres for today. Students and parents have been notified that the holiday will not apply to residential schools. The coastal regions of Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep are also likely to face harsh weather conditions.

In Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions will be closed today, October 22, due to continuous rainfall in the region since Tuesday. The school holiday was announced by Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam, considering the safety of students.