School Holiday October 22: Schools Closed in These Districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu Due to Heavy Rainfall

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 22, 2025, 08:51 IST

Schools, Colleges and other educational institutions in certain districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu will be closed today, October 22, 2025 due to heavy and continuous rainfall experienced in the region. Check latest updates here

Kerala, Tamil Nadu schools closed today, October 22
Key Points

  • Schools in the Idukki district in Kerala closed today due to heavy rainfall
  • Puducherry and Karaikal region schools closed in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rainfall
  • Red alert issued in eight districts of Tamil Nadu and Orange alert issued in Chennai

Kerala, Tamil Nadu School Holiday October 22: Schools and colleges in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu will be closed today, October 22, 2025. According to the latest reports, schools will be closed in some of the districts in Kerala and Tamil Nadu due to heavy rainfall experienced in the region. 

As per reports, the Idukki District collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, professional colleges, and anganwadi centres for today. Students and parents have been notified that the holiday will not apply to residential schools. The coastal regions of Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep are also likely to face harsh weather conditions. 

In Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions will be closed today, October 22, due to continuous rainfall in the region since Tuesday. The school holiday was announced by Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam, considering the safety of students.  

A red alert has been issued in eight districts of Tamil Nadu with extremely heavy rainfall. The red alert has been issued for the Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram districts. An orange alert has been issued in Chennai and nearby areas. 

This is a developing story. Check the latest updates here


