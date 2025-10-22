Assam TET Result 2025
JNVST Class 9, 11 2026 Application Deadline Extended, Correction Window from Oct 24 to 26, Apply at navodaya.gov.in

Oct 22, 2025, 09:16 IST

NVS has extended the last date for candidates to apply for JNVST LEST 2026. Candidates can now submit their applications by October 23, 2025. Check details here. 

JNVST Class 9, 11 LEST 2026 Application Deadline Extended
JNVST Class 9, 11 LEST 2026 Application Deadline Extended
Key Points

  • Last date to apply for JNVST Class 9 and 11 is October 23
  • Correction window to remain open from October 24 to 26, 2025
  • JNVST Class 9 and 11 LEST 2026 exams on February 7, 2026

JNVST 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has extended the deadline for candidates to register for JNVST class 9 and class 11 LEST 2026. According to the official notification issued, the last date for candidates to apply is October 23, 2025. JNVST LEST 2026 is scheduled for February 7, 2026, across designated centres. 

As per the notification, NVS will also open the JNVST 2026 application correction window on October 24, 2025. The window will remain open until October 26, 2025. Candidates who have submitted the applications and need to make changes can visit the official website during the correction period and make all required changes. 

JNVST 2026 application for class 9 and class 11 is available on the official website navodaya.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link here to submit their applications.

JNVST Class 9 - Click Here

JNVST Class 11 - Click Here

JNVST LEST 2026 Official Notification

“The last date for submission of online application for classes IX & XI LEST 2026 has been extended up to 23.10.2025. The correction window will remain open w.e.f. 24.10.2025 to 26.10.2025. Registered candidates may make corrections in Area/Gender/category/Medium of exam/Disability only.”

Steps to Apply for JNVST Admission 2026

The JNVST LEST 2026 application link is separate for the class 9 and class 11 admissions. Candidates interested in applying can visit the website or click on the direct link given here. Follow the steps provided to apply. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of NVS

Step 2: Click on JNVST 2026 admission

Step 3: Click on the Class 9/ Class 11 admission link

Step 4: Click on the registration link

Step 5: Read through the instructions and enter the required details

Step 6: Fill out the application form

Step 7: Upload all necessary documents

Step 8: Save and click on submit

Also Read: School Holiday October 22: Schools Closed in These Districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu Due to Heavy Rainfall


