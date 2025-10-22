Key Points
- Last date to apply for JNVST Class 9 and 11 is October 23
- Correction window to remain open from October 24 to 26, 2025
- JNVST Class 9 and 11 LEST 2026 exams on February 7, 2026
JNVST 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has extended the deadline for candidates to register for JNVST class 9 and class 11 LEST 2026. According to the official notification issued, the last date for candidates to apply is October 23, 2025. JNVST LEST 2026 is scheduled for February 7, 2026, across designated centres.
As per the notification, NVS will also open the JNVST 2026 application correction window on October 24, 2025. The window will remain open until October 26, 2025. Candidates who have submitted the applications and need to make changes can visit the official website during the correction period and make all required changes.
JNVST 2026 application for class 9 and class 11 is available on the official website navodaya.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link here to submit their applications.
JNVST Class 9 - Click Here
JNVST Class 11 - Click Here
JNVST LEST 2026 Official Notification
“The last date for submission of online application for classes IX & XI LEST 2026 has been extended up to 23.10.2025. The correction window will remain open w.e.f. 24.10.2025 to 26.10.2025. Registered candidates may make corrections in Area/Gender/category/Medium of exam/Disability only.”
Steps to Apply for JNVST Admission 2026
The JNVST LEST 2026 application link is separate for the class 9 and class 11 admissions. Candidates interested in applying can visit the website or click on the direct link given here. Follow the steps provided to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of NVS
Step 2: Click on JNVST 2026 admission
Step 3: Click on the Class 9/ Class 11 admission link
Step 4: Click on the registration link
Step 5: Read through the instructions and enter the required details
Step 6: Fill out the application form
Step 7: Upload all necessary documents
Step 8: Save and click on submit
