JNVST 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has extended the deadline for candidates to register for JNVST class 9 and class 11 LEST 2026. According to the official notification issued, the last date for candidates to apply is October 23, 2025. JNVST LEST 2026 is scheduled for February 7, 2026, across designated centres.

As per the notification, NVS will also open the JNVST 2026 application correction window on October 24, 2025. The window will remain open until October 26, 2025. Candidates who have submitted the applications and need to make changes can visit the official website during the correction period and make all required changes.

JNVST 2026 application for class 9 and class 11 is available on the official website navodaya.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link here to submit their applications.