UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025 Soon: Download PET Exam Set Wise Answer Key PDF

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025 forms an important aspect of the examination process as it allows one to know their marks and correct answer key to each question. Other than this, the UPSSSC PET answer key also allows one to raise objections against an incorrect answer. With the completion of the exam on 6th and 7th September 2025 in two shifts on each day, it is expected that the UPSSSC PET answer key could be declared by 2nd week of September. Know further information on the UPSSSC PET exam answer key release date, steps to download it, etc.
UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission successfully concluded the UPSSSC PET 2025 exam on 6th and 7th September 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to download the official UPSSSC PET answer key 2025 online soon.
Over 9 lakh candidates have appeared for the UPSSSC PET exam on both days. Once the answer key is released, the candidates will be able to download the official answer key PDF online and raise objections against it.
UP PET Answer Key 2025 Release Date
The UPSSSC PET answer key 2025 could be released by the 2nd week of September. Candidates who have appeared for the exam are eagerly waiting for the declaration of the answer key. Each correct answer will fetch 1 mark, while an incorrect answer will lead to negative marking of 1/4 . The following table has further details on UP PET answer key.
|
UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025
|
Organization
|
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025
|
Unofficial Answer Key
|
6th September 2025
|
Official Answer Key
|
2nd week of September 2025 (Expected)
|
Exam Date
|
6th and 7th September 2025
|
Official Website
|
www.upsssc.gov.in
How many Candidates have appeared for UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam?
UPSSSC PET 2025 is an Eligibility Test for the recruitment of candidates for Group C posts. This year, a total of 12,65,998 candidates registered for the UPSSSC PET 2025 exam. Out of this, a total of 9,64,802 candidates could appear for the exam. The UP government made special provisions for the candidates who were going to take the exam on the scheduled dates. The UP Government started special trains, bus services to provide the ease of commute to the candidates.
What are the Steps to Download UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025?
The UPSSSC PET exam official answer key could be downloaded only by visiting the official website or the direct link that shall be updated here. Here are the steps that will allow candidates to check their answer key:
- Visit the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.
- Search for the Answer Key section: Look for the “Latest News” or “Important Announcements” section on the homepage.
- Click on “Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 Answer Key for September 6th and 7th exam 2025.
- Download the answer key. .
- Compare your answers with the official answer key.
How to calculate marks using UPSSSC PET Answer Key?
For each answer marked correctly by the candidate, 1 mark will be awarded, while a negative marking of 0.25 will be applicable for each incorrect answer marked. The UPSSSC PET answer key 2025 can be calculated using the following method.
|
Response Type
|
Marks Awarded/Deducted
|
Correct Answer
|
+1 Mark
|
Incorrect Answer
|
-0.25 Mark
|
Unattempted
|
0 Mark
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks
