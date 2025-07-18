HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 Out at hssc.gov.in, Download Group C Call Letter Link Here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the HSSC CET admit card 2025 on 18th July 2025. The candidates who have applied for the exam can begin to download the admit card online to appear for the exam scheduled for 26th and 27th July 2025. The Haryana HSSC CET exam 2025 is being held under Advt No. 01/2025 on 26th and 27th July 2025 for Group C posts. The admit card must be carried to the HSSC CET 2025 exam aspirants in order to take the exam as per the details on it.
HSSC CET Admit Card 2025
HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 has been released on the HSSC website on 18th July 2025. The Haryana HSSC CET exam 2025 is being held on two days, 26th and 27th July 2025. The exam shall be held in two shifts. In order to take the exam, the candidates need to carry the printout of HSSC CET Admit card.
The HSSC CET exam shall be held in two shifts on each day. Candidates should reach the exam venue as given in the admit card. Candidates should also carry all the documents to the exam hall as required. This year, over 13.7 lakh candidates are appearing for the HSSC CET exam for Group C post.
Download Link for HSSC CET 2025 Group C Exam
Here is the direct link to download HSSC CET 2025 exam. Candidates need to login using their credentials to get access to the call letter.
HSSC CET Admit Card 2025
Haryana HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 Release Date
The HSSC CET admit card 2025 has now been released online on 18th July 2025 at hssc.gov.in. The admit card is an important piece of documents that needs to be carried to the exam hall. It has all the details related to the exam such as exam date, exam timing, exam venue, etc. Check the table below for major highlights of the exam.
|
HSSC CET Group C Admit Card 2025 Overview
|
Organisation
|
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)
|
Test
|
Common Eligibility Test CET 2025
|
Posts
|
Group C
|
CET Admit Card 2025
|
18th July 2025
|
HSSC CET Exam Date 2025
|
26th & 27th July 2025
|
Shift Timings
|
Morning shift- 10 am to 11:45 am
Evening shift- 3:15 pm to 5 pm
|
Candidates Applied
|
13.7 lakh
|
Official Website
|
www.hssc.gov.in
HSSC CET 2025 Exam Shift Timings
Haryana Common Eligibility Test CET 2025 for Group C posts is being held on two days, 26th and 27th July 2025. The exam shall be held in 2 shifts on each day. The exam duration is 1 hour and 45 minutes (90 minutes). The reporting time can be found on the candidates' admit card, while the shift timings are discussed below.
|
HSSC CET Group C Exam Shifts
|
Exam Start Time
|
Exam End Time
|
Shift 1
|
10 am
|
11:45 am
|
Shift 2
|
3:15 pm
|
5 pm
Haryana CET 2025 Exam Pattern
The HSSC CET exam is being held in offline mode in various exam centres across Haryana. The exam is held for a total of 100 marks with 100 questions. There is no negative marking. The exam duration is 90 minutes or 1 Hour 45 Minutes. Check the table below for major highlights on HSSC CET exam. Here is the HSSC CET syllabus 2025.
|
Subject/Topic
|
Questions/Marks
|
Duration
|
General Awareness (GK), Reasoning, English, Science, Maths, Hindi, Computer
|
75
|
1 Hour 45 Minutes
|
Haryana General Knowledge
|
25
|
Total
|
100
Free Bus Pass for HSSC CET Group C Exam
The Department of State Transport (Haryana Roadways) is offering a free bus service facility for candidates who will be appearing for the HSSC CET 2025 exam on 26th and 27th July 2025. Candidates need to register on the given website to avail this facility.
HSSC CET Free Bus Pass Advance Booking Link
Here is the screenshot of the HSSC CET bus booking page:
HSSC CET Exam Centre 2025
The HSSC CET 2025 exam for Group C post is being held in 21 districts across Haryana. The details of the HSSC CET exam centre shall be on the candidate's admit card.
