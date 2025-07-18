HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 Out at hssc.gov.in, Download Group C Call Letter Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the HSSC CET admit card 2025 on 18th July 2025. The candidates who have applied for the exam can begin to download the admit card online to appear for the exam scheduled for 26th and 27th July 2025. The Haryana HSSC CET exam 2025 is being held under Advt No. 01/2025 on 26th and 27th July 2025 for Group C posts. The admit card must be carried to the HSSC CET 2025 exam aspirants in order to take the exam as per the details on it. 

HSSC Admit Card 2025 is now released, here is direct download link

HSSC CET Admit Card 2025

HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 has been released on the HSSC website on 18th July 2025. The Haryana HSSC CET exam 2025 is being held on two days, 26th and 27th July 2025. The exam shall be held in two shifts. In order to take the exam, the candidates need to carry the printout of HSSC CET Admit card. 

The HSSC CET exam shall be held in two shifts on each day. Candidates should reach the exam venue as given in the admit card. Candidates should also carry all the documents to the exam hall as required. This year, over 13.7 lakh candidates are appearing for the HSSC CET exam for Group C post. 

Download Link for HSSC CET 2025 Group C Exam

Here is the direct link to download HSSC CET 2025 exam. Candidates need to login using their credentials to get access to the call letter. 

HSSC CET Admit Card 2025

Haryana HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 Release Date 

The HSSC CET admit card 2025 has now been released online on 18th July 2025 at hssc.gov.in. The admit card is an important piece of documents that needs to be carried to the exam hall. It has all the details related to the exam such as exam date, exam timing, exam venue, etc. Check the table below for major highlights of the exam. 

HSSC CET Group C Admit Card 2025 Overview

Organisation

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)

Test

Common Eligibility Test CET 2025

Posts

Group C

CET Admit Card 2025

18th July 2025

HSSC CET Exam Date 2025

26th & 27th July 2025

Shift Timings

Morning shift- 10 am to 11:45 am

Evening shift- 3:15 pm to 5 pm

Candidates Applied

13.7 lakh

Official Website

www.hssc.gov.in

HSSC CET 2025 Exam Shift Timings

Haryana Common Eligibility Test CET 2025 for Group C posts is being held on two days, 26th and 27th July 2025. The exam shall be held in 2 shifts on each day. The exam duration is 1 hour and 45 minutes (90 minutes). The reporting time can be found on the candidates' admit card, while the shift timings are discussed below. 

HSSC CET Group C Exam Shifts

Exam Start Time

Exam End Time

Shift 1

10 am

11:45 am

Shift 2

3:15 pm

5 pm

Haryana CET 2025 Exam Pattern 

The HSSC CET exam is being held in offline mode in various exam centres across Haryana. The exam is held for a total of 100 marks with 100 questions. There is no negative marking. The exam duration is 90 minutes or 1 Hour 45 Minutes. Check the table below for major highlights on HSSC CET exam. Here is the HSSC CET syllabus 2025.

Subject/Topic

Questions/Marks

Duration

General Awareness (GK), Reasoning, English, Science, Maths, Hindi, Computer

75

1 Hour 45 Minutes

Haryana General Knowledge

25

Total

100

Free Bus Pass for HSSC CET Group C Exam

The Department of State Transport (Haryana Roadways) is offering a free bus service facility for candidates who will be appearing for the HSSC CET 2025 exam on 26th and 27th July 2025. Candidates need to register on the given website to avail this facility. 

HSSC CET Free Bus Pass Advance Booking Link

Here is the screenshot of the HSSC CET bus booking page: 

HSSC CET Exam Centre 2025 

The HSSC CET 2025 exam for Group C post is being held in 21 districts across Haryana. The details of the HSSC CET exam centre shall be on the candidate's admit card. 

