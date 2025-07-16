The UPSC Mains exam date 2025 has been released on upsc.gov.in. The Mains exam is scheduled to begin from 22nd August and end on 31st August 2025. Candidates who have qualified the Prelims exam will be eligble to take the Mains exam. Know the subject wise UPSC CSE Mains timetable from here.
UPSC Mains Exam Date 2025
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC timetable for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains 2025. As per the official notice released at upsc.gov.in, the CSE Mains 2025 will begin on Friday, August 22, with the Essay paper and conclude on August 31 with the Optional Subject Paper 2.
The UPSC CSE Mains exams shall be held in two sessions each day: the first from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the second from 2:30 to 5:30 PM. This year, a total of 14,161 candidates have qualified in the prelims exam to appear in the UPSC CSE Mains paper.
All the UPSC exam 2025 aspirants must report to the exam centre on time to avoid the last-minute hassle. Candidates must also ensure that they take a printout of the UPSC admit card to the exam hall along with identity proof. Get to know about the UPSC IAS Prelims exam date, time, and schedule in this post.
UPSC CSE Mains 2025 Time Table
The UPSC released the UPSC CSE Mains exam time table on its website. The CSE Mains shall be held on 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 30th and 31st August 2025. The first paper is the essay paper that shall be from 9 AM to 12 PM. Check the table below to know the subject wise exam timings for UPSC CSE Mains exam 2025.
|
Exam Date
|
Shift 1 (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM)
|
Shift 2 (02:30 PM to 05:30 PM)
|
August 22, 2025
|
Essay
| ---
|
August 23, 2025
|
General Studies Paper-I
|
General Studies Paper-II
|
August 24, 2025
|
General Studies Paper-III
|
General Studies Paper-IV
|
August 30, 2025
|
Indian Language Paper
|
English
|
August 31, 2025
|
Optional Subject Paper-I
|
Optional Subject Paper-II
UPSC CSE DAF 2025
The UPSC will release the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Civil Services Mains exam on 17th July 2025. Candidates who are supposed to appear for the Mains exam should fill out the DAF from this date onwards.
UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025 Admit Card
The UPSC CSE Mains admit card 2025 shall be released a few days before the exam date. The admit card will have the detials regardign the exam time, re[porting time, subject wise schedule, etc.
