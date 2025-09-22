Karnataka Board Time Table 2026: Check Tentative KSEAB SSLC 10th, 2nd PUC 12th Exam Dates: Official Datesheet Soon

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has recently announced the preliminary timetable for the upcoming SSLC (10th grade) and 2nd PUC (12th grade) exams for the 2025-2026 school year. This means students and teachers throughout Karnataka can now see the planned dates for these important board examinations, which are set to take place in early 2026. Students in Class 10 will have their exams from March 18 to April 1, 2026, while Class 12 exams are scheduled from February 28 to March 17, 2026. The board has also given everyone a chance to share any concerns or ideas about these dates; all feedback must be submitted by October 9, 2025. KSEAB Exam 2026 Schedule Karnataka SSLC (10th) Exams 2026: The Class 10 board examinations are scheduled to be held from March 18 to April 1, 2026.

Karnataka 2nd PUC (12th) Exams 2026: The Class 12 board examinations are planned to commence earlier, running from February 28 to March 17, 2026

You can submit any objections or suggestions regarding the proposed dates by October 9, 2025. This window is open to students, parents, and institutions.

How to Submit Objections to the Tentative Timetable? KSEAB has provided two methods for submitting objections to the tentative exam schedule. Objections can be sent via email to the official ID, chairpersonkseab@gmail.com. Additionally, a physical copy of the objections can be submitted via hard copy to the designated address. Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Tentative Time Table 2026 Students appearing for the Karnataka 10th exams can check the subject-wise date sheet below. Exam Date Subjects March 18, 2026 First Language March 20, 2026 Mathematics, Sociology March 23, 2026 Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music March 25, 2026 Second Language March 28, 2026 Social Science March 30, 2026 Third Language April 1, 2026 Junior Technical School Subjects