Karnataka Board Time Table 2026: Check Tentative KSEAB SSLC 10th, 2nd PUC 12th Exam Dates: Official Datesheet Soon

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has recently announced the preliminary timetable for the upcoming SSLC (10th grade) and 2nd PUC (12th grade) exams for the 2025-2026 school year. This means students and teachers throughout Karnataka can now see the planned dates for these important board examinations, which are set to take place in early 2026. Students in Class 10 will have their exams from March 18 to April 1, 2026, while Class 12 exams are scheduled from February 28 to March 17, 2026. The board has also given everyone a chance to share any concerns or ideas about these dates; all feedback must be submitted by October 9, 2025.
KSEAB Exam 2026 Schedule
Karnataka SSLC (10th) Exams 2026: The Class 10 board examinations are scheduled to be held from March 18 to April 1, 2026.
Karnataka 2nd PUC (12th) Exams 2026: The Class 12 board examinations are planned to commence earlier, running from February 28 to March 17, 2026
You can submit any objections or suggestions regarding the proposed dates by October 9, 2025. This window is open to students, parents, and institutions.
How to Submit Objections to the Tentative Timetable?
KSEAB has provided two methods for submitting objections to the tentative exam schedule. Objections can be sent via email to the official ID, chairpersonkseab@gmail.com. Additionally, a physical copy of the objections can be submitted via hard copy to the designated address.
Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Tentative Time Table 2026
Students appearing for the Karnataka 10th exams can check the subject-wise date sheet below.
|
Exam Date
|
Subjects
|
March 18, 2026
|
First Language
|
March 20, 2026
|
Mathematics, Sociology
|
March 23, 2026
|
Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music
|
March 25, 2026
|
Second Language
|
March 28, 2026
|
Social Science
|
March 30, 2026
|
Third Language
|
April 1, 2026
|
Junior Technical School Subjects
Karnataka 2nd PUC (Class 12) Tentative Time Table 2026
Here is the detailed, subject-wise schedule for students appearing in the Karnataka board Class 12 exams in 2026:
|
Exam Date
|
Subjects
|
February 28, 2026
|
Kannada, Arabic
|
March 2, 2026
|
Geography, Statistics, Psychology
|
March 3, 2026
|
English
|
March 4, 2026
|
Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
|
March 5, 2026
|
History, Home Science
|
March 6, 2026
|
Physics
|
March 7, 2026
|
Optional Kannada, Business Studies, Geology
|
March 9, 2026
|
Chemistry, Education, Basic Maths
|
March 10, 2026
|
Economics
|
March 11, 2026
|
Logic, Biology, Electronics, Computer Science
|
March 12, 2026
|
Hindi
|
March 13, 2026
|
Political Science
|
March 14, 2026
|
Accountancy
|
March 16, 2026
|
Sociology, Maths
|
March 17, 2026
|
Hindustani Music, Electronics & Hardware, Apparels Made-ups & Home Furnishings, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty & Wellness
Now that the exam dates are out, students should start studying seriously. They have more than a year to prepare. It's a good idea to make a study plan that follows these dates, focusing more on subjects with earlier exams.
Students should also keep an eye on the official KSEAB website (kseab.karnataka.gov.in) for any new information or the final exam schedule once the feedback period is over. Being prepared and knowing the dates will help them feel more confident on exam day.
