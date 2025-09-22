RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
By Anisha Mishra
Sep 22, 2025, 12:20 IST

The Karnataka Board (KSEAB) has released the tentative SSLC & 2nd PUC 2026 timetable. The 10th and 12th exam dates are set for March 18-April 1 and February 28-March 17, respectively. Objections to the timetable must be submitted by October 9, 2025.

Karnataka Board Time Table 2026: Check Tentative KSEAB SSLC 10th, 2nd PUC 12th Exam Dates: Official Datesheet Soon

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has recently announced the preliminary timetable for the upcoming SSLC (10th grade) and 2nd PUC (12th grade) exams for the 2025-2026 school year. This means students and teachers throughout Karnataka can now see the planned dates for these important board examinations, which are set to take place in early 2026. Students in Class 10 will have their exams from March 18 to April 1, 2026, while Class 12 exams are scheduled from February 28 to March 17, 2026. The board has also given everyone a chance to share any concerns or ideas about these dates; all feedback must be submitted by October 9, 2025.

KSEAB Exam 2026 Schedule

  • Karnataka SSLC (10th) Exams 2026: The Class 10 board examinations are scheduled to be held from March 18 to April 1, 2026.

  • Karnataka 2nd PUC (12th) Exams 2026: The Class 12 board examinations are planned to commence earlier, running from February 28 to March 17, 2026

  • You can submit any objections or suggestions regarding the proposed dates by October 9, 2025. This window is open to students, parents, and institutions.

How to Submit Objections to the Tentative Timetable?

KSEAB has provided two methods for submitting objections to the tentative exam schedule. Objections can be sent via email to the official ID, chairpersonkseab@gmail.com. Additionally, a physical copy of the objections can be submitted via hard copy to the designated address.

Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Tentative Time Table 2026

Students appearing for the Karnataka 10th exams can check the subject-wise date sheet below.

Exam Date

Subjects

March 18, 2026

First Language

March 20, 2026

Mathematics, Sociology

March 23, 2026

Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music

March 25, 2026

Second Language

March 28, 2026

Social Science

March 30, 2026

Third Language

April 1, 2026

Junior Technical School Subjects

Karnataka 2nd PUC (Class 12) Tentative Time Table 2026

Here is the detailed, subject-wise schedule for students appearing in the Karnataka board Class 12 exams in 2026:

Exam Date

Subjects

February 28, 2026

Kannada, Arabic

March 2, 2026

Geography, Statistics, Psychology

March 3, 2026

English

March 4, 2026

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

March 5, 2026

History, Home Science

March 6, 2026

Physics

March 7, 2026

Optional Kannada, Business Studies, Geology

March 9, 2026

Chemistry, Education, Basic Maths

March 10, 2026

Economics

March 11, 2026

Logic, Biology, Electronics, Computer Science

March 12, 2026

Hindi

March 13, 2026

Political Science

March 14, 2026

Accountancy

March 16, 2026

Sociology, Maths

March 17, 2026

Hindustani Music, Electronics & Hardware, Apparels Made-ups & Home Furnishings, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty & Wellness

Now that the exam dates are out, students should start studying seriously. They have more than a year to prepare. It's a good idea to make a study plan that follows these dates, focusing more on subjects with earlier exams.

Students should also keep an eye on the official KSEAB website (kseab.karnataka.gov.in) for any new information or the final exam schedule once the feedback period is over. Being prepared and knowing the dates will help them feel more confident on exam day.

