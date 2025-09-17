Karnataka SSLC Maths Mid-Term Question Paper 2025-26 with Answer Key: Download PDF

I. Four alternatives are given for each of the following questions / incomplete statements. Choose the correct alternative and write the complete answer along with its letter of alphabet. 8 x 1 = 8

1. The degree of the polynomial p (x) = 2x³ + 5x-6 is

(A) 2

(B) 3

(C) 5

(D) 6

II. Answer the following questions: 8 x 1 = 8

9. State Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic'.

10. How many solutions does the pair of linear equations in two variables have if they are inconsistent?

11. Write the formula to find the sum of first n positive integers.

12. Write the two conditions for similarity of two polygons having the same number of sides.

13. If the product of the zeroes of the polynomial p (x) = 2x² - 3x+ k is 3, then find the value of k.

14. If the sum of three consecutive terms of an arithmetic progression is 21, then find the second term.

15. 3 bats and 2 balls together cost Rs. 700. If the cost of a ball is Rs. 50, then find the cost of a bat.