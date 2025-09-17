Karnataka SSLC Maths Mid-Term Question Paper 2025-26 with Answer Key: Download PDF

Karnataka SSLC Maths Mid-Term Question Paper 2025-26: The Karnataka (SSLC) Mid-Term Maths examination question paper for the academic year 2025-26 has been released and the answer key is also provided below. The mid-term paper is designed to test students’ grasp of fundamental concepts, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills covered in the first half of the syllabus. With questions ranging from algebra and geometry to trigonometry, statistics, and mensuration, the paper provides a comprehensive assessment of students’ preparation levels. This release offers students, teachers, and guardians a valuable opportunity to review, evaluate readiness, and identify areas in need of improvement well ahead of the final examinations. The downloadable PDF question paper and the answer key has been made available.
Karnataka SSLC Maths: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Mid-Term Examination 2025-26
|
Conducting Body
|
Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)
|
Applicable Schools
|
All Government, Aided, and Private Schools affiliated to KSEAB
|
Official Website
|
Class
|
Class 10 (SSLC)
|
Exam Date
|
16th September, 2025
|
Duration
|
10:30 AM to 1:45 PM
|
Total Theory Marks
|
80
|
Question Pattern
|
Combination of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Short Answer, Long Answer
|
Difficulty Level
|
Moderate: balanced between conceptual, application
Karnataka SSLC Maths Mid-Term Exam: General Guidelines 2025-26
1. This Question Paper consists of 38 questions.
2. Follow the instructions given against the questions.
3. Figures in the right hand margin indicate maximum marks for the questions.
4. The maximum time to answer the paper is given at the top of the question paper. It includes 15 minutes for reading the question paper.
Karnataka SSLC Maths Mid-Term Exam: Question Paper 2025-26
Students can check Karnataka class 10 Maths Question Paper Here.
|
I. Four alternatives are given for each of the following questions / incomplete statements. Choose the correct alternative and write the complete answer along with its letter of alphabet. 8 x 1 = 8
1. The degree of the polynomial p (x) = 2x³ + 5x-6 is
(A) 2
(B) 3
(C) 5
(D) 6
II. Answer the following questions: 8 x 1 = 8
9. State Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic'.
10. How many solutions does the pair of linear equations in two variables have if they are inconsistent?
11. Write the formula to find the sum of first n positive integers.
12. Write the two conditions for similarity of two polygons having the same number of sides.
13. If the product of the zeroes of the polynomial p (x) = 2x² - 3x+ k is 3, then find the value of k.
14. If the sum of three consecutive terms of an arithmetic progression is 21, then find the second term.
15. 3 bats and 2 balls together cost Rs. 700. If the cost of a ball is Rs. 50, then find the cost of a bat.
|
Karnataka SSLC Maths Mid-Term Exam Question Paper 2025: Download PDF
Karnataka SSLC Maths Mid-Term Exam: Answer Key 2025-26
Now that the paper is over, students might be waiting for the answer key. The answer key helps the students to estimate their total score.
|
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation