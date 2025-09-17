RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Karnataka SSLC Maths Mid-Term Question Paper 2025-26 with Answer Key: Download PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Sep 17, 2025, 11:52 IST

Karnataka SSLC Maths Mid-Term Question Paper 2025-26: Know the detailed paper analysis for the Karnataka SSLC Maths Exam 2025 conducted on 13th September, 2025. Students can also download the Karnataka SSLC Maths Question Paper 2025 and answer key PDFs here for a detailed examination of how their test went.

Karnataka SSLC Maths Mid-Term Question Paper 2025-26: The Karnataka (SSLC) Mid-Term Maths examination question paper for the academic year 2025-26 has been released and the answer key is also provided below. The mid-term paper is designed to test students’ grasp of fundamental concepts, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills covered in the first half of the syllabus. With questions ranging from algebra and geometry to trigonometry, statistics, and mensuration, the paper provides a comprehensive assessment of students’ preparation levels.  This release offers students, teachers, and guardians a valuable opportunity to review, evaluate readiness, and identify areas in need of improvement well ahead of the final examinations. The downloadable PDF question paper and the answer key has been made available.

Karnataka SSLC Maths: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Mid-Term Examination 2025-26

Conducting Body

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)

Applicable Schools

All Government, Aided, and Private Schools affiliated to KSEAB

Official Website

https://kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Class

Class 10 (SSLC)

Exam Date

16th September, 2025

Duration

10:30 AM to 1:45 PM

Total Theory Marks

80

Question Pattern

Combination of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Short Answer, Long Answer

Difficulty Level

Moderate: balanced between conceptual, application

Karnataka SSLC Maths Mid-Term Exam: General Guidelines 2025-26

1. This Question Paper consists of 38 questions. 

2. Follow the instructions given against the questions. 

3. Figures in the right hand margin indicate maximum marks for the questions. 

4. The maximum time to answer the paper is given at the top of the question paper. It includes 15 minutes for reading the question paper.

Karnataka SSLC Maths Mid-Term Exam: Question Paper 2025-26

Students can check Karnataka class 10 Maths Question Paper Here.

I. Four alternatives are given for each of the following questions / incomplete statements. Choose the correct alternative and write the complete answer along with its letter of alphabet. 8 x 1 = 8 

1. The degree of the polynomial p (x) = 2x³ + 5x-6 is 

(A) 2 

(B) 3

(C) 5 

(D) 6

II. Answer the following questions: 8 x 1 = 8

9. State Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic'. 

10. How many solutions does the pair of linear equations in two variables have if they are inconsistent? 

11. Write the formula to find the sum of first n positive integers. 

12. Write the two conditions for similarity of two polygons having the same number of sides. 

13. If the product of the zeroes of the polynomial p (x) = 2x² - 3x+ k is 3, then find the value of k.

14. If the sum of three consecutive terms of an arithmetic progression is 21, then find the second term. 

15. 3 bats and 2 balls together cost Rs. 700. If the cost of a ball is Rs. 50, then find the cost of a bat. 

Karnataka SSLC Maths Mid-Term Exam Question Paper 2025: Download PDF

Karnataka SSLC Maths Mid-Term Exam: Answer Key 2025-26

Now that the paper is over, students might be waiting for the answer key. The answer key helps the students to estimate their total score. 

  1. (B) 3

  1. (A) 

  2. (C) x2−5x+6=0

  3. (A) -7

  4. (D) 18

  5. (C) AC/AY

  6. (B) 1

  7. (D) 4

  1. Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic: Every composite number can be expressed (factorised) as a product of primes, and this factorisation is unique, apart from the order in which the prime factors occur.

  2. If a pair of linear equations in two variables is inconsistent, they have no solution.

  3. The formula to find the sum of the first n positive integers is Sn=2n(n+1).

  4. The two conditions for similarity of two polygons having the same number of sides are:

  • All the corresponding angles are equal.

  • All the corresponding sides are in the same ratio (or proportion).

  1. For a polynomial p(x)=2x2−3x+k, the product of the zeroes is given by ac.
    Here, a=2, b=−3, and c=k.
    Given that the product of the zeroes is 3.
    So, 2k=3
    k=3×2
    k=6
    The value of k is 6.

  2. Let the three consecutive terms of an arithmetic progression be a−d, a, and a+d.
    Their sum is (a−d)+a+(a+d)=21.
    3a=21
    a=321
    a=7
    The second term is 7.

  3. Let the cost of a bat be 'b' and the cost of a ball be 'x'.
    Given: 3 bats and 2 balls together cost Rs. 700. So, 3b+2x=700.
    Given: The cost of a ball is Rs. 50. So, x=50.
    Substitute the value of x into the equation:
    3b+2(50)=700
    3b+100=700
    3b=700−100
    3b=600
    b=3600
    b=200
    The cost of a bat is Rs. 200.

