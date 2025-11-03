Smriti Mandhana Biography: Education, Family Background, Stats and Net Worth

Smriti Mandhana is a star cricketer and the vice-captain of the Indian women's national team. Born in Mumbai in 1996 and raised in Sangli, Maharashtra, she was inspired by her family to pursue cricket. A stylish left-handed opener, she made her international debut in 2013 at just 16. Mandhana quickly became a batting mainstay, known for her aggressive yet elegant stroke play. She holds several records, including being the first Indian woman to score a century in all three international formats (Test, ODI, and T20I). She also holds the record for the fastest ODI century by an Indian woman.

Mandhana has won the prestigious ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award twice. She also led the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to their maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) title in 2024. Her consistent performance and leadership have made her a global icon, inspiring many young girls across India.