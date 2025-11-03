Smriti Mandhana Biography: Education, Family Background, Stats and Net Worth

Smriti Mandhana is a star cricketer and the vice-captain of the Indian women's national team. Born in Mumbai in 1996 and raised in Sangli, Maharashtra, she was inspired by her family to pursue cricket. A stylish left-handed opener, she made her international debut in 2013 at just 16. Mandhana quickly became a batting mainstay, known for her aggressive yet elegant stroke play. She holds several records, including being the first Indian woman to score a century in all three international formats (Test, ODI, and T20I). She also holds the record for the fastest ODI century by an Indian woman.
Mandhana has won the prestigious ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award twice. She also led the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to their maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) title in 2024. Her consistent performance and leadership have made her a global icon, inspiring many young girls across India.
Smriti Mandhana is a prominent Indian cricketer and the vice-captain of the Indian women's cricket team. Known for her elegant left-handed batting, she is regarded as one of the world's leading opening batters. She has received the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award multiple times, a testament to her consistent, high-impact performances on the global stage.
Early Life & Education
- Born: July 18, 1996, in Mumbai.
- Moved to: Madhavnagar, a suburb of Sangli, Maharashtra, at the age of two, where she completed her schooling.
- Education: She completed her bachelor's degree from Chintaman Rao College of Commerce in Sangli.
- Family: She comes from a cricket-loving family. Her father, Shrinivas Mandhana, played at the district level, and her brother, Shravan, also played cricket and inspired her. Both she and her brother are right-handed, but she bats left-handed because her father preferred it.
Cricket Career
- Debut: She made her international debut in 2013 (T20I against Bangladesh).
- Key Achievement: She was the first Indian woman to score a double century in a one-day game (for Maharashtra in 2013) and the first Indian woman to score a century in all three international formats.
- ICC Awards: She has been named the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year (Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award) in 2018 and 2021, and the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year in 2018, 2021, and 2024.
- International Records: She is the youngest and fastest to reach 5000 ODI runs in women's cricket. She holds the record for the fastest T20I fifty by an Indian woman.
- Franchise Cricket: She was the highest-paid player in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction, bought for Rs 3.4 crore by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), whom she captains. She led RCB to their first WPL title in 2024. She has also played in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and The Hundred.
- Team Success: She was the vice-captain of the Indian team that secured its maiden ICC Women's World Cup victory in 2025.
Personal Life
- Family: She is very family-oriented and credits her father, mother (Smita), and brother (Shravan) for their unwavering support.
- Engagement: She and music composer-director Palash Muchhal are reportedly set to get married in November 2025 in Sangli.
- Residence: She lives in her hometown, Sangli, Maharashtra, and also reportedly owns properties in Mumbai and Delhi.
- Business: She owns a restaurant/cafe in Sangli called SM-18 Sports Cafe, named after her initials and jersey number.
Net Worth
Smriti's net worth is estimated to be between Rs 32 and 34 crore. Her earnings come from her BCCI central contract (Grade A, ₹50 lakh retainer fee per year, plus match fees), her WPL salary (₹3.4 crore per season), and numerous brand endorsements. She is the face of top brands like Hyundai, Red Bull, Hero MotoCorp, Mastercard, and Nike, with each deal reportedly earning her between Rs 50–75 lakh. She owns a luxury car collection, including a Range Rover Evoque (worth around ₹70 lakh).
Smriti Mandhana Stats
Here is the summary of Smriti Mandhana's batting averages across all three formats (Test, ODI, and T20I):
|Format
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|Test
|2014-2024
|7
|12
|629
|149
|2
|3
|108
|3
|ODI
|2013-2025
|117
|117
|5322
|136
|14
|34
|642
|74
|T20I
|2013-2025
|153
|147
|3982
|112
|1
|31
|540
|76
