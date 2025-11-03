Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Focus
Quick Links

Smriti Mandhana Biography: Education, Family Background, Stats and Net Worth

By Kriti Barua
Nov 3, 2025, 18:43 IST

Smriti Mandhana (born 1996) is an elegant left-handed opening batter and the Vice-Captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team. Since her debut in 2013, she has become a global star known for her consistency and aggressive stroke-play. Mandhana holds numerous records, including being the first Indian woman to score a double-century in a domestic one-day game and a century in all three international formats (Test, ODI, T20I). A key player in India's 2025 ICC Women's World Cup victory, she has also won the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year multiple times.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Smriti Mandhana Biography: Birth, Age, Education, Family, Cricket Career, Net Worth, And More
Smriti Mandhana Biography: Birth, Age, Education, Family, Cricket Career, Net Worth, And More

Smriti Mandhana is a star cricketer and the vice-captain of the Indian women's national team. Born in Mumbai in 1996 and raised in Sangli, Maharashtra, she was inspired by her family to pursue cricket. A stylish left-handed opener, she made her international debut in 2013 at just 16. Mandhana quickly became a batting mainstay, known for her aggressive yet elegant stroke play. She holds several records, including being the first Indian woman to score a century in all three international formats (Test, ODI, and T20I). She also holds the record for the fastest ODI century by an Indian woman.

Smriti Mandhana reclaims top spot in ICC ODI batting rankings after 6 years - The Economic Times

Mandhana has won the prestigious ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award twice. She also led the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to their maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) title in 2024. Her consistent performance and leadership have made her a global icon, inspiring many young girls across India.

Who is Smriti Mandhana?

STAT: Smriti Mandhana creates new women's ODI record with century against Australia in Perth | Cricket News - The Indian Express

Smriti Mandhana is a prominent Indian cricketer and the vice-captain of the Indian women's cricket team. Known for her elegant left-handed batting, she is regarded as one of the world's leading opening batters. She has received the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award multiple times, a testament to her consistent, high-impact performances on the global stage.

Early Life & Education

  • Born: July 18, 1996, in Mumbai.
  • Moved to: Madhavnagar, a suburb of Sangli, Maharashtra, at the age of two, where she completed her schooling.
  • Education: She completed her bachelor's degree from Chintaman Rao College of Commerce in Sangli.
  • Family: She comes from a cricket-loving family. Her father, Shrinivas Mandhana, played at the district level, and her brother, Shravan, also played cricket and inspired her. Both she and her brother are right-handed, but she bats left-handed because her father preferred it.

Cricket Career

  • Debut: She made her international debut in 2013 (T20I against Bangladesh).
  • Key Achievement: She was the first Indian woman to score a double century in a one-day game (for Maharashtra in 2013) and the first Indian woman to score a century in all three international formats.
  • ICC Awards: She has been named the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year (Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award) in 2018 and 2021, and the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year in 2018, 2021, and 2024.
  • International Records: She is the youngest and fastest to reach 5000 ODI runs in women's cricket. She holds the record for the fastest T20I fifty by an Indian woman.
  • Franchise Cricket: She was the highest-paid player in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction, bought for Rs 3.4 crore by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), whom she captains. She led RCB to their first WPL title in 2024. She has also played in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and The Hundred.
  • Team Success: She was the vice-captain of the Indian team that secured its maiden ICC Women's World Cup victory in 2025.

Personal Life

  • Family: She is very family-oriented and credits her father, mother (Smita), and brother (Shravan) for their unwavering support.
  • Engagement: She and music composer-director Palash Muchhal are reportedly set to get married in November 2025 in Sangli.
  • Residence: She lives in her hometown, Sangli, Maharashtra, and also reportedly owns properties in Mumbai and Delhi.
  • Business: She owns a restaurant/cafe in Sangli called SM-18 Sports Cafe, named after her initials and jersey number.

Net Worth

Smriti's net worth is estimated to be between Rs 32 and 34 crore. Her earnings come from her BCCI central contract (Grade A, ₹50 lakh retainer fee per year, plus match fees), her WPL salary (₹3.4 crore per season), and numerous brand endorsements. She is the face of top brands like Hyundai, Red Bull, Hero MotoCorp, Mastercard, and Nike, with each deal reportedly earning her between Rs 50–75 lakh. She owns a luxury car collection, including a Range Rover Evoque (worth around ₹70 lakh).

Smriti Mandhana Stats

Sports Career Of Smriti Mandhana | Stats,Age, Relationships, Net Worth

Here is the summary of Smriti Mandhana's batting averages across all three formats (Test, ODI, and T20I):

Format Span Mat Inns Runs HS 100s 50s 4s 6s
Test 2014-2024 7 12 629 149 2 3 108 3
ODI 2013-2025 117 117 5322 136 14 34 642 74
T20I 2013-2025 153 147 3982 112 1 31 540 76

Kriti Barua
Kriti Barua

Executive Content Writer

Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.

Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News