Google India PhD Software Engineering Internship 2026 is Seeking Applications; Check Details Here

Google is seeking applications for Software Engineer PhD paid internshipfor the summer 2026 cohort. The Software Engineering Internship program is available for three Indian cities, namely Bengaluru (Karnataka), Hyderabad (Telangana) and Pune (Maharashtra). Interested candidates will need to visit the official Google Careers website to apply.
The internship will offer an opportunity to work on complex computer science solutions, develop scalable, distributed software systems and also collaborate on multiple smaller projects that have universal appeal. The official notification states, "Join us for a unique 12-14 week paid internship that offers personal and professional development, an executive speaker series and community-building."
As a Software Engineering intern, candidates will work on a specific project critical to Google's needs. The notification adds, "You (the candidate) will work on a specific project critical to Google's needs. We need our engineers to be versatile and enthusiastic in addressing problems as we continue to push technology forward. You will design, test, deploy, and maintain software solutions as you grow and evolve during your internship."
The interns will be leading an innovative engineering team, creating scalable solutions for Google products, and solving problems through data analysis, by applying computer science to practical issues.
Candidates can check the minimum qualifications required to be eligible for the internship:
- Pursuing a PhD program with a focus in software development or other technical related field.
- Experience with one or more general purpose programming languages (e.g., Java, C/C++, Python, JavaScript, Go, etc.).
- Experience working in Unix/Linux environments.
- Experience with data structures, algorithms, and software design.
The Google recruitment team will assess your application and determine the most suitable role for your profile. However, the remuneration details have not been disclosed in the official notification.
