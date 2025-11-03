Google India PhD Software Engineering Internship 2026 is Seeking Applications; Check Details Here

Google is seeking applications for Software Engineer PhD paid internshipfor the summer 2026 cohort. The Software Engineering Internship program is available for three Indian cities, namely Bengaluru (Karnataka), Hyderabad (Telangana) and Pune (Maharashtra). Interested candidates will need to visit the official Google Careers website to apply.

The internship will offer an opportunity to work on complex computer science solutions, develop scalable, distributed software systems and also collaborate on multiple smaller projects that have universal appeal. The official notification states, "Join us for a unique 12-14 week paid internship that offers personal and professional development, an executive speaker series and community-building."

As a Software Engineering intern, candidates will work on a specific project critical to Google's needs. The notification adds, "You (the candidate) will work on a specific project critical to Google's needs. We need our engineers to be versatile and enthusiastic in addressing problems as we continue to push technology forward. You will design, test, deploy, and maintain software solutions as you grow and evolve during your internship."