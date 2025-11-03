Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
ECGC PO Salary 2025: In-Hand Salary, Pay Scale, Allowances & Benefits

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 3, 2025, 19:17 IST

ECGC PO Salary 2025 offers an attractive monthly pay of Rs 1,13,395, making it one of the most rewarding banking careers. Candidates selected as Probationary Officers receive attractive allowances, perks, and steady career growth. Check the detailed in-hand salary, pay scale, and benefits here.

ECGC PO Salary
ECGC PO Salary

ECGC PO Salary 2025: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) has released a short notice for the recruitment of Generalist and Probationary Officer (PO) posts. A total of 40 vacancies are up for grabs. The selection process comprises an online examination followed by an interview. Candidates who successfully clear both stages will be appointed as Probationary Officers under ECGC. The position offers an attractive monthly salary of Rs 1,13,395, along with various allowances and benefits. Read the full article to get a detailed ECGC PO Salary 2025 breakdown, including information on in-hand salary, job profile, career growth, and promotion opportunities.

ECGC PO Salary 2025

Candidates recruited as Probationary Officers will get Rs 1,13,395 per month. It includes both basic pay and several allowances or additional benefits. 

ECGC PO Salary Structure 2025

As per the 7th Pay Commission, the ECGC PO Salary per month amounts to Rs 1,13,395, including a grade pay of Rs 6,000. The basic pay for an ECGC Probationary Officer is Rs 53,600, along with various allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), City Compensatory Allowance (CCA), and Transport Allowance. The detailed ECGC PO salary structure is provided in the table below.

ECGC PO Salary Structure 2025

Basic Pay

Rs 53600

DA

Rs 24,596

HRA

Rs 32,500

City Compensation (Depends upon the place of posting)

Rs 983

Grade Allowance

Rs 6000

Special Functional Allowance

Rs 775

Family Allowance

Rs 950

Transport Allowance

Rs 1330

Special Pay

Rs 1800

  Deduction: NPS-ES

5739

In-hand Salary

Rs 1,22,534 - Rs 9139= Rs 1,13,395 Approximately

ECGC PO Perks & Benefits

Besides basic pay, the selected candidates will receive certain perks and allowances as per the 8th pay commission. Tabulated below are the ECGC PO allowances and benefits.

Perks

Details

Cash Medical Benefit

Rs 13300 per year

Mobile Bill Reimbursement

Rs 400 per month

Mobile Handset Reimbursement

Rs 10000 once every three years

Entertainment Reimbursement

Rs 800 per month

Expenses for Household Help Reimbursement

Rs 1000 per month

Furniture Allowance

Rs 87500 + GST once every five years

Meal Vouchers

Rs 205 per working day

Med Claim Coverage

Up to Rs 40 lakhs for the family (Employee pays one-fourth of the premium)

Office Carry Bag Reimbursement

Rs 3000 once every three years

PLI BONUS

Up to 6% of total yearly Basic + DA (Dearness Allowance)

Paid Leaves

30 days every two years, redeemable on Basic, DA, CCA

Defined Pension Scheme

Corporation contributes 10% of Basic Pay + DA

Travel Allowance

2nd AC fare for 4500 km each to and fro with family every two years / Leave Travel Concession to hometown for self every year

ECGC PO Job Profile

Candidates selected as Probationary Officers (PO) under ECGC will be entrusted with various roles and responsibilities. The ECGC PO job profile is as follows:

  1. Managing transactions related to export credit insurance.

  2. Preparing reports on business transactions and analyzing data.

  3. Handling export and trade operations in urban areas.

ECGC PO Career Growth

There is a huge scope for career growth for the candidates selected for the ECGC PO post. Candidates will be promoted based on their performance, seniority, experience, and eligibility. The promotion hierarchy for the ECGC PO post will be as follows:

  1. Executive Officer/Probationary Officer – Scale I

  2. Assistant Manager – Scale-II

  3. Manager – Scale III

  4. Senior Manager – Scale IV

  5. Assistant General Manager – Scale V

