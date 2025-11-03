ECGC PO Salary 2025: In-Hand Salary, Pay Scale, Allowances & Benefits

ECGC PO Salary 2025: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) has released a short notice for the recruitment of Generalist and Probationary Officer (PO) posts. A total of 40 vacancies are up for grabs. The selection process comprises an online examination followed by an interview. Candidates who successfully clear both stages will be appointed as Probationary Officers under ECGC. The position offers an attractive monthly salary of Rs 1,13,395, along with various allowances and benefits. Read the full article to get a detailed ECGC PO Salary 2025 breakdown, including information on in-hand salary, job profile, career growth, and promotion opportunities.
ECGC PO Salary 2025
Candidates recruited as Probationary Officers will get Rs 1,13,395 per month. It includes both basic pay and several allowances or additional benefits.
ECGC PO Salary Structure 2025
As per the 7th Pay Commission, the ECGC PO Salary per month amounts to Rs 1,13,395, including a grade pay of Rs 6,000. The basic pay for an ECGC Probationary Officer is Rs 53,600, along with various allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), City Compensatory Allowance (CCA), and Transport Allowance. The detailed ECGC PO salary structure is provided in the table below.
|
ECGC PO Salary Structure 2025
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs 53600
|
DA
|
Rs 24,596
|
HRA
|
Rs 32,500
|
City Compensation (Depends upon the place of posting)
|
Rs 983
|
Grade Allowance
|
Rs 6000
|
Special Functional Allowance
|
Rs 775
|
Family Allowance
|
Rs 950
|
Transport Allowance
|
Rs 1330
|
Special Pay
|
Rs 1800
|
Deduction: NPS-ES
|
5739
|
In-hand Salary
|
Rs 1,22,534 - Rs 9139= Rs 1,13,395 Approximately
ECGC PO Perks & Benefits
Besides basic pay, the selected candidates will receive certain perks and allowances as per the 8th pay commission. Tabulated below are the ECGC PO allowances and benefits.
|
Perks
|
Details
|
Cash Medical Benefit
|
Rs 13300 per year
|
Mobile Bill Reimbursement
|
Rs 400 per month
|
Mobile Handset Reimbursement
|
Rs 10000 once every three years
|
Entertainment Reimbursement
|
Rs 800 per month
|
Expenses for Household Help Reimbursement
|
Rs 1000 per month
|
Furniture Allowance
|
Rs 87500 + GST once every five years
|
Meal Vouchers
|
Rs 205 per working day
|
Med Claim Coverage
|
Up to Rs 40 lakhs for the family (Employee pays one-fourth of the premium)
|
Office Carry Bag Reimbursement
|
Rs 3000 once every three years
|
PLI BONUS
|
Up to 6% of total yearly Basic + DA (Dearness Allowance)
|
Paid Leaves
|
30 days every two years, redeemable on Basic, DA, CCA
|
Defined Pension Scheme
|
Corporation contributes 10% of Basic Pay + DA
|
Travel Allowance
|
2nd AC fare for 4500 km each to and fro with family every two years / Leave Travel Concession to hometown for self every year
ECGC PO Job Profile
Candidates selected as Probationary Officers (PO) under ECGC will be entrusted with various roles and responsibilities. The ECGC PO job profile is as follows:
-
Managing transactions related to export credit insurance.
-
Preparing reports on business transactions and analyzing data.
-
Handling export and trade operations in urban areas.
ECGC PO Career Growth
There is a huge scope for career growth for the candidates selected for the ECGC PO post. Candidates will be promoted based on their performance, seniority, experience, and eligibility. The promotion hierarchy for the ECGC PO post will be as follows:
-
Executive Officer/Probationary Officer – Scale I
-
Assistant Manager – Scale-II
-
Manager – Scale III
-
Senior Manager – Scale IV
-
Assistant General Manager – Scale V
