ECGC PO Salary 2025: In-Hand Salary, Pay Scale, Allowances & Benefits

ECGC PO Salary 2025: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) has released a short notice for the recruitment of Generalist and Probationary Officer (PO) posts. A total of 40 vacancies are up for grabs. The selection process comprises an online examination followed by an interview. Candidates who successfully clear both stages will be appointed as Probationary Officers under ECGC. The position offers an attractive monthly salary of Rs 1,13,395, along with various allowances and benefits. Read the full article to get a detailed ECGC PO Salary 2025 breakdown, including information on in-hand salary, job profile, career growth, and promotion opportunities.

ECGC PO Salary 2025

Candidates recruited as Probationary Officers will get Rs 1,13,395 per month. It includes both basic pay and several allowances or additional benefits.