School Holiday on November 4: Schools Closed in THIS District of UP for Mela, Cyclone Montha and Heavy Rain Updates

School Holiday, November 4, Tomorrow, Tuesday: After a period of many holidays, most schools across the country are back to their normal schedules today. There were various reasons for recent school closures. Some schools closed for local festivals, while others in southern India, specifically Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, had to shut down due to Cyclone Montha. Odisha also declared a holiday because of cyclone warnings.
However, in one district of Uttar Pradesh, students have a longer break. Schools there will be closed from November 3rd to November 6th for the Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela. We'll be keeping an eye on how schools are reopening in different states and in areas that were affected by the rain.
School Holiday Status: November 4, Tomorrow (Tuesday)
Most schools across states previously affected by adverse weather have resumed regular classes as of today (Monday, November 3, 2025). The only confirmed regional closure for tomorrow is due to a major religious fair in Uttar Pradesh.
Confirmed Regional Holiday: Uttar Pradesh
Schools in a specific region of the Bulandshahr district are closed for four days due to a major annual Mela (fair).
Details
Lakkhi Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela, Anupshahr
Location
Anupshahr area of Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh.
Holiday Period
November 3 to November 6 (Includes Tuesday, November 4).
Reason
The hosting of the traditional Mela, which causes a large influx of devotees and tourists, leading to heavy crowds and traffic disruptions.
Applicability
Applies only to government and private schools in the Anupshahr area. Other educational institutions in the district remain open.
Authority
The closure order was issued by the Education Officer, Bulandshahr.
Significance of the Mela: The Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela is a grand, traditional event known for its religious importance and its role in promoting social harmony. It attracts thousands of devotees for the historic Ganga Snan (holy bath).
Updates from Cyclone Montha Affected States
States that enforced closures due to Cyclone Montha have largely normalized operations as the cyclonic intensity has subsided.
State
Status Update for Nov 4 (Tuesday)
Weather Forecast (IMD)
Advisory for Parents
Andhra Pradesh
Classes have resumed normal operations from today. There is no statewide holiday.
Mostly calm weather expected immediately, as the cyclone has moved away. However, thunderstorms may slowly start again on November 3 and 4 (Tuesday) in Rayalaseema and coastal regions.
Schools are advised to stay alert. Parents must check school-specific official channels for any localised, district-wise closure updates.
Tamil Nadu & Odisha
Schools have generally reopened and are returning to normal operations.
The IMD has not issued any new heavy rain alerts.
Localized closures may still apply if the predicted heavy rainfall intensifies in certain areas later this week.
Crucial Communication Channel for Parents
Parents are strongly advised to rely on school-specific communication for the most accurate information.
Primary Source: Follow the official school/class WhatsApp group for immediate, authentic holiday information.
Timeliness: During heavy rain or storms, most closure announcements are made late at night, and the WhatsApp group is the most convenient way for schools to share real-time notifications, schedules, or alerts.
