Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Focus
Quick Links

Can You Crack This Chilly Winter Riddle Before 13 Seconds Run Out?

By Ayukta Zisha
Nov 3, 2025, 19:05 IST

This article presents a winter riddle challenging readers to identify a snowman within 13 seconds. It describes the joy of making snowmen, their symbolic representation of winter fun and creativity, and the characteristics of a snowman with a carrot nose, coal eyes, and a hat. The article encourages sharing the riddle with friends and family for a fun winter challenge.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Can You Crack This Chilly Winter Riddle Before 13 Seconds Run Out?
Can You Crack This Chilly Winter Riddle Before 13 Seconds Run Out?

Ayukta Zisha
Ayukta Zisha

Content Writer

    Ayukta Zisha is a Content Writer and Published Author with a Master’s degree in English Literature. She also holds a certification in Digital Marketing from IIT Delhi. Deeply passionate about art, aesthetics, and literature, Ayukta brings a unique creative flair to her writing. A dedicated bibliophile, she continues to explore and share her love for words through engaging and insightful content. You can reach out to her at ayukta.zisha@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Latest Stories

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News