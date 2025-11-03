Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Spot the Differences in Sandcastle by Sea Pictures in 17 Seconds!

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Nov 3, 2025, 17:54 IST

Spot the Differences: There are 3 differences between sandcastle by the sea images. Only those with the sharpest eyes can spot the differences in 17 seconds. Can you? Attempt now!

Spot the differences sandcastle by sea pictures
Spot the difference puzzles are excellent for testing an individual's observation skills and memory power. These present readers with two identical pictures, and the challenge is for the readers to spot the differences between the two within a time limit to complete the challenge successfully.

Regular practice of such puzzles can boost concentration and sharpen the brain. Moreover, such puzzles keep your brain active, which can help prevent cognitive decline in older age. 

Can you spot the differences within the time limit?

Let’s find out!

Can You Spot 3 Differences in 17 Seconds?

spot 3 differences

Source: YouTube

Get ready to test your memory and attention to detail with this spot the difference puzzle.

In the image shared above, you can see two identical-looking images of a sandcastle by the sea.

At first glance, the two images appear similar. But they are not.

There are three differences between the two pictures, and only the most attentive eyes can spot them in 17 seconds.

The best way to solve these types of problems is to focus your attention on the image and study the finer details, like the position, colour, and shape of the objects in the two images.

Studies suggest that regular practice of spot the difference puzzles is very effective in boosting brain health and enhancing focus.

How many differences have you noticed so far?

Hurry up!

Not much time left.

Only those with keen attention to detail will be able to spot all the differences between the two pictures in 17 seconds. If you managed to spot the differences, you have the sharpest eyes.

Have you spotted all the differences between the two pictures?

Three... Two... One...

And…

Time’s up.

Those who have found all the differences have the sharpest eyes and brains.

If you haven't found the differences yet, see the solution below.

Spot the Differences: Solution

The picture shared below illustrates the differences between the two images.

spot 3 differences solution

How many differences have you identified correctly?

Share this with your friends and family and see who spots all the differences within the time limit.

Also, before you leave, make sure to check out some other exciting puzzle challenges shared below.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

