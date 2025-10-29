RRB JE Notification 2025
Only someone with 20/20 vision can find the lemon in the picture in 5 seconds!

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Oct 29, 2025

Do you have the sharpest eyes? Only those with 20/20 vision can find the lemon in the picture in this viral visual illusion in 5 seconds. Test your observation skills now!

Find the lemon
Visual illusions are fascinating visual phenomena that make our brains perceive something different from reality. Visual illusions can deceive our visual system into seeing things that aren’t actually there or misinterpreting what we observe. In ancient times, such illusions were often attributed to witchcraft, spirits, or supernatural forces. 

However, scientists later discovered that these tricks are simply the result of how our brains process visual information. Many visual illusion images are designed by blending objects, colours, etc. These elements are strategically arranged to create deceptive effects, making hidden details appear or disappear.

Do you have the sharpest eyes? 

Let’s find out!

Visual Illusion: Find the Lemon

Source: Shutterstock

In this visual illusion, a girl is seen purchasing vegetables and fruits from a lady shopkeeper.

Hidden in the picture is a lemon; the challenge for readers is to spot it in 5 seconds.

This challenge will test the limits of your visual skills. Experts suggest that people who can solve optical illusion puzzles such as these have excellent observation skills. 

They also suggest that regular practice of optical illusions sharpens cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older age. 

This one is a tough puzzle, and if you manage to crack it within 5 seconds, you will be one of the fastest to do so.

Only someone with sharp visual skills and an excellent eye for detail will find the lemon.

Have you?

Hurry up!

The clock’s ticking.

Only a few more seconds to go.

And…

Time’s up!

How many of you have spotted the lemon?

Congratulations, if you spotted the lemon, you have 20/20 vision.

Do not worry if you are among those who couldn’t. Most people won’t be able to do so within 5 seconds. 

You need to practice more such puzzles to boost your speed and ability to locate hidden animals or objects.

Let’s check out the answer now!

Visual Illusion with Answer

The lemon can be seen placed on the girl’s shopping bag.

find the lemon solution

If you loved this visual illusion challenge, remember to try out some more challenges from our must-try section below.

Also, share this with your friends and family to see how fast they can spot the hidden cat.

