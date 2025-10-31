Kerala SSLC Timetable 2026: Download Class 10 Exam Schedule PDF @pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Class 10 Exam Date 2026: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially released the SSLC (Class 10) exam dates for 2026. According to the announcement, the Kerala SSLC exams will be conducted from March 5 to March 30, 2026. The detailed date sheet has been released on the official websites — pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Check this article for the complete Kerala SSLC exam schedule, subject-wise exam dates, official PDF download link, and important instructions for students.

Kerala SSLC Exam Timetable 2026: Key Highlights