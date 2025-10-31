Kerala SSLC Timetable 2026: Download Class 10 Exam Schedule PDF @pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Class 10 Exam Date 2026: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially released the SSLC (Class 10) exam dates for 2026. According to the announcement, the Kerala SSLC exams will be conducted from March 5 to March 30, 2026. The detailed date sheet has been released on the official websites — pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.
Check this article for the complete Kerala SSLC exam schedule, subject-wise exam dates, official PDF download link, and important instructions for students.
Kerala SSLC Exam Timetable 2026: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Period
|
5 March 2026 to 30 March 2026
|
Official Websites
|
pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
|
Mode
|
Pen & paper (offline)
|
Number of Students
|
~ 4.25 lakh registered candidates
|
Centres
|
Around 3,000 exam centres (including Gulf, Lakshadweep)
|
Evaluation Period
|
Between 7 April to 25 April 2026
|
Expected Result Date
|
8 May 2026 (tentative)
|
Model Exams
|
16 to 20 February 2026
Subject-Wise Exam Dates (Kerala SSLC 2026)
Below is the detailed schedule for major subjects in the Kerala SSLC 2026 examination (as per the published timetable)
Kerala SSLC Exam Timetable 2026
|
Date
|
Day
|
Time
|
Subject
|
05 March 2026
|
Thursday
|
9:30 AM – 11:15 AM
|
First Language – Part I
|
09 March 2026
|
Monday
|
9:30 AM – 12:15 PM
|
English
|
11 March 2026
|
Wednesday
|
9:30 AM – 11:15 AM
|
First Language – Part II
|
13 March 2026
|
Friday
|
9:30 AM – 12:15 PM
|
Hindi / General Knowledge
|
16 March 2026
|
Monday
|
9:30 AM – 12:15 PM
|
Mathematics
|
18 March 2026
|
Wednesday
|
9:30 AM – 11:15 AM
|
Physics
|
23 March 2026
|
Monday
|
9:30 AM – 12:15 PM
|
Social Science
|
25 March 2026
|
Wednesday
|
9:30 AM – 11:15 AM
|
Chemistry
|
30 March 2026
|
Monday
|
9:30 AM – 11:15 AM
|
Biology
PDF Download Link (Official Timetable)
You can download the Kerala SSLC 2026 exam timetable PDF from the direct link mentioned below:
|
Direct link – Kerala SSLC 2026 Exam Timetable PDF
How to Download Kerala SSLC 2026 Timetable PDF (Step-by-Step)
Here’s how students can download the official date sheet from the Kerala SSLC portal:
- Visit the official SSLC website: https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in/
- On the homepage, click on SSLC (HSE) 2026 – Examination Notification under “Latest Announcements” section on the left hand side.
- The PDF will open in your browser or a new tab.
- Download / Save the PDF to your device.
- Optionally, take a printout for easy reference.
Instructions for Students
- IT Practical Exams will be held from February 1 to February 14, 2026.
- Check your subject list and exam centre carefully after downloading the timetable. Any discrepancy should be immediately reported to your school.
- Reach exam hall early (at least 30 minutes prior) to avoid last-minute rush.
- Carry a printed copy of the timetable along with your hall ticket / admit card on each exam day.
- Ensure you have all required stationery (pens, pencils, erasers, etc.) and allowed materials.
- Follow the timing strictly and don’t leave early unless permitted.
- Prepare a revision schedule based on the gaps between subjects — more time for heavier subjects.
- Practice previous years’ papers under exam conditions to build speed and confidence.
With the Kerala SSLC 2026 exam dates now out, students have a clear timeline to plan their preparation. The exams will run from 5 to 30 March 2026, and the detailed schedule is available on the official portals. Be sure to download and cross-verify the timetable PDF, follow all guidelines, and make a revision plan aligned with the dates.
Related|
Kerala Plus One Exam Timetable 2026
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation