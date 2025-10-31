Kerala SSLC Timetable 2026: Download Class 10 Exam Schedule PDF @pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Kerala SSLC Timetable 2026. The Class 10 board exams will be held from March 5 to March 30, 2026. Check the complete Kerala SSLC exam schedule, subject-wise dates, and PDF download link here.

Kerala Class 10 Exam Date 2026: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially released the SSLC (Class 10) exam dates for 2026. According to the announcement, the Kerala SSLC exams will be conducted from March 5 to March 30, 2026. The detailed date sheet has been released on the official websites — pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Check this article for the complete Kerala SSLC exam schedule, subject-wise exam dates, official PDF download link, and important instructions for students.

Kerala SSLC Exam Timetable 2026: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Exam Period

5 March 2026 to 30 March 2026

Official Websites

pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Mode

Pen & paper (offline)

Number of Students

~ 4.25 lakh registered candidates

Centres

Around 3,000 exam centres (including Gulf, Lakshadweep)

Evaluation Period

Between 7 April to 25 April 2026

Expected Result Date

8 May 2026 (tentative)

Model Exams

16 to 20 February 2026

Subject-Wise Exam Dates (Kerala SSLC 2026)

Below is the detailed schedule for major subjects in the Kerala SSLC 2026 examination (as per the published timetable)

Kerala SSLC Exam Timetable 2026

Date

Day

Time

Subject

05 March 2026

Thursday

9:30 AM – 11:15 AM

First Language – Part I
Malayalam / Tamil / Kannada / Urdu / Gujarati / Additional English / Additional Hindi / Sanskrit (Academic) / Sanskrit (Oriental – Academic Students) / Arabic (Academic) / Arabic (Oriental – Academic Students) / Special English (Academic Students)

09 March 2026

Monday

9:30 AM – 12:15 PM

English

11 March 2026

Wednesday

9:30 AM – 11:15 AM

First Language – Part II
Malayalam / Tamil / Kannada / Sanskrit English / Hindi / Special English (for those writing Hindi in Part I) / Sanskrit (Oriental – Academic Students) / Arabic (Oriental – Academic Students) / Special English (Academic Students)

13 March 2026

Friday

9:30 AM – 12:15 PM

Hindi / General Knowledge

16 March 2026

Monday

9:30 AM – 12:15 PM

Mathematics

18 March 2026

Wednesday

9:30 AM – 11:15 AM

Physics

23 March 2026

Monday

9:30 AM – 12:15 PM

Social Science

25 March 2026

Wednesday

9:30 AM – 11:15 AM

Chemistry

30 March 2026

Monday

9:30 AM – 11:15 AM

Biology

PDF Download Link (Official Timetable)

You can download the Kerala SSLC 2026 exam timetable PDF from the direct link mentioned below:

Direct link  Kerala SSLC 2026 Exam Timetable PDF

How to Download Kerala SSLC 2026 Timetable PDF (Step-by-Step)

Here’s how students can download the official date sheet from the Kerala SSLC portal:

  1. Visit the official SSLC website: https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in/
  2. On the homepage, click on SSLC (HSE) 2026 – Examination Notification under “Latest Announcements” section on the left hand side.
  3. The PDF will open in your browser or a new tab.
  4. Download / Save the PDF to your device.
  5. Optionally, take a printout for easy reference.

Instructions for Students

  • IT Practical Exams will be held from February 1 to February 14, 2026.
  • Check your subject list and exam centre carefully after downloading the timetable. Any discrepancy should be immediately reported to your school.
  • Reach exam hall early (at least 30 minutes prior) to avoid last-minute rush.
  • Carry a printed copy of the timetable along with your hall ticket / admit card on each exam day.
  • Ensure you have all required stationery (pens, pencils, erasers, etc.) and allowed materials.
  • Follow the timing strictly and don’t leave early unless permitted.
  • Prepare a revision schedule based on the gaps between subjects — more time for heavier subjects.
  • Practice previous years’ papers under exam conditions to build speed and confidence.

With the Kerala SSLC 2026 exam dates now out, students have a clear timeline to plan their preparation. The exams will run from 5 to 30 March 2026, and the detailed schedule is available on the official portals. Be sure to download and cross-verify the timetable PDF, follow all guidelines, and make a revision plan aligned with the dates.

