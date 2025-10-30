Kerala Plus Two Time Table 2026: Download DHSE +2 Second Year Exam Date Sheet PDF at dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus Two Time Table 2026 Out: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has officially published the Kerala Plus Two time table for the 2026 examinations on its official website. The Kerala Plus Two examinations for 2026 are set to commence on March 6 and will conclude on March 28, with Physics being the inaugural subject.

It is important for all students intending to appear for these examinations to be aware of the application deadlines. The final date for submitting Kerala Plus Two application forms is November 25, 2025. This deadline is critical, and students are strongly advised to complete their applications well in advance to avoid any last-minute complications. This year, an estimated nine lakh students are expected to participate in the Plus Two examinations, highlighting the large scale and importance of these state-level assessments. Students are encouraged to thoroughly review the released time table and plan their study schedules accordingly to ensure adequate preparation.