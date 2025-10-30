Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Kerala Plus Two Time Table 2026: Download DHSE +2 Second Year Exam Date Sheet PDF at dhsekerala.gov.in

By Anisha Mishra
Oct 30, 2025, 12:37 IST

The Kerala Board has officially released the Kerala Plus Two Time Table 2026 on its website. The Kerala Plus Two examinations are scheduled to take place from March 6 to March 28, 2026. Students can find the complete exam schedule here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Kerala Plus Two Time Table 2026: Download DHSE +2 Second Year Exam Date Sheet PDF at dhsekerala.gov.in
Kerala Plus Two Time Table 2026: Download DHSE +2 Second Year Exam Date Sheet PDF at dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus Two Time Table 2026 Out: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has officially published the Kerala Plus Two time table for the 2026 examinations on its official website. The Kerala Plus Two examinations for 2026 are set to commence on March 6 and will conclude on March 28, with Physics being the inaugural subject.

It is important for all students intending to appear for these examinations to be aware of the application deadlines. The final date for submitting Kerala Plus Two application forms is November 25, 2025. This deadline is critical, and students are strongly advised to complete their applications well in advance to avoid any last-minute complications. This year, an estimated nine lakh students are expected to participate in the Plus Two examinations, highlighting the large scale and importance of these state-level assessments. Students are encouraged to thoroughly review the released time table and plan their study schedules accordingly to ensure adequate preparation.

Kerala Plus Two Time Table 2026

Check the complete Kerala 12th time table 2026 below:

Dates

Subjects

6-Mar-2026

Physics, Sociology, Anthropology

7-Mar-2026

Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics

10-Mar-2026

Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English

12-Mar-2026

Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology

17-Mar-2026

Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology

19-Mar-2026

Economics, Electronic Systems

24-Mar-2026

Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature

26-Mar-2026

Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy

28-Mar-2026

Part I English

How to Download Kerala Plus Two Time Table 2026?

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to download the Kerala Plus Two Time Table 2026:

  1. Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala.

  2. On the homepage, click on the 'Examinations' tab.

  3. Look for the 'Plus Two Exam Time Table 2026' link and click on it.

  4. The time table will be displayed on the screen in a PDF format.

  5. Download and save the PDF for future reference. It is also advisable to take a printout.

Importance of Kerala Plus One Exams

  • Foundation for Plus Two: Performance in Plus One exams often serves as a strong indicator and a foundational stepping stone for the more critical Plus Two examinations. A solid understanding of Plus One syllabus is crucial for success in the second year.

  • Preparation for Competitive Exams: The curriculum and examination pattern for Plus One help students build a strong base for various entrance and competitive examinations they might take after Plus Two, such as NEET, JEE, and others.

  • Assessment of Learning: These exams provide an opportunity for students to assess their understanding of the subjects, identify their strengths and weaknesses, and improve their study strategies for future academic challenges.

Subject Knowledge Reinforcement: Plus One exams help reinforce the subject knowledge gained throughout the academic year, ensuring that students have a comprehensive grasp of the concepts before moving on to advanced topics.

Also Check| 

Kerala Plus One Time Table 2026: Download DHSE +1 First Year Exam Date Sheet PDF

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News