Kerala Plus Two Time Table 2026: Download DHSE +2 Second Year Exam Date Sheet PDF at dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus Two Time Table 2026 Out: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has officially published the Kerala Plus Two time table for the 2026 examinations on its official website. The Kerala Plus Two examinations for 2026 are set to commence on March 6 and will conclude on March 28, with Physics being the inaugural subject.
It is important for all students intending to appear for these examinations to be aware of the application deadlines. The final date for submitting Kerala Plus Two application forms is November 25, 2025. This deadline is critical, and students are strongly advised to complete their applications well in advance to avoid any last-minute complications. This year, an estimated nine lakh students are expected to participate in the Plus Two examinations, highlighting the large scale and importance of these state-level assessments. Students are encouraged to thoroughly review the released time table and plan their study schedules accordingly to ensure adequate preparation.
Kerala Plus Two Time Table 2026
Check the complete Kerala 12th time table 2026 below:
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
6-Mar-2026
|
Physics, Sociology, Anthropology
|
7-Mar-2026
|
Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics
|
10-Mar-2026
|
Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English
|
12-Mar-2026
|
Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology
|
17-Mar-2026
|
Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology
|
19-Mar-2026
|
Economics, Electronic Systems
|
24-Mar-2026
|
Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature
|
26-Mar-2026
|
Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy
|
28-Mar-2026
|
Part I English
How to Download Kerala Plus Two Time Table 2026?
Students can follow the steps mentioned below to download the Kerala Plus Two Time Table 2026:
-
Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala.
-
On the homepage, click on the 'Examinations' tab.
-
Look for the 'Plus Two Exam Time Table 2026' link and click on it.
-
The time table will be displayed on the screen in a PDF format.
-
Download and save the PDF for future reference. It is also advisable to take a printout.
Importance of Kerala Plus One Exams
-
Foundation for Plus Two: Performance in Plus One exams often serves as a strong indicator and a foundational stepping stone for the more critical Plus Two examinations. A solid understanding of Plus One syllabus is crucial for success in the second year.
-
Preparation for Competitive Exams: The curriculum and examination pattern for Plus One help students build a strong base for various entrance and competitive examinations they might take after Plus Two, such as NEET, JEE, and others.
-
Assessment of Learning: These exams provide an opportunity for students to assess their understanding of the subjects, identify their strengths and weaknesses, and improve their study strategies for future academic challenges.
