Kerala Plus One Time Table 2026: Download DHSE +1 First Year Exam Date Sheet PDF at dhsekerala.gov.in

By Gurmeet Kaur
Oct 30, 2025, 11:46 IST

dhsekerala.gov.in Plus One Time Table 2026: DHSE Kerala has released the Kerala Plus One Time Table 2026. Class 11 exams will be held from March 5 to 27, 2026. Download the full date sheet PDF here.

Kerala Plus One Exam Time Table 2026 Released: Download DHSE Class 11 Date Sheet PDF at dhsekerala.gov.in
Kerala Plus One Exam Dates 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has officially released the Kerala Board Plus One Exam Time Table 2026. According to the notification, the Kerala Class 11 (Plus One) exams 2026 will be conducted from March 5 to March 27, 2026. Students can now download the Kerala Plus One Date Sheet 2026 PDF from the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in.

The DHSE has instructed all higher secondary schools to inform students about the exam dates in advance to ensure proper preparation. The Kerala Plus One practical exams 2026 will be conducted before the written exams, and a detailed practical schedule will be released soon.

Check this article for the complete Kerala Plus One exam timetable 2026, subject-wise schedule, and direct link to download the PDF.

Kerala Plus One Exam 2026 – Key Highlights

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced the complete schedule for the Kerala Plus One Board Exam 2026. Students can check the key details such as exam dates, mode, and official website in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala

Exam Name

Kerala Plus One (Class 11) Board Exam 2026

Exam Dates

March 5 to March 27, 2026

Practical Exams

To be conducted before the theory exams

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Official Website

dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus One Exam Timetable 2026

Students appearing for the Kerala Board Class 11 Exams 2026 can check the complete subject-wise date sheet below:

Date

Subjects

March 5, 2026

Part 1 English

March 9, 2026

Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy

March 11, 2026

Part 2 Languages, Computer Science, Information Technology

March 13, 2026

Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English

March 16, 2026

Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Applications, English Literature

March 18, 2026

Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics

March 23, 2026

Physics, Sociology, Anthropology

March 25, 2026

Economics, Electronic Systems

March 27, 2026

Part 3 Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology, Mathematics

How to Download Kerala Plus One Date Sheet 2026 PDF

Candidates can easily download the Kerala DHSE Plus One Time Table 2026 PDF by following the steps below:

  1. Visit the official website — dhsekerala.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Higher Secondary Examination March 2026 – Timetable’.
  3. The Kerala Plus One timetable PDF will open on your screen.
  4. Download and take a printout of the timetable for future reference.

Kerala Plus One Exam 2026 Preparation Tip

Students are advised to start revising important topics as per the Kerala Plus One syllabus 2026 and follow the timetable strictly. Focus on conceptual understanding, previous year question papers, and regular revision to score high marks in the final exams.

Why Kerala Plus One Exams Are Important for Students?

The Kerala Plus One and Plus Two exams are higher secondary board examinations conducted by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE). Plus One serves as a crucial preliminary year that builds the foundation for the more significant Plus Two board exam, which determines a student’s eligibility for higher education and university admissions. Therefore, performing well in Plus One lays the groundwork for future academic success.

The release of the Kerala Plus One Exam Time Table 2026 officially marks the beginning of the final preparation phase for students. With the exams scheduled from March 5 to March 27, 2026, candidates should utilize this time to plan revision systematically and clarify doubts early. 

