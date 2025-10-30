Kerala Plus One Time Table 2026: Download DHSE +1 First Year Exam Date Sheet PDF at dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus One Exam Dates 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has officially released the Kerala Board Plus One Exam Time Table 2026. According to the notification, the Kerala Class 11 (Plus One) exams 2026 will be conducted from March 5 to March 27, 2026. Students can now download the Kerala Plus One Date Sheet 2026 PDF from the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in. The DHSE has instructed all higher secondary schools to inform students about the exam dates in advance to ensure proper preparation. The Kerala Plus One practical exams 2026 will be conducted before the written exams, and a detailed practical schedule will be released soon. Check this article for the complete Kerala Plus One exam timetable 2026, subject-wise schedule, and direct link to download the PDF.

Kerala Plus One Exam 2026 – Key Highlights The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced the complete schedule for the Kerala Plus One Board Exam 2026. Students can check the key details such as exam dates, mode, and official website in the table below: Particulars Details Board Name Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala Exam Name Kerala Plus One (Class 11) Board Exam 2026 Exam Dates March 5 to March 27, 2026 Practical Exams To be conducted before the theory exams Exam Mode Offline (Pen and Paper) Official Website dhsekerala.gov.in Kerala Plus One Exam Timetable 2026 Students appearing for the Kerala Board Class 11 Exams 2026 can check the complete subject-wise date sheet below: Date Subjects March 5, 2026 Part 1 English March 9, 2026 Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy March 11, 2026 Part 2 Languages, Computer Science, Information Technology March 13, 2026 Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English March 16, 2026 Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Applications, English Literature March 18, 2026 Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics March 23, 2026 Physics, Sociology, Anthropology March 25, 2026 Economics, Electronic Systems March 27, 2026 Part 3 Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology, Mathematics

How to Download Kerala Plus One Date Sheet 2026 PDF Candidates can easily download the Kerala DHSE Plus One Time Table 2026 PDF by following the steps below: Visit the official website — dhsekerala.gov.in. On the homepage, click on ‘Higher Secondary Examination March 2026 – Timetable’. The Kerala Plus One timetable PDF will open on your screen. Download and take a printout of the timetable for future reference. Kerala Plus One Exam 2026 Preparation Tip Students are advised to start revising important topics as per the Kerala Plus One syllabus 2026 and follow the timetable strictly. Focus on conceptual understanding, previous year question papers, and regular revision to score high marks in the final exams. Why Kerala Plus One Exams Are Important for Students? The Kerala Plus One and Plus Two exams are higher secondary board examinations conducted by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE). Plus One serves as a crucial preliminary year that builds the foundation for the more significant Plus Two board exam, which determines a student’s eligibility for higher education and university admissions. Therefore, performing well in Plus One lays the groundwork for future academic success.