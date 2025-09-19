Karnataka SSLC Social Science Mid-Term Question Paper 2025-26 with Answer Key: Download PDF

I. Four choices are given for each of the following questions / incomplete statements. Choose the correct answer and write the complete answer along with its letter of alphabet. 8 x 1 = 8

Division of labour is the separation of tasks in a productive process so that each worker can specialize in one task.

By 1765, the British hold was restricted to Bengal and Bombay because they had not yet established full political and military control over other regions of India, focusing on key trading centers.

The famous ruler of Wayanad who fought against the Dutch was Pazhassi Raja (also known as Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja), though some sources attribute the defeat of the Dutch to Marthanda Varma of Travancore.