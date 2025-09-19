Karnataka SSLC Social Science Mid-Term Question Paper 2025-26 with Answer Key: Download PDF

Karnataka SSLC Social Science Mid-Term Question Paper 2025-26: The Karnataka (SSLC) Mid-Term Social Science examination question paper for the academic year 2025-26 has been released and the answer key is also provided below. This release offers students, teachers, and guardians a valuable opportunity to review, evaluate readiness, and identify areas in need of improvement well ahead of the final examinations. The downloadable PDF the question paper and the answer key has been made available.
Karnataka SSLC Social Science: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Mid-Term Examination 2025-26
|
Conducting Body
|
Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)
|
Applicable Schools
|
All Government, Aided, and Private Schools affiliated to KSEAB
|
Official Website
|
Class
|
Class 10 (SSLC)
|
Exam Date
|
18th September, 2025
|
Duration
|
10:30 AM to 1:45 PM
|
Total Theory Marks | 80
|
80
|
Total Questions | 38
|
38
|
Question Pattern
|
Combination of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Short Answer, Long Answer
|
Difficulty Level
|
Moderate: balanced between conceptual, application, and memory-based questions
|
Karnataka SSLC Social Science Mid-Term Exam: General Guidelines 2025-26
-
This Question Paper consists of 38 questions.
-
Follow the instructions given against the questions.
-
Figures in the right hand margin indicate maximum marks for the questions.
-
The maximum time to answer the paper is given at the top of the question paper. It includes 15 minutes for reading the question paper.
Karnataka SSLC Social Science Mid-Term Exam: Question Paper 2025-26
Students can check Karnataka class 10 Social Science Question Paper Here.
I. Four choices are given for each of the following questions / incomplete statements. Choose the correct answer and write the complete answer along with its letter of alphabet. 8 x 1 = 8
1. The British Officer who implemented Dual Government was
(A) Warren Hastings
(B) Macaulay
(C) Robert Clive
(D) Cornwallis
2. The founder of Brahmo Samaj was
(A) Jyotiba Phule
(B) Raja Rammohan Roy
(C) Atmaram Pandurang
(D) Henry L. V. Derozio
3. Right to Education Act was implemented in
(A) 1986
(B) 2005
(C) 2006
(D) 2009
4. Truly, the whole of mankind is one' is declared by
(A) Ranna
(B) Janna
(C) Raghavanka
(D) Pampa
5. Eastern Ghats and Western Ghats meet in
(A) Rajmahal hills
(B) Nilgiri hills
(C) Aravali hills
(D) Amarakantaka hills
6. In India, the highest rainfall region is
(A) Ruyli
(B) Ganganagar
(C) Kachchh region
(D) Mawsynram
7. Dr. M. S. Swaminathan is called as' The father of India's Green Revolution', because
(A) He started Chipko movement
(B) He planted thousands of saplings
(C) He implemented improved technology in agriculture
(D) He established farmers' association
8. Shruthi has a daughter called Akshara who is 6 years old. She wants to save money on a monthly basis for her daughter's higher education. The type of bank account she needs to open is
(A) Recurring Deposit Account
(B) Term Deposit Account
(C) Current Account
(D) Savings Bank Account
II. Answer the following questions in a sentence each : 8 x 1 = 8
9. Name the famous ruler of Wayanad who fought against the Dutch.
10. By 1765, the British hold was restricted to Bengal and Bombay regions only. Why?
11. Who was the first woman Prime Minister of India ?
12. What is division of labour ?
13. Give one example for workers of the organised sector.
14. Name the state of India that has the largest area under forest.
15. Who is called as the Father of Economic Planning' in India?
16. Which bank of India is called 'Bank of Banks'?
III. Answer the following questions in two to four sentences / points each : 8 x 2 = 16
17. How does the Railway Protection Force help the Union Home Ministry provide security to the public ?
OR
How can communalism be controlled?
18. Recently, the practice of untouchability is decreasing. Why?
OR
In today's industrialised society, specialisation has gained priority. How ?
19. Explain briefly the causes for the first Anglo-Maratha War.
20. Indian Government Act of 1858 brought India under the direct rule of the British Government. How ?
21. What are the differences between Lakshadweep and Andaman-Nicobar islands ?
22. Mention the factors that influence the climatic condition of India.
23. Explain the objectives of Five-Year Plans.
24. Write the differences between the savings bank account and current account.
Karnataka SSLC Social Science Mid-Term Exam Question Paper 2025: Download PDF
Karnataka SSLC Social Science Mid-Term Exam: Answer Key 2025-26
Now that the paper is over, students might be waiting for the answer key. The answer key helps the students to estimate their total score. Students can check the link to the answer key.
I. Four choices are given for each of the following questions / incomplete statements. Choose the correct answer and write the complete answer along with its letter of alphabet. 8 x 1 = 8
II. Answer the following questions in a sentence each : 8 x 1 = 8
III. Answer the following questions in two to four sentences / points each : 8 x 2 = 16
17. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is primarily under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Railways. However, it collaborates with the Union Home Ministry and other state police forces to ensure public security. The RPF's main role is to protect railway property, passenger areas, and passengers themselves. This includes maintaining order on trains and at stations, preventing crime like theft and vandalism, and rescuing and rehabilitating destitute children found on railway premises. This focus on railway security frees up other police forces to concentrate on broader public safety issues, thus supporting the Union Home Ministry's overall security mandate.
OR
Communalism can be controlled through a multi-pronged approach that addresses its political, economic, and social roots. Education plays a key role by promoting tolerance and secular values from an early age. The government can implement strict laws against hate speech and communal propaganda, while also ensuring impartial law enforcement during conflicts. Furthermore, fostering interfaith dialogue, cultural exchange programs, and economic policies that reduce disparities between different communities can help build a more inclusive and harmonious society.
18. The practice of untouchability has been declining due to several significant factors. The Constitution of India abolished untouchability under Article 17, making its practice a punishable offense. This legal framework has been supported by various laws and government policies aimed at empowering marginalized communities. Additionally, increased education, urbanization, and economic mobility have helped to break down traditional caste barriers. Modern, industrialized society, with its focus on skills and individual merit, has also contributed to a decline in caste-based discrimination.
OR
In today's industrialized society, specialization has gained priority because it leads to increased efficiency and productivity. By focusing on a specific task, workers become highly skilled and can complete their work faster and with fewer errors. This division of labor, a core principle of industrial production, allows for the large-scale manufacturing of goods at a lower cost per unit. This process, known as economies of scale, benefits both businesses and consumers, driving economic growth and technological innovation.
19. The First Anglo-Maratha War was caused by a combination of British expansionist policies and internal conflicts within the Maratha Empire. A major trigger was the Treaty of Surat (1775), in which the British East India Company promised to support the exiled Peshwa, Raghunath Rao, in exchange for territorial concessions. This British interference in Maratha succession disputes threatened the power of the Maratha Confederacy and led to a direct conflict with the British forces, culminating in the first of three major wars.
20. The Government of India Act of 1858 brought India under the direct rule of the British Crown by transferring administrative powers from the British East India Company to the Queen. The Act abolished the Company's rule and established the position of Secretary of State for India, a member of the British Cabinet who was responsible to the British Parliament. This new administrative structure ensured that India was governed directly in the name of the monarch, effectively ending the dual control system and beginning the British Raj.
21. The key differences between Lakshadweep and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands lie in their location, origin, and composition. Lakshadweep is located in the Arabian Sea and is a group of coral atolls. In contrast, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are situated in the Bay of Bengal and are of volcanic origin. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a much larger and more widely scattered chain of islands with rugged, hilly terrain, while Lakshadweep consists of small, low-lying coral islands.
22. The climate of India is influenced by several factors. These include latitude, as the Tropic of Cancer passes through the middle of the country, dividing it into tropical and subtropical zones. Altitude is another major factor, with mountainous regions like the Himalayas having a much colder climate. Monsoon winds are the most significant factor, bringing seasonal rainfall that defines the Indian climate. Other influences include the presence of oceans, relief features, and upper air circulation.
23. The Five-Year Plans were a series of national economic plans aimed at guiding India's development after independence. Their main objectives were to achieve rapid economic growth, reduce poverty, and promote social justice. They also focused on achieving self-reliance in key sectors like food production and industry, reducing economic inequality, and modernizing the economy through technological advancements. These plans provided a strategic framework for allocating resources and setting development goals across various sectors.
24. The primary differences between a savings bank account and a current account relate to their purpose and features. A savings account is meant for individuals to save money and encourages limited transactions. It offers interest on the deposits and has a limit on the number of withdrawals. A current account, on the other hand, is designed for businesses and professionals for frequent transactions. It offers no interest on deposits and has no limit on the number of transactions, often including an overdraft facility.
