List of Rhino Parks in India: Check their Current Population & Facts

World Rhino Day is dedicated to honouring the five unique species of rhinoceros while spreading awareness about the threats they face in today’s world. The five species include the Black, White, Greater One-Horned, Sumatran, and Javan rhinos. Sadly, the Black, Javan, and Sumatran rhinos are listed as critically endangered, highlighting the urgent need for their protection. While the White Rhino is listed as Near Threatened in the IUCN list, the Greater One-Horned Rhino is listed in Vulnerable status in the IUCN Red List.

Currently, the Greater One-Horned Rhino is found in India and Nepal and has a population of around 4075 worldwide.

In this article, we will explore the major Rhino parks in India and their current population in each park.